Win rate signal Parabolic SAR

■ Indicator equipped with a win rate calculation system
[Indicator Features]
This indicator allows for intuitive and easy confirmation of regular technical analysis through sign signals. 
Moreover, it can check the appropriateness of the current parameters by verifying the win rate and includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low. 
This reduces unnecessary entries and enables trading only during periods of high win rates.

[Important Notes]
・It does not repaint. It can be used on timeframes ranging from 1 minute to weekly.
・There are no currency restrictions. It can be used with all currency pairs.
・It can calculate the win rate.
・Signals are generated only when the predefined win rate is met or exceeded.
・Designed for reduced load! Suitable for long-term use and simultaneous use with 9 currency pairs.
・As it is a well-known indicator, you can study while observing the signals.
・Debugging is done (verified by a debugger for any issues).

[Explanation of Parabolic Indicator]
The Parabolic Indicator is a technical tool that shows the direction and potential reversal points of a trend. 
It visualizes rising and falling price trends, suggesting potential trend reversals. When the price intersects with the Parabolic points, it indicates a potential reversal point.

The Parabolic Arrow Signal Indicator provides arrow signals indicating trend reversals based on the Parabolic indicator. 
Traders can use this indicator to determine entry points based on the arrow signals.

Features:
・Visualizes the direction of trends.
・Predicts trend reversal points.
・Easy to use with high reliability.

By using the Parabolic indicator, traders can grasp the strength and reversals of trends and execute entry and exit at the right timing. 
It is an excellent technical tool widely used by both beginners and professionals. Get your hands on this advanced trading tool and enhance your trading experience!
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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