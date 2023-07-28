Win rate signal Echidna

■ 12 Types of Technical Analysis Included! Indicator Equipped with Win Rate Calculation System

【Indicator Features】

This indicator allows you to intuitively and clearly confirm 12 types of normal technical analysis through signal signs.

Moreover, it has an automatic win rate determination system that checks if the current parameters are suitable and avoids issuing signals when the win rate is low.

This reduces unnecessary entries and allows you to enter trades only when the win rate is high.





【Important Explanation】

・No repainting. Usable from 1-minute to weekly charts.

・No currency restrictions. Usable for all currency pairs.

・Ability to calculate win rates.

・Signals are generated only when the predetermined win rate or higher is reached.

・Optimized to reduce load! Suitable for long-term operation and simultaneous use with 9 currency pairs.

・Being a well-known indicator, it allows studying while following the signals.

・Debugging has been supported and verified by debuggers to resolve any issues.





【ECHIDNA Arrow Sign Explanation】

ECHIDNA Arrow Sign Indicator is a convenient tool that provides globally famous 12 types of technical analysis through "arrow signs."

It is designed for ease of use and allows individual parameter settings and removal of unnecessary indicators.

It guides you with arrow signs based on the technical aspects you consider important.





Features:

・Provides 12 types of indicator analyses through "arrow signs."

・Checks win rates and displays signals only when the predetermined win rate or higher is achieved.

・Optimized to reduce load, enabling long-term usage.





Supported Indicators:

01-MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)

02-OsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator)

03-Bollinger Bands

04-Ichimoku Cloud

05-Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse)

06-Stochastic Oscillator

07-RSI (Relative Strength Index)

08-CCI (Commodity Channel Index)

09-Heiken Ashi (Average Bars)

10-Awesome Oscillator

11-Accelerator Oscillator

12-Price Range





The ECHIDNA Arrow Sign Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, supporting efficient and accurate trading.

By all means, let's acquire this dream-like indicator and aim for success in trading!