RegimeLock Adaptive Trend MT4

RegimeLock Adaptive Trend MT4

Adaptive trend analysis, confirmed BUY/SELL signals and live segment evaluation

RegimeLock Adaptive Trend MT4 by VitalTradeTech combines adaptive trend lines, confirmed BUY/SELL signals and visual segment analysis.

The indicator can be used on all broker-supported instruments, including:

  • Forex
  • Metals
  • Indices
  • Stocks
  • Energy products
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • Other CFD instruments

Trend and signals

A cyan line shows a detected uptrend. An orange line shows a detected downtrend.

BUY and SELL arrows mark confirmed direction changes. The calculation considers current volatility and market regime.

In live mode, a signal is stored only after additional confirmation and is then locked for the relevant candle. A confirmed arrow is designed not to disappear again within the same candle.

Non-repaint does not mean that every signal will be correct or profitable.

Signal segments

A segment starts at a BUY or SELL signal and ends at the next opposite signal.

  • BUY to SELL: Long segment
  • SELL to BUY: Short segment

A line connects both signals and shows the complete market move between them.

Green values indicate positive segments. Red values indicate negative segments.

Live profit and loss

The current open segment is extended to the latest market price.

Its estimated profit or loss is recalculated on every tick and displayed directly on the chart.

The result can be displayed in:

  • Money
  • Points
  • Percent
  • Money and points

The calculation uses the selected reference lot size.

Main features

  • Adaptive trend lines
  • Market-regime detection
  • Confirmed BUY/SELL signals
  • Signal-to-signal segments
  • Profit/loss display for completed segments
  • Current open segment with live P/L
  • Popup, push, e-mail and sound alerts
  • Presentation mode for a clean chart
  • Five buffers for iCustom and EA integration

Important notice

Displayed segment values are analytical estimates. They are not executed trades and not account history.

Spread, commission, slippage, swap and broker-price differences may change actual results.

The indicator can produce false or delayed signals and does not guarantee profit. The user remains fully responsible for trading decisions, position size and risk management.

To the extent permitted by law, VitalTradeTech accepts no liability for financial losses or other damage arising from the use of the indicator.

Test the indicator in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using real funds.


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This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
Naturu MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment ) When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calcula
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence
Ziggy Janssen
4.84 (25)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence MT4 — Volume Divergence Indicator for Identifying Market Reversals BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence is an MT4 indicator designed to identify bullish and bearish divergences between price action and On-Balance Volume (OBV). By comparing price movement with volume
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RegimeLock Adaptive Trend MT5
Vitali Schmidt
Indicators
RegimeLock Adaptive Trend MT5 Adaptive trend analysis, confirmed BUY/SELL signals and live segment evaluation RegimeLock Adaptive Trend MT5 by VitalTradeTech combines adaptive trend lines, confirmed BUY/SELL signals and visual segment analysis. The indicator can be used on all broker-supported instruments, including: Forex Metals Indices Stocks Energy products Cryptocurrencies Other CFD instruments Trend and signals A cyan line shows a detected uptrend. An orange line shows a detected downtrend.
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