Before everything download the font "Oswald Regular" from the link below and copy it to your Windows fonts file.

Click: Oswald Font Link

Click: How to copy it

"Time Sessions MT4/5" is a handy tool for forex traders showing the world's major four trading sessions in a beautifully graphical UI.





Time Sessions:



The time horizontal axis in this tool is set automatically according to your local time. It has a moving time flag which moves second by second to the left and shows you the real-time.

Traders need to know when major markets open and when they close. Because most trade volume enters the market at the opening of, for example, New York for USD pairs.

Open markets are in a colorful mode and closed markets are in a gray-color mode at the current time.









To download the demo version (Exp. until 2023.09.30):

Time Sessions Demo MT5

Time Sessions Demo MT4

To buy full product click below link:

Time Sessions MT5

Time Sessions MT4









This is my work and I did not see any trading session with this kind of eye-catching panel before. If you want to be more aware of my other products, or talk together, join my MQL group. Hope to hear your needs as a trader and become friends ;)

My MQL Group



