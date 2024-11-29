Easy Toolbar MT4

5

Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market, get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier.
Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT4 really work & provide more useful utilities.
If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you!

Main features

  • New way to use market analysis tools
  • Introduce new important object tools
  • Provide essential trading utilities
  • Alert manager with multi-channels supported
  • Save/Load charts and templates
  • Show/Hide/Clear objects in 1-click
  • Flexible magnet mode for accurate drawing and editing
  • Light, dark and invisible modes supported

Why buying Easy Toolbar MT4 NOW?

  • Features-rich and unique
  • Reduce effort, save your time and make market analyzing work less painful
  • Clean and user-friendly toolbar that easy to learn
  • Save even more money with Early Bird Offer

Important note: This tool doesn't work in Strategy Tester. Please also check User Guidelines for more details

1. New way to use market analysis tools

- Show tools right on chart and well-grouped in menu bar
- Select & draw objects much quicker
- Create objects with live-preview and without mouse pressing
- Show quick setup on finish
- Quick access to friendly Properties panel with live-preview
- Live adjust complex tools that can't do by default
- Flexible magnet mode for accurate drawing and editing in main window and sub-windows
- And some other tiny things

2. Provide important object tools that missing

- Advanced Crosshair with important market data right on your mouse
- Polyline to draw multi-trend in one time
- Circle to draw circles (Why this is not provided by default?)
- Button, Edit, Event, Rectangle Label  objects

3. Ruler to measure points on chart quickly with essential information

- Number of bars and duration
- Change in value, points and percent
- Total volume
- Number of bullish and bearish bars

4. Trade Helper to calculate trade factors

- Order Visualization panel on chart with entry, stop loss and take profit levels
- Live adjust visualization panel and pre-view your trade factors
- Auto-calculate lot size based on risk or fix it and know your risk
- Risk on account currency or balance/Equity/Free margin
- Stop Loss level in absolute value, in points or adjusted based on risk
- Take Profit level in absolute value, in points or in Risk/Reward ratio

5. Alert Manager to setup and receive notifications

- Setup alerts you would like to receive for difference symbols
- 7 popular conditions to pick: Cross, cross up, cross down, greater than, less than, move up %, move down %
- 4 channels to be notified: Terminal alert, terminal sound alert, mobile app alert, email alert
- Filter, update, delete notifications as your needs

6. Save and load charts

- Save chart as image
- Save objects in your working chart
- Load your saved objects and continue your work
- Save your chart as template
- Load chart template and old objects still under managed

7. Immediately show/hide objects in 1-click

8. Immediately clear all objects in 1-click

I hope you enjoy trading with Easy Toolbar. Please contact me if you have any question!



Reviews 1
krisnara123
2114
krisnara123 2024.12.31 06:43 
 

Easy toolbar is very useful utility.It is really well designed.The inbuilt ruler gives a lot of well laid out information.The ability to hide drawings is excellent.The additional drawing objects like PolyLine and Path and circle is a great addition.It also has a good Trade Helper which I havent explored yet.Besides,Nyugen answered all my questions quickly .

