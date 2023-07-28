Win rate signal Price Range

■ Indicator Equipped with Win Rate Calculation System
【Indicator Features】
This indicator allows you to intuitively and clearly confirm normal technical analysis through signal signs. 
Moreover, it has an automatic win rate determination system that checks if the current parameters are suitable and avoids issuing signals when the win rate is low. 
This reduces unnecessary entries and allows you to enter trades only when the win rate is high.

【Important Explanation】
・No repainting. Usable from 1-minute to weekly charts.
・No currency restrictions. Usable for all currency pairs.
・Ability to calculate win rates.
・Signals are generated only when the predetermined win rate or higher is reached.
・Optimized to reduce load! Suitable for long-term operation and simultaneous use with 9 currency pairs.
・Being a well-known indicator, it allows studying while following the signals.
・Debugging has been supported and verified by debuggers to resolve any issues.

【PriceRange Sign Explanation】
PRICE RANGE is an indicator that shows the price range, i.e., the upper and lower limits of prices. 
Developed by Evesense, it provides arrow signs indicating "when to sell" and "when to buy" based on certain price movements. 
It calculates "average values" from historical data in a simple yet effective manner, ideal for 1-minute and 5-minute charts. It is also a versatile tool capable of handling sudden market changes and unexpected news.

【Indicator Highlights】
・Strong performance during volatile and rapidly changing market conditions.
・Not suitable for markets with consistent and continuous movements.

【Entry Signals】
・Buy Signal: Enter when the price falls below the pre-determined average value for each currency pair.
・Sell Signal: Enter when the price rises above the pre-determined average value for each currency pair.

Utilize PRICE RANGE to smoothly adapt to sudden market fluctuations and unexpected news, enhancing the profitability of your trades. 
With this tool, elevate your trading experience to a higher level!
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
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Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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