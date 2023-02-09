The Oscillometer5

It is a new indicator that frames the price movement and tracks it. It consists of oscillation channel and its center line CL. For its calculation it is only necessary to introduce the amplitude of the channel. Because of this, it is a non-lagging indicator as it is not calculated based on a number of previous candlesticks. It removes any level of noise, showing the underlying price movement cleanly via the center line. It allows you to easily identify the beginnings and ends of the trend, which will occur when the price breaks the channel. It also allows you to identify retracement points, which will occur when the price touches the limits of the channel without breaking it. All this in a visually obvious way. The indicator is applicable to any class of securities.

Features:

- It has no delay.

It has channel and center line alerts.

- It allows to dynmically vary the amplitude of the channel, on the graph, by means of the blue controls.

- It is independent of the time frame in which it is. Being transferable from one time frame to another without further ado.

- It has built-in candle filtering function.

- The indicator is robust to price distortions.

- The indicator has only one parameter for its calculation: the amplitude of the channel, given in pips. With value 0, the indicator calculates one by default.

- Both the channel and the central line can be deactivated. If only the central line is used, it can be used as a moving average, but the central line is not behind the price and the moving average is.

- At the top left of the graph, the values ​​of the center line and the limits of the channel on the first formed candle, as well as the amplitude in pips, are displayed. When placing the cursor on the indicator, it shows us the amplitude in pips.

Blue controls.

They are four. The top two, marked with A+i and A-i , increase or decrease the amplitude by incrementing . The two lower ones, marked with 2i and i / 2 , increase or decrease the increment by multiplying it, or dividing it, by 2. All this in pips.

Filtering candles.

By clicking on a candle it is filtered, being marked with a yellow mark. This feature allows the indicator to ignore candlesticks that are clearly a price distortion or manipulation. With a new click on the candle its filtering is deactivated.

Alerts.

  -ALERT_CH: activates the channel break alert.

  -ALERT_CL: activates the centerline crossover alert (a crossover is considered when the current candle closes on the opposite side of the center line of the close of the previous candle), with red signal on                   the candlestick.

Indicator adjustment.

For the indicator to be useful it is necessary to adjust it to the price, modifying it with the controls until it shows no setbacks and frames the price cleanly. Visually it will be immediately appreciated when the indicator is well adjusted to the price for any section of interest. Once set, the amplitude will be set in the indicator's parameter box.

Stop loss.

It will always be placed outside the channel. A few pips above or below this.

Trailling stop.

Matches the amplitude of the channel.


Recommended indicators: Digital Trend Detector mt5, Deviation Index mt5.

Contact email: fve2022@hotmail.com



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Reversion King Indicator
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5 (6)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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