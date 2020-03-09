Adrenaline EA
- Experts
- Anatoliy Lukanin
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot
RISK/LOT - The amount of risk or fixed lot *
RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Use balance restoration
SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset window of the global balance variable **
ORDER_BUY - Possible number of positions opened for purchase ***
ORDER_SELL - Possible number of positions open for sale ***
TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit
STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL - Virtual Stop, if the price goes against, the loss will close here
STOP_LOSS_REAL - A real Stop, in case of force majeure, it will be at the broker
GMT_OFFSET - Manual GMT offset ****
TEMPORARY_PROTECTION - Temporary protection *****
TRADE_ON_MONDAY - Trading on Monday
TRADE_ON_FRIDAY - Trading on Friday
FILTER_TREND - Trend filter
USE_A_SOUND - Sound
MARKET_WATCH - Opening a position, then installing StopLoss
MAGAZINE_PRINTING - Write to the magazine
LOG_ALL_MESSAGES - Log all messages
MAGIC_NUMBER - The magic number of positions
* The Risk size is set exclusively for demonstration, I advise you to start trading with a small fixed lot
** You can reset it 1 time, at the first installation on the account, or there will be additions or withdrawals from the deposit
*** If ORDER_BUY or ORDER_SELL is greater than 1, then the next ones will open at the next bar M15
**** Initially, GMT_OFFSET =3 should be tested by default, regardless of the broker's offset, if the result is good, then there is nothing to shift.
***** If the position does not close after a certain time, the function will try to close it with a small plus.
Before buying, you should study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade.
It is also worth reading about the risks of trading on the forex market.