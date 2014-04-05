Pocket Optins SuperTrend
- Indicators
- Matthew Palulis
- Version: 10.8
- Activations: 5
SuperTrend Indicator with Alerts
Overview
The SuperTrend Indicator is a trend-following tool that helps traders identify market direction and potential reversals using a combination of:
- Commodity Channel Index (CCI): Detects momentum shifts and confirms trends.
- Exponential Moving Average (EMA): Acts as a trend filter to enhance signal accuracy.
- SuperTrend Lines: Visual trend markers for clear buy and sell signals.
This indicator provides real-time alerts and visual markers to help traders recognize trend shifts with greater confidence.
Key Features and Benefits
-
Visual Trend Signals
- A bright lime green line appears below the candles during an uptrend.
- A bright red line appears above the candles during a downtrend.
-
Buy and Sell Signal Arrows
- Lime green arrows indicate buy signals at confirmed uptrend reversals.
- Red arrows indicate sell signals at confirmed downtrend reversals.
-
EMA Confirmation for Stronger Signals
- Buy signals are generated only when price is above the EMA.
- Sell signals are generated only when price is below the EMA.
- This filtering method helps reduce false signals.
-
Customizable Alerts and Notifications
- Receive on-screen alerts for new buy and sell signals.
- Configure sound notifications based on preference.
-
Fully Adjustable Settings
- Modify CCI sensitivity, EMA period, ATR multiplier, and trend line colors.
- Customize arrow sizes, colors, and offsets for better visualization.
How It Works
Step 1: CCI Trend Confirmation
The CCI measures momentum and detects when price is overbought or oversold.
- A buy signal occurs when CCI crosses above the trigger level.
- A sell signal occurs when CCI crosses below the trigger level.
Step 2: EMA as a Trend Filter
The Exponential Moving Average (EMA) helps confirm the overall trend direction.
- Buy signals are valid only when price is above the EMA.
- Sell signals are valid only when price is below the EMA.
Step 3: SuperTrend Line Calculation
The indicator plots trend lines based on CCI and ATR values.
- Uptrend Line (Lime Green): Appears below price when the trend is bullish.
- Downtrend Line (Bright Red): Appears above price when the trend is bearish.
Step 4: Alerts and Visual Markers
- A buy arrow (Lime Green) appears when an uptrend is confirmed.
- A sell arrow (Red) appears when a downtrend is confirmed.
- Optional alerts notify traders in real time.
Customizable Settings
-
Trend and Signal Parameters:
- CCI Period: Adjusts the sensitivity of momentum detection.
- EMA Period: Defines the trend filter (default: 50).
- ATR Multiplier and Period: Fine-tunes the SuperTrend line calculation.
-
Visual and Alert Settings:
- Buy and Sell Arrow Colors: Customizable for better visibility.
- Trend Line Colors and Thickness: Modify based on personal preference.
- Enable or Disable Alerts: Turn notifications on or off.
Recommended Markets and Timeframes
- Markets: Works across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto.
- Timeframes: Works on M1 to H4 (Recommended: M5, M15, H1).
Why Use This Indicator?
- Reliable Trend Identification: Combines CCI, EMA, and ATR for stronger trade signals.
- Custom Alerts and Notifications: Stay informed without constantly monitoring charts.
- Clear Buy and Sell Markers: Easy-to-read visual signals.
- Adaptable to Any Market: Works across forex, stocks, commodities, and crypto.
Important Notes and Disclaimer
- Platform Compatibility: Designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
- No Guaranteed Outcomes: This indicator provides analysis but does not predict future price movements.
- User Responsibility: Always test in a demo account before using in live trading.
This SuperTrend Indicator helps traders identify potential trend reversals with customizable alerts and real-time signals, making it a valuable tool for trend-following strategies.