WH Candles Fusion MT4

Candles Fusion is a powerful MT4 indicator that enhances your trading analysis by displaying higher timeframe candles on the current timeframe.
This unique feature provides traders with a comprehensive view of price action across different timeframes, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions.


Features:

  1. Multi-Timeframe Overlay.
  2. Customizable Timeframe Selection.
  3. Clear Visualization and color candle selection
  4. Real-Time Updates. 
  5. User-Friendly Interface. 


    Candles Fusion is a must-have tool for traders seeking a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and increased trading precision
    by merging higher timeframe candles onto the current chart, it empowers traders to identify key support and resistance levels,
    spot trend reversals, and uncover hidden trading opportunities with greater accuracy.



    Prodotti consigliati
    Chart Mirror Client MT4
    Fabio Albano
    Indicatori
    This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 4 Client, it needs the Metatrader 4 or 5 Server versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Details of how it works in the video.
    FREE
    HMA Trend
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.59 (69)
    Indicatori
    A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
    FREE
    AP Vwap Bands Pro MT4
    Allan Graham Pike
    Indicatori
    AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT4) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC), FX, indices, and metals. Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes: Day, Week, or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open). Why
    FREE
    TPX Heiken Ashi
    TPX
    Indicatori
    Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
    FREE
    Trade history MT4
    Andriy Konovalov
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    The indicator plots charts of profit taken at the Close of candles for closed (or partially closed) long and short orders individually. The indicator allows to filter orders by the current symbol, specified expert ID (magic number) a nd the presence (absence) of a substring in a order comment , to set the start time and the periodicity of profit reset (daily, weekly or monthly) to calculate the profit chart. The indicator also displays the floating (not fixed) profit of the opened orders at the
    High Low Open Close MT4
    Alexandre Borela
    4.81 (21)
    Indicatori
    Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Questo indicatore disegna i prezzi aperti, alti, bassi e di chiusura per i specificati periodo e può essere regolato per un determinato fuso orario. Questi sono livelli importanti guardati da molti istituzionali e professionali commercianti e può essere utile per voi per conoscere i luoghi dove potrebbero essere più attivo. I periodi disponibili sono: Giorno precedente. Settimana precedente. Mese precedente. Precedente trimestre. A
    FREE
    Cumulative Delta MT4
    Evgeny Shevtsov
    4.86 (29)
    Indicatori
    The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
    FREE
    MCP Touch system
    Anton Iudakov
    Indicatori
    Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, do not redraw. The indicator works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. The strategy includes: price touching the moving average in the direction of the trend, as well as an extraordinary recalculation of the classic ADX indicator to determine the trend as an additional filtering of entries. Entries are displayed on the chart as arrows and, as mentioned above, the arrows are not redr
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicatori
    Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
    New Bar Alarm Free
    Tomoyuki Nakazima
    Indicatori
    This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
    FREE
    Forex Market Profile and Vwap
    Lorentzos Roussos
    4.83 (6)
    Indicatori
    Profilo del mercato Forex (FMP in breve) Cosa non è: FMP non è il classico display TPO con codice alfabetico, non mostra il calcolo generale del profilo dati del grafico e non segmenta il grafico in periodi e non li calcola. Cosa fa : Soprattutto, l'indicatore FMP elaborerà i dati che risiedono tra il bordo sinistro dello spettro definito dall'utente e il bordo destro dello spettro definito dall'utente. L'utente può definire lo spettro semplicemente tirando ciascuna estremità dell'indicatore
    FREE
    Traditional MACD MT4
    Daniel Lewis
    4.58 (55)
    Indicatori
    MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
    FREE
    Trendlines Oscillator MT4
    Cao Minh Quang
    Indicatori
    The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
    Rainbow MT4
    Jamal El Alama
    Indicatori
    Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
    FREE
    Zig Zag 123
    Stephen Reynolds
    Indicatori
    Zig Zag 123 tells us when a reversal or continuation is more likely by looking at the shift in supply and demand. When this happens a signature pattern appears known as 123 (also known ABC) will often break out in direction of higher low or lower high. Stop loss and take profit levels have been added. There is a panel that shows the overall performance of your trades for if you was to use these stop loss and take profit levels.  We get alerted if a pattern 123 appears and also if the price re
    FREE
    Owl smart levels
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.24 (37)
    Indicatori
    Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
    Session High Low
    Jerome Asiusin
    Indicatori
    This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
    FREE
    BoxInside MT4
    Evgeny Shevtsov
    4.83 (6)
    Indicatori
    This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M5 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M5 to H1, M5 - for the H4 period, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be c
    FREE
    MASi Three Screens
    Aleksey Terentev
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
    FREE
    Magic Macd Cross
    Christophe Godart
    Indicatori
    This classic "old school" MAGIC MACD indicator gives you the cross of the parameters you set. Standart setting is (12,26,9) . The arrows give you a possible change of trend. Be careful and do not use this indicator as a single signal source. FREE version  Please feel free to check out our other REX indicator series. We do have other free indicators.     "OLD BUT GOLD"
    FREE
    QualifiedEngulfing
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    Indicatori
    QualifiedEngulfing è la versione gratuita dell'indicatore ProEngulfing . ProEngulfing è la versione a pagamento dell'indicatore Advance Engulf. Scaricalo qui. Qual è la differenza tra la versione gratuita e la versione a pagamento di ProEngulfing ? La versione gratuita ha un limite di un segnale al giorno. Presentazione di QualifiedEngulfing - Il tuo indicatore professionale per i modelli Engulf su MT4 Sblocca la potenza della precisione con QualifiedEngulfing, un indicatore all'avanguardia pro
    FREE
    Extremum Reverse Bar
    Yurij Izyumov
    2.8 (5)
    Indicatori
    This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
    FREE
    Power Renko MT4
    Pierce Vallieres
    Indicatori
    Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
    DF Fibonacci Trader Pro MT4
    Mark David Griffin
    Utilità
    DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro è un sistema di trading automatizzato progettato per MetaTrader 4. Utilizza livelli di prezzo basati su Fibonacci combinati con analisi di trend e struttura per definire punti di ingresso e di uscita. L'EA supporta posizioni sia lunghe che corte e include parametri di gestione del rischio integrati. Caratteristiche principali: • Utilizza la logica di ritracciamento ed estensione di Fibonacci per tracciare punti di ingresso, SL e TP. • Dimensione del lotto e
    FREE
    Harmonic Shark
    Sergey Deev
    Indicatori
    The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
    RadarBoard
    Vitali Platonov
    Indicatori
    Tutti sappiamo che se il prezzo della benzina aumenta, assolutamente tutto diventa più costoso. Dopotutto, il rincaro dei costi di trasporto si riflette sul prezzo di consegna di ogni prodotto. Facciamo un esempio quotidiano: un anno particolarmente caldo porta a un surplus di cereali, spingendo i produttori ad abbassare i prezzi per adattarsi all'offerta del mercato. Allo stesso modo, l'indicatore RadarBoard aiuta a identificare evidenti correlazioni nei mercati valutari. Se l'oro si apprezza,
    FREE
    MTF Stochastic
    Sergey Deev
    Indicatori
    The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
    MarketProfile EForex
    Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
    Indicatori
    Market Profile Shows where the price has spent more time, highlighting important levels that can be used in trading. It is a powerful tool which is designed to take the fundamental components which comprise every market; price/volume/time, and visually display their relationship in real-time as the market develops for a pre-determined time period. Very powerful tool!
    MTF Kijun
    Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
    4 (1)
    Indicatori
    The indicator plots higher timeframe Kijun-sen (of Ichimoku ) on lower timeframes. To change timeframes, in the timeframe field enter the number: M1    PERIOD_M1 1 1 minute. M5    PERIOD_M5 5 5 minutes. M15  PERIOD_M15 15 15 minutes. M30  PERIOD_M30 30 30 minutes. H1    PERIOD_H1 60 1 hour. H4    PERIOD_H4 240 4 hour. D1    PERIOD_D1 1440 Daily. W1   PERIOD_W1 10080 Weekly. MN1  PERIOD_MN1 43200 Monthly. By default, the Kijun is shifted 3 periods forward but if you wish to have it exactly as
    Trendline indicator
    David Muriithi
    2 (1)
    Indicatori
    Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
    FREE
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.82 (145)
    Indicatori
    Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (68)
    Indicatori
    Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.89 (18)
    Indicatori
    M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (98)
    Indicatori
    Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Indicatori
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    Game Changer Indicator
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
    Trend Screener
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.79 (95)
    Indicatori
    Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
    SMC Easy Signal
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.67 (12)
    Indicatori
    2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    Indicatori
    CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
    Adaptive Volatility Range
    Stanislav Konin
    5 (3)
    Indicatori
    Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (55)
    Indicatori
    Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicatori
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (14)
    Indicatori
    Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
    Entry Points Pro
    Yury Orlov
    4.61 (170)
    Indicatori
    Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicatori
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    Indicatori
    Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
    Dynamic Scalper System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicatori
    L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
    FX Power MT4 NG
    Daniel Stein
    4.95 (20)
    Indicatori
    FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
    Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
    Duc Hoan Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    Indicatori
    ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
    PZ Trend Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.8 (5)
    Indicatori
    Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
    Market Structure Break Out
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    5 (7)
    Indicatori
    Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
    EZT Trend
    Tibor Rituper
    4.67 (3)
    Indicatori
    L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
    Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.33 (6)
    Indicatori
    Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
    Cycle Sniper
    Elmira Memish
    4.39 (36)
    Indicatori
    Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
    RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
    Duc Hoan Nguyen
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Indicatori
    Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
    Gold AMS
    Aleksandr Makarov
    Indicatori
    Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
    PRO Renko System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (28)
    Indicatori
    PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
    Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
    Duc Hoan Nguyen
    5 (8)
    Indicatori
    Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicatore Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe è uno strumento potente progettato per i trader che cercano approfondimenti sul comportamento del mercato identificando le aree di prezzo chiave dove i partecipanti significativi accumulano ordini. Queste aree, note come blocchi d'ordi
    Altri dall’autore
    WH Fair Value Gap MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    4.76 (29)
    Indicatori
    Vivi un'esperienza di trading come mai prima d'ora con il nostro ineguagliabile indicatore Fair Value Gap MT5 (FVG) acclamato come il migliore della sua categoria. Questo indicatore di mercato MQL5 va oltre l'ordinario, offrendo ai trader un livello di accuratezza e di comprensione delle dinamiche di mercato senza pari. Versione EA:   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5 Indicatore basato su SMC:   WH SMC Indicator MT5 Caratteristiche: Analisi del divario di fair value migliore della categoria. Supporto
    FREE
    WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Vi presentiamo il nostro Expert Advisor (EA) all'avanguardia, basato sull'efficacissimo Fair Value Gap Indicator. Progettato sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti, questo EA sfrutta algoritmi sofisticati per identificare e sfruttare le inefficienze del mercato, assicurandoti di sfruttare al meglio ogni opportunità di trading. CONTATTAMI   dopo l'acquisto per la guida manuale (.pdf) Versione MT4:   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4 Caratteristiche principali: Trading   automatizzato per l
    WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    Experts
    Vi presentiamo il nostro Expert Advisor (EA) all'avanguardia, basato sull'efficacissimo Fair Value Gap Indicator. Progettato sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti, questo EA sfrutta algoritmi sofisticati per identificare e sfruttare le inefficienze del mercato, assicurandoti di sfruttare al meglio ogni opportunità di trading. CONTATTAMI   dopo l'acquisto per la guida manuale (.pdf) Versione MT5:   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5 Caratteristiche principali: Trading   automatizzato per la
    WH DrawFib Pro MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (9)
    Indicatori
    Sei stanco di disegnare manualmente i livelli di Fibonacci sui tuoi grafici? Stai cercando un modo conveniente ed efficiente per identificare i principali livelli di supporto e resistenza nel tuo trading? Non guardare oltre!   Ti presentiamo DrawFib Pro, l'ultimo indicatore MetaTrader 5 che fa   i livelli   di fibonacci   automatici       attingendo ai tuoi grafici e fornisce avvisi tempestivi quando questi livelli vengono superati. Con DrawFib Pro puoi migliorare le tue strategie di trading, ri
    FREE
    WH AutoFib EA MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    4.6 (5)
    Experts
    AutoFib EA è un consulente esperto all'avanguardia, progettato per sfruttare la potenza dei livelli di ritracciamento e di estensione di Fibonacci per il trading automatizzato. Che tu sia un principiante o un trader esperto, AutoFib EA potenzia la tua strategia di trading con precisione ed efficienza. Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Regolare l'impostazione in base ai   risultati dei test. Domande? Non esitate a   chiedere. Caratteristiche principali: Trading automatizzato:   apri ordi
    FREE
    WH Fair Value Gap MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    4.36 (11)
    Indicatori
    Vivi un'esperienza di trading senza precedenti con il nostro ineguagliabile indicatore Fair Value Gap MT4 (FVG) acclamato come il migliore della sua categoria. Questo indicatore di mercato MQL5 va oltre l'ordinario, offrendo ai trader un livello di accuratezza e di comprensione delle dinamiche di mercato senza pari. Versione EA:   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4 Indicatore basato su SMC:   WH SMC Indicator MT4 Caratteristiche: Analisi del divario di fair value migliore della categoria. Supporto mul
    FREE
    WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    4.18 (11)
    Indicatori
    Benvenuto nel nostro   modello di ondata di prezzo   MT5 --(modello ABCD)-- Il modello ABCD è un modello di trading potente e ampiamente utilizzato nel mondo dell'analisi tecnica. È un modello di prezzo armonico che i trader utilizzano per identificare potenziali opportunità di acquisto e vendita sul mercato. Con il modello ABCD, i trader possono anticipare potenziali movimenti di prezzo e prendere decisioni informate su quando entrare e uscire dalle negoziazioni. Versione EA:   Price Wave EA
    FREE
    WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (5)
    Indicatori
    Benvenuti nell'indicatore di riconoscimento avanzato dei pattern Gartley Questo indicatore rileva il modello Gartley basato su HH e LL della struttura dei prezzi e sui livelli di Fibonacci e quando vengono soddisfatti determinati livelli di Fibonacci l'indicatore mostrerà il modello sul grafico. Versione MT4:   WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4 **Questo indicatore fa parte della   combo   Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5   , che include tutto il riconoscimento dei pattern.** Caratteristiche : Algo
    FREE
    WH Range BreakOut EA MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Sfrutta il potenziale del breakout trading con   Range Breakout EA,   un consulente esperto meticolosamente progettato per identificare e negoziare intervalli di mercato con precisione e sicurezza. Contact Me     After Purchase to Send you a     PDF Manual     and .Set Files. ** Input predefiniti per       EURUSD - H1   . Caratteristiche principali: Rilevamento dell'intervallo dinamico:   identifica automaticamente gli intervalli di mercato in base ai tuoi intervalli di tempo preferiti e ai live
    WH Trend Continuation MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (4)
    Indicatori
    Sei stanco di perdere le tendenze di mercato redditizie? Vorresti avere uno strumento affidabile in grado di identificare le continuazioni del trend con precisione e accuratezza? Non guardare oltre! Il nostro indicatore di continuazione del trend è qui per potenziare la tua strategia di trading e aiutarti a stare al passo con il gioco. L'indicatore di continuazione del trend è un potente strumento, creato appositamente per assistere i trader nell'identificazione e nella conferma dei modelli d
    WH DrawFib Pro MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (7)
    Indicatori
    Sei stanco di disegnare manualmente i livelli di Fibonacci sui tuoi grafici? Stai cercando un modo conveniente ed efficiente per identificare i principali livelli di supporto e resistenza nel tuo trading? Non guardare oltre!   Ti presentiamo DrawFib Pro, l'ultimo indicatore MetaTrader 4 che fa   i livelli   di fibonacci   automatici       attingendo ai tuoi grafici e fornisce avvisi tempestivi quando questi livelli vengono superati. Con DrawFib Pro puoi migliorare le tue strategie di trading, ri
    FREE
    WH Auto TrendLine MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    Indicatori
    Ti presentiamo Auto Trendline, l'innovativo indicatore MT5 che automatizza il processo di tracciamento delle linee di tendenza sui tuoi grafici. Dì addio al compito noioso e dispendioso in termini di tempo di tracciare manualmente le linee di tendenza e lascia che Auto Trendline faccia il lavoro per te! *Contattami dopo l'acquisto per inviarti    istruzioni e guida passo passo. Con il suo algoritmo avanzato, Auto Trendline rileva e disegna automaticamente le linee di tendenza per te, facendo
    WH ThreeLine Strike MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    Indicatori
    Indicatore di strike a tre linee       per MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Questo strumento avanzato è progettato per aiutarti a identificare potenziali inversioni di tendenza sul mercato con precisione e facilità. Che tu sia un principiante o un trader esperto, questo indicatore può migliorare le tue decisioni di trading e massimizzare i tuoi profitti. Contact me after purchase for guidance  Caratteristiche principali: Segnali di inversione precisi   : rileva potenziali inversioni di tendenza in base al mo
    WH SMC Indicator MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT4 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT4 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT5 platform
    WH ChartSync Pro MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (2)
    Utilità
    Unlock the power of synchronized chart analysis with Chart Sync, your ultimate solution for harmonizing technical objects across multiple charts on the same trading symbol, ChartsSync Pro MT5 is a groundbreaking MetaTrader 5 utility designed to streamline your trading workflow, enhance analysis precision, and amplify your trading decisions. Features: Effortless Object Synchronization. Multi-Chart Harmony. User-Friendly Interface. Real-Time Updates. Sync Objects Color,Width and Style. Supporte
    FREE
    WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    4.4 (5)
    Indicatori
    Benvenuti nel nostro   modello di ondata di prezzo   MT4 --(modello ABCD)--     Il modello ABCD è un modello di trading potente e ampiamente utilizzato nel mondo dell'analisi tecnica. È un modello di prezzo armonico che i trader utilizzano per identificare potenziali opportunità di acquisto e vendita sul mercato. Con il modello ABCD, i trader possono anticipare potenziali movimenti di prezzo e prendere decisioni informate su quando entrare e uscire dalle negoziazioni. Versione EA:   Price Wave
    FREE
    WH Order Block MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Welcome to order block indicator – your complete solution for identifying high-probability zones using order blocks , BOS (Break of Structure) , and CHOCH (Change of Character) . Designed for precision and speed, this tool gives you the edge in spotting potential reversal and continuation zones just like the pros. Features : Automatic Order Block Detection:  Effortlessly identifies valid bullish and bearish order blocks based on price structure and market behavior. BOS & CHOCH Detection:  Buil
    WH Trading Sessions MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    Indicatori
    Migliora la precisione del tuo trading con l'indicatore   WH   Trading Sessions MT5   per MetaTrader 5! Questo potente strumento ti aiuta a visualizzare e gestire le sessioni di mercato chiave senza sforzo. Basato   su:   Indicatore WH SMC MT5 Versione MT4:   Sessioni di trading WH MT4 Caratteristiche principali: Pannello GUI interattivo   : seleziona e alterna facilmente tra le sessioni di trading   di Asia, Londra e New York   . Avvisi e impostazioni personalizzabili   : adatta l'indicator
    FREE
    Ultimate Fractals MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    Indicatori
    Questo indicatore si basa sul famoso indicatore frattale ma con molta personalizzazione   e flessibilità, questo è un potente strumento per identificare le inversioni di tendenza e massimizzare il potenziale di profitto. Con le sue funzionalità avanzate e l'interfaccia intuitiva, è la scelta definitiva per i trader di tutti i livelli. Versione MT4:   Ultimate Fractals MT4 Caratteristiche : Conteggio candele frattali personalizzabili. Linee di inversione. Impostazioni personalizzabili. Interfac
    FREE
    Ultimate Fractals MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (3)
    Indicatori
    Questo indicatore si basa sul famoso indicatore frattale ma con molta personalizzazione   e flessibilità, questo è un potente strumento per identificare le inversioni di tendenza e massimizzare il potenziale di profitto. Con le sue funzionalità avanzate e l'interfaccia intuitiva, è la scelta definitiva per i trader di tutti i livelli. Versione MT5:   Ultimate Fractals MT5 Caratteristiche : Conteggio candele frattali personalizzabili. Linee di inversione. Impostazioni personalizzabili. Interfac
    FREE
    WH Range BreakOut MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    Sblocca una nuova dimensione del trading con il nostro indicatore MQL5 all'avanguardia, Range BreakOut MT5 Questo potente strumento è progettato per identificare e capitalizzare i movimenti dei prezzi quando escono dagli intervalli stabiliti, fornendoti la precisione e la sicurezza necessarie per prosperare nel dinamico mondo dei mercati finanziari. Versione MT4   :   WH Range BreakOut MT4 Caratteristiche: Rilevamento preciso della distanza. Simboli multipli e TimeFrames multipli (Scanner). S
    WH AutoFib EA MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    4 (1)
    Experts
    AutoFib EA est un conseiller expert de pointe conçu pour exploiter la puissance des niveaux de retracement et d'extension de Fibonacci pour le trading automatisé. Que vous soyez un trader novice ou expérimenté, AutoFib EA renforce votre stratégie de trading avec précision et efficacité. Test     The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Ajustez le paramètre en fonction de vos tests       résultats. Des questions ? N'hésitez pas à       demander. Caractéristiques principales : Trading automatisé :    
    FREE
    WH ThreeLine Strike MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    Indicatori
    Indicatore ThreeLine Strike   per MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Questo strumento avanzato è progettato per aiutarti a identificare potenziali inversioni di mercato con precisione e facilità. Che tu sia un principiante o un trader esperto, questo indicatore può migliorare le tue decisioni di trading e massimizzare i tuoi profitti. Contact me after purchase for guidance  Caratteristiche principali: Segnali di inversione precisi   : rileva potenziali inversioni di tendenza in base al modello di strike a tre
    WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    Indicatori
    Benvenuto nell'indicatore di riconoscimento avanzato del modello Gartley Questo indicatore rileva il pattern gartley basato su HH e LL della struttura dei prezzi e sui livelli di Fibonacci, e quando vengono raggiunti determinati livelli di fib, l'indicatore mostrerà il pattern sul grafico. Versione MT5:   WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5 **Questo indicatore fa parte di   combo     WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4   , che include tutto il riconoscimento dei pattern.** Caratteristiche : Algoritmo
    FREE
    WH Range BreakOut EA MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    Experts
    Sfrutta il potenziale del breakout trading con   Range Breakout EA,   un consulente esperto meticolosamente progettato per identificare e negoziare intervalli di mercato con precisione e sicurezza. Contact Me     After Purchase to Send you a     PDF Manual     and .Set Files. ** Input predefiniti per       EURUSD - H1   . Caratteristiche principali: Rilevamento dell'intervallo dinamico:   identifica automaticamente gli intervalli di mercato in base ai tuoi intervalli di tempo preferiti e ai live
    WH Range BreakOut MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    Indicatori
    Sblocca una nuova dimensione del trading con il nostro indicatore MQL4 all'avanguardia, Range BreakOut MT4 Questo potente strumento è progettato per identificare e capitalizzare i movimenti dei prezzi quando escono dagli intervalli stabiliti, fornendoti la precisione e la sicurezza necessarie per prosperare nel dinamico mondo dei mercati finanziari. Versione MT5   :   WH Range BreakOut MT5 Caratteristiche: Rilevamento preciso della distanza. Simboli multipli e TimeFrames multipli (Scanner
    WH Trading Sessions MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    Indicatori
    Migliora la precisione del tuo trading con       Sessioni di trading   WH   MT4       indicatore per MetaTrader 4! Questo potente strumento ti aiuta a visualizzare e gestire le sessioni di mercato chiave senza sforzo. Basato su:   WH SMC Indicatore MT4 Versione MT5:   Sessioni di trading WH MT5 Caratteristiche principali: Pannello GUI interattivo       – Seleziona e alterna facilmente tra       Asia, Londra e New York       sessioni di trading. Avvisi e impostazioni personalizzabili       – A
    FREE
    WH SMC Indicator MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    Indicatori
    Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the   Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT5 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT5 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT4 platfo
    WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    Indicatori
    Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns. The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you ca
    WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Benvenuto nell'indicatore di riconoscimento di Ultimate Harmonic Patterns Il modello Gartley, il modello Bat e il modello Cypher sono popolari strumenti di analisi tecnica utilizzati dai trader per identificare potenziali punti di inversione nel mercato. Il nostro indicatore di riconoscimento degli schemi armonici definitivi è un potente strumento che utilizza algoritmi avanzati per scansionare i mercati e identificare questi schemi in tempo reale. Con il nostro indicatore di riconoscimento de
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione