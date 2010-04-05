Adrenaline EA

Deposit from $100.





The expert trades during a small market volatility, at the end of the American session, tracking price levels, and then opens positions





and monitors them until they close with a profit or a small loss. You can limit the number of open positions.





Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc.





All positions are opened with fixed StopLoss, the profit closes on the market itself.





It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading.





RECOMMENDATIONS





I strongly advise you to use ECN accounts only, ECN.Pro .





When the expert is working, a continuous Internet connection is required, or you need to put it on a VPS





The time period of the charts is any.





It works by default settings, you can optimize the main parameters for an accurate fit for pairs.





I don't do Set files, everything needs to be adjusted on the quotes of my broker.





Approximate currency pairs: USDCHF, CHFJPY, EURGBP, EURCHF, AUDCHF, CADCHF, GBPUSD, AUDUSD.





It is also possible to try: EURCAD, AUDCAD, EURUSD, USDCAD, EURAUD.





PARAMETERS





USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot

RISK/LOT - The amount of risk or fixed lot *

RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Use balance restoration

SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset window of the global balance variable **

ORDER_BUY - Possible number of positions opened for purchase ***

ORDER_SELL - Possible number of positions open for sale ***

TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit

STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL - Virtual Stop, if the price goes against, the loss will close here

STOP_LOSS_REAL - A real Stop, in case of force majeure, it will be at the broker

GMT_OFFSET - Manual GMT offset ****

TEMPORARY_PROTECTION - Temporary protection *****

TRADE_ON_MONDAY - Trading on Monday

TRADE_ON_FRIDAY - Trading on Friday

FILTER_TREND - Trend filter

USE_A_SOUND - Sound

MARKET_WATCH - Opening a position, then installing StopLoss

MAGAZINE_PRINTING - Write to the magazine

LOG_ALL_MESSAGES - Log all messages

MAGIC_NUMBER - The magic number of positions

TEMPLATE - Templates





* The Risk size is set exclusively for demonstration, I advise you to start trading with a small fixed lot ** You can reset it 1 time, at the first installation on the account, or there will be additions or withdrawals from the deposit *** If ORDER_BUY or ORDER_SELL is greater than 1, then the next ones will open at the next bar M15 **** Initially, GMT_OFFSET =3 should be tested by default, regardless of the broker's offset, if the result is good, then there is nothing to shift. ***** If the position does not close after a certain time, the function will try to close it with a small plus.

Before buying, you should study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade. It is also worth reading about the risks of trading on the forex market.