Signal EA Hydra

■ Convert Signal Sign to Expert Advisor (EA)!

【Expert Advisor Features】

This Expert Advisor is a system that reads the indicator's signal sign and enables automatic trading.

Wouldn't it be like a dream if good indicators in the market could be converted into EAs?

Moreover, it comes with advanced functionality.





【Important Explanation】

・Arrow sign automatic entry function (Real sign, Confirmed sign)

・Lot size automatic adjustment function (When set to auto, purchases are proportional to surplus margin)

・Two-stage double trail function (An advanced version of the trail function)

・Spread restriction system (Automatic restriction system)

・Slippage settings

・Day-of-the-week, second-based trading time restriction system

・Hand settlement time closing function (Can close only +, only -, or all positions)

・Load reduction measures & capable of operating with 9 currencies simultaneously

・No currency restrictions, available for all currency pairs

・Debugging support (Verified by debuggers for any issues)

・Customer support (We provide support even after your purchase!)





【HYDRA Explanation】

HYDRA is an Expert Advisor equipped with a two-stage double trail function.

It automatically sets limit and stop orders (TP/SL) and moves according to market fluctuations.

It supports multiple entries without currency restrictions, and each entry triggers a two-stage double trail.





Two patterns are assumed based on different use cases:

Minimize risk, secure profits, and aim for maximum profits in the second stage.

Initially take risks, aim for the market's profit at the limit in the second stage after securing profits.





Features:

・A tool to EA-ize "arrow sign" indicators.

・Capable of reading most arrow sign indicators.

・Compatible with the "Arrow Sign Indicator" sold separately by Eve.





HYDRA is provided as an EA that can achieve high profits with high accuracy.

Issues related to reading indicators have been resolved, and user-friendliness is emphasized.

Take advantage of the excellent features of this Expert Advisor and engage in effective trading.