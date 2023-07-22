KT ATR Bands MT4

ATR Bands, for Average True Range Bands, are volatility-based envelopes set above and below an asset's price on a chart.

Their calculation is based on the ATR, which measure volatility by decomposing the entire range of an asset price for a certain period.

Typically, the calculation of the ATR value is based on 14 periods.

Volatility refers to the rate at which the price of an asset increases or decreases for a set of returns.

It's a crucial aspect of market trading as it can indicate the trend's strength and potential reversals and signal optimal entry and exit points.

Manipulating the ATR Value and ATR Multiplier allows you to optimize the responsiveness of the ATR Bands to market volatility and price fluctuations.

This provides a steady measure akin to other volatility channels like the Keltner Channel.