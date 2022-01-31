PZ Wedges MT5

Boost your trading precision with the versatile wedges tool

The PZ Wedges Indicator is a technical analysis tool that helps traders identify potential continuation patterns in the market. These patterns, known as wedges, are formed when the price of an asset consolidates within a narrowing range, bounded by upward or downward converging trendlines. Wedges are considered to be continuation patterns because they often precede a breakout in the direction of the preceding trend. When a wedge pattern is identified, traders may look for a breakout in the direction of the trend to enter a trade.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]

  • Easy to use
  • Customizable colors and sizes
  • It implements breakout signals
  • It implements alerts of all kinds


Optimal Usage

To see wedges of all sizes, which can overlap, load the indicator several times on the chart with different sizes, for example 6, 12, 18 and 24.


Input Parameters

  • Size: Size of the patterns to be found, expressed as bars between alternative points
  • Breakout Period: Donchian period to signal trades
  • Max. History Bars: Amount of past bars to examine in the chart
  • Color of bullish patterns: This parameter is self-explanatory
  • Color of bearish patterns: This parameter is self-explanatory
  • Color of unbroken patterns: This parameter is self-explanatory
  • Line Width: Size of the pattern lines
  • Color of bullish breakouts: This is the color for buy arrows
  • Color of bearish breakouts: This is the color for sell arrows
  • Arrow Size: This is the size of the arrows displayed in the chart
  • Custom Alert Name: Custom caption for the alerts raised in this chart
  • Display Alerts: Enable or disable screen alerts
  • Email Alerts: Enable or disable mail alerts.
  • Push Alerts: Enable or disable Push Alerts.
  • Sound Alerts: Enable or disable sound alerts.
  • Sound File: Sound file to play when a screen alert rises.


Author

Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Scalper Vault MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Scalper Vault   is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME A
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