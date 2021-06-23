MasterCharts

You can think of these indicators as moving pivot points.

MasterChartsTrading Price Action Indicators show good price levels to enter or exit a trade.

The Blue indicator line serves as a Bullish Trend setter.

If your instrument closes above the Blue line, we think about going Long (buying).

When your trading instrument closes below the Red line, we think about Shorting (selling).

It is very easy to read price action if you have a reference point. These support/resistance lines are there to help you read where the buyers and sellers are likely to make a stand.







