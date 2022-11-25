Volatility Adjusted Momentum
- Indicators
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Minh Truong PhamHello, my name is Pham and I am a programmer and trader! At here, I create amazing forex indicators and expert advisors for Metatrader.
I will try:
+ Provide best tools base on my 5 years experience as a trader and 10 years as a programmer.
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
It's a indicators that computes volatility-adjusted momentum.
The problem with the momentum indicator is that it's absolute and it's hard to interpret its value. For example, if you'll change the timeframe or instrument value of Momentum will be very different.We tried to solve that by expressing momentum in volatility . This way you can easier spot overbought/oversold values. You can choose to use Standard Deviation or ATR for adjustments.
Our method is base on Momentum and the Cross-section of Stock Volatility book that published by MinyouFan FearghalKearney YouweiLi JiadongLiu
Settings
· Length of Momentum
· Length of VolatilityAdjustment method: you can choose Standard Deviation or ATR