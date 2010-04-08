SuperTrend C
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
SuperTrend C is a smart trend-following indicator designed to deliver clean and stable market direction signals while reducing noise and false flips during consolidation. It combines a custom CMO-based trend filter with a dynamic ATR-powered SuperTrend structure to create smooth support and resistance trend lines directly on the chart.
Unlike many traditional trend indicators that constantly change direction in ranging conditions, SuperTrend C uses a hysteresis-based confirmation system to stabilize trend detection and minimize flickering. The result is a cleaner visual trend bias with more reliable continuation zones and smoother transitions between bullish and bearish phases.
The indicator automatically adapts to market volatility using ATR calculations and features a non-repainting ratchet system that locks trend levels progressively during active trends.
Features
- Dynamic ATR-based trend levels
- Intelligent CMO trend confirmation
- Reduced flickering during sideways markets
- Non-repainting trend structure
- Smooth bullish and bearish transitions
- Lightweight and optimized performance
- Adjustable sensitivity and volatility settings
- Clean visual chart display
- Supports all symbols and timeframes
How To Use
Bullish Trend
When the line turns DodgerBlue and moves below price, the market is considered bullish. Traders typically look for:
- Buy opportunities
- Pullback entries
- Trend continuation setups
- Higher probability momentum moves
Bearish Trend
When the line turns Crimson and moves above price, the market is considered bearish. Traders typically look for:
- Sell opportunities
- Retracement entries
- Trend continuation shorts
- Momentum breakdowns
Best Usage
SuperTrend C performs especially well when combined with:
- Market structure
- Support & resistance
- Price action confirmation
- Higher timeframe trend alignment
- Session timing filters
Recommended Settings
- Lower ATR multiplier = faster signals
- Higher ATR multiplier = smoother trends
- Higher CMO threshold = fewer flips and cleaner trends
Timeframes
Works on all timeframes, but many traders prefer:
- M1–M15 for scalping
- M15–H1 for intraday trading
- H4+ for swing trend analysis
Important Notes
- Designed to follow trends, not predict reversals
- Strong trends produce the best results
- Avoid overtrading during low-volatility ranging markets
- Always use proper risk management and confirmations before entering trades