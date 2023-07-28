Win rate signal Bollinger Bands

■ Indicator equipped with a win rate calculation system

[Indicator Features]

This indicator allows for intuitive and easy confirmation of regular technical analysis through sign signals.

Moreover, it can check the appropriateness of the current parameters by verifying the win rate and includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low.

This reduces unnecessary entries and enables trading only during periods of high win rates.





[Important Notes]

・It does not repaint. It can be used on timeframes ranging from 1 minute to weekly.

・There are no currency restrictions. It can be used with all currency pairs.

・It can calculate the win rate.

・Signals are generated only when the predefined win rate is met or exceeded.

・Designed for reduced load! Suitable for long-term use and simultaneous use with 9 currency pairs.

・As it is a well-known indicator, you can study while observing the signals.

・Debugging is done (verified by a debugger for any issues).





[Explanation of Bollinger Bands Arrow Signals]

The Bollinger Bands arrow signal indicator is an extremely useful tool for traders. It measures market volatility and helps identify entry and exit points.





[Functionality]

Uses Bollinger Bands to indicate market volatility.

Provides entry and exit points intuitively through arrow signals.





[Advantages]

・Easily captures market volatility (price fluctuations).

・Easy to identify transitions between trending and ranging markets.





[Considerations]

・Difficult to handle in extremely volatile market conditions.

・Requires caution when the band width becomes excessively large.





By using this simple and highly reliable indicator, traders can respond quickly to market fluctuations and achieve profitable trades.

Aim to trade like a professional trader and elevate your trading experience to a new level!