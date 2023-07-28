Win rate signal Stochastic Oscillator

■ Indicator equipped with a win rate calculation system

[Indicator Features]

This indicator allows for intuitive and easy confirmation of regular technical analysis through sign signals.

Moreover, it can check the appropriateness of the current parameters by verifying the win rate and includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low.

This reduces unnecessary entries and enables trading only during periods of high win rates.





[Important Notes]

・It does not repaint. It can be used on timeframes ranging from 1 minute to weekly.

・There are no currency restrictions. It can be used with all currency pairs.

・It can calculate the win rate.

・Signals are generated only when the predefined win rate is met or exceeded.

・Designed for reduced load! Suitable for long-term use and simultaneous use with 9 currency pairs.

・As it is a well-known indicator, you can study while observing the signals.

・Debugging is done (verified by a debugger for any issues).





[Explanation of Stochastics]

Stochastics is a technical indicator that shows market trend reversal points.

It determines whether the price is overbought or oversold and predicts trend reversals.

It is represented on a scale of 0 to 100, with readings above 80 considered overbought and readings below 20 considered oversold.





The Stochastics Arrow Signal Indicator provides arrow signals indicating trend reversals based on the Stochastics indicator.

Traders can use this indicator to determine entry points based on the arrow signals.





Features:

・Visualizes overbought and oversold market conditions.

・Predicts trend reversal points.

・Easy to use with high reliability.





By using Stochastics, traders can grasp overheated market conditions and trend reversal points, enabling them to execute entry and exit at the right timing.

It is an excellent technical indicator widely used by both beginners and professionals. Be sure to acquire this advanced trading tool and enhance your trading experience!