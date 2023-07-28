Win rate signal MACD

■ Indicator equipped with a win rate calculation system

[Indicator Features]

This indicator allows you to intuitively and easily confirm regular technical analysis with sign signals.

Moreover, it can check the win rate of the current parameters and includes an automatic win rate determination system that avoids giving signals when the win rate is low.

This reduces unnecessary entries and allows you to enter trades only when the win rate is high.





[Important Notes]

・There is no repainting. It can be used on timeframes ranging from 1 minute to weekly.

・There are no currency restrictions. It can be used with all currency pairs.

・It can calculate the win rate.

・Signals are generated only when the predefined win rate is met or exceeded.

・Light load implemented! Suitable for long-term use and simultaneous use with 9 currency pairs.

・As it is a well-known indicator, you can study while observing the signals.

・Debugging is done (verified by a debugger for any issues).





[Explanation of MACD Arrow Signals]

The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) arrow signal indicator is an extremely useful tool for traders.

It measures market momentum and trend strength, enabling the identification of entry and exit points.





[Features]

By observing the crossover of moving averages (short-term EMA and long-term EMA), it suggests changes in market direction and indicates entry points.

The histogram represents market momentum, allowing you to assess the strength of trend markets.

Arrow signals intuitively provide entry and exit points.





[Advantages]

・Sensitive to market turning points and confirms strong trends.

・Easy to use, even for beginners, with high reliability.





[Considerations]

・In cases of weak trends, there is a possibility of false signals.

・It may not accurately capture short-term price movements.





Using this simple and intuitive indicator, traders can quickly respond to market fluctuations and achieve profitable trades.

By purchasing it, you too can trade like a professional trader.