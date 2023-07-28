Win rate signal RSI

■ Indicator equipped with a win rate calculation system

[Indicator Features]

This indicator allows for intuitive and easy confirmation of regular technical analysis through sign signals.

Moreover, it can check the appropriateness of the current parameters by verifying the win rate and includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low.

This reduces unnecessary entries and enables trading only during periods of high win rates.





[Important Notes]

・It does not repaint. It can be used on timeframes ranging from 1 minute to weekly.

・There are no currency restrictions. It can be used with all currency pairs.

・It can calculate the win rate.

・Signals are generated only when the predefined win rate is met or exceeded.

・Designed for reduced load! Suitable for long-term use and simultaneous use with 9 currency pairs.

・As it is a well-known indicator, you can study while observing the signals.

・Debugging is done (verified by a debugger for any issues).





[Explanation of RSI (Relative Strength Index) Arrow Signal]

RSI is a technical indicator that indicates overbought and oversold market conditions and measures the strength of a trending market.

The Arrow Signal Indicator provides signs warning of changes in trending markets and helps determine entry points. It is an easy-to-use tool with high reliability, suitable even for beginners.





[Advantages]

・Suggests trend reversal points and determines overbought and oversold conditions.

・Follows arrow signals to find entry points that align with the trending market.





[Caution]

・Effective oscillator during range-bound markets.

・May not be as effective during trending markets.





[Sign Characteristics]

・Buy Signal: Displayed when RSI is below 30% and indicates an oversold condition, suggesting a potential rebound.

・Sell Signal: Displayed when RSI is above 70% and indicates an overbought condition, suggesting a potential pullback.





By mastering this advanced trading tool, traders can swiftly respond to market fluctuations and achieve profitable trades.

Aim to trade like a professional and elevate your trading experience to a new level!