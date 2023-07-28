Win rate signal CCI

■ Indicator with Win Rate Calculation System

[Indicator Features]

This indicator allows for intuitive and clear confirmation of regular technical analysis through sign signals.

Moreover, it can verify the appropriateness of the current parameters by checking the win rate, and it includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low.

This reduces unnecessary entries and enables entry only during high win rate periods.





[Important Explanation]

・Does not repaint. Usable on timeframes ranging from 1 minute to weekly.

・No currency restrictions. Can be used with all currency pairs.

・Can calculate the win rate.

・Signals are generated only when the predefined win rate or higher is met.

・Designed with load reduction measures! Suitable for long-term use and simultaneous use with 9 currency pairs.

・As a well-known indicator, it allows studying while observing the signals.

・Debugged and verified by a debugger to address any issues.





[Explanation of CCI (Commodity Channel Index) Arrow Signal]

CCI is a technical indicator that measures market trend strength and detects market volatility.

CCI represents positive values for overbought conditions and negative values for oversold conditions.





[Advantages]

・Suggests potential trend reversal points.

・Determines entry points based on arrow signals.





[Characteristics]

・Unlike other oscillator-type indicators, it does not stick to ceilings or bottoms.

・Known for its quick responsiveness and is expressed in percentage terms.





By leveraging this easy-to-use, highly reliable indicator, traders can swiftly respond to market fluctuations and achieve profitable trades.

Obtain this advanced trading tool and elevate your trading experience to a new level!