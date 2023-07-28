Signal EA Hydra

■ Convert Signal Sign to Expert Advisor (EA)!
【Expert Advisor Features】
This Expert Advisor is a system that reads the indicator's signal sign and enables automatic trading. 
Wouldn't it be like a dream if good indicators in the market could be converted into EAs?
Moreover, it comes with advanced functionality.

【Important Explanation】
・Arrow sign automatic entry function (Real sign, Confirmed sign)
・Lot size automatic adjustment function (When set to auto, purchases are proportional to surplus margin)
・Two-stage double trail function (An advanced version of the trail function)
・Spread restriction system (Automatic restriction system)
・Slippage settings
・Day-of-the-week, second-based trading time restriction system
・Hand settlement time closing function (Can close only +, only -, or all positions)
・Load reduction measures & capable of operating with 9 currencies simultaneously
・No currency restrictions, available for all currency pairs
・Debugging support (Verified by debuggers for any issues)
・Customer support (We provide support even after your purchase!)

【HYDRA Explanation】
HYDRA is an Expert Advisor equipped with a two-stage double trail function. 
It automatically sets limit and stop orders (TP/SL) and moves according to market fluctuations. 
It supports multiple entries without currency restrictions, and each entry triggers a two-stage double trail.

Two patterns are assumed based on different use cases:
Minimize risk, secure profits, and aim for maximum profits in the second stage.
Initially take risks, aim for the market's profit at the limit in the second stage after securing profits.

Features:
・A tool to EA-ize "arrow sign" indicators.
・Capable of reading most arrow sign indicators.
・Compatible with the "Arrow Sign Indicator" sold separately by Eve.

HYDRA is provided as an EA that can achieve high profits with high accuracy. 
Issues related to reading indicators have been resolved, and user-friendliness is emphasized. 
Take advantage of the excellent features of this Expert Advisor and engage in effective trading.
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FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
Trendline Scalper Robot
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
Utilities
Trading  Robot which automates your scalping and take your profitability  and forex trading experience to the next level ,Computer cannot analyse market as humans do, at same time we cannot compete with them in terms of speed of execution, hft  & emotionlessness  .  ​In this scalp-trading robot we have integrated human analysis with quick algorithmic execution  to enter and exit trades at fraction of seconds Get More details at :  https://www.noemotionfx.com/tl-scalper-ea To test , use it in dem
NewsReady
Joel Protusada
Utilities
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
TSScreenIchimoku
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
Panel designed for ichimoku traders. Intelligent algorithm that reveals signals over multiple time frames and multiple currency crosses.   The benefits you get :   Significantly lightens the signal search analysis. Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex, CFD, Crypto and stocks, time frames from M5 to W1. Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts. Easy to use. Parameters : Number_Instrument = 10; Number of instruments displayed Tenkan = 9; Kijun = 26;
TI Opti Pro
Nauris Zukas
Utilities
Automatic enumeration of input parameters of the TrendImprovement Pro indicator to find the optimal combination. Description. A powerful tool for testing the input parameters for the TrendImprovement Pro indicator will allow you to quickly find the most profitable options for the input parameters. Settings DateOrBars – switch for using time or number of bars;  MaxBars - the maximum number of bars for calculation; StartHistory - indicator start time; BEGINNING - the initial historical data (In-S
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