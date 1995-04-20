WH Candles Fusion MT4

Candles Fusion is a powerful MT4 indicator that enhances your trading analysis by displaying higher timeframe candles on the current timeframe.
This unique feature provides traders with a comprehensive view of price action across different timeframes, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions.


Features:

  1. Multi-Timeframe Overlay.
  2. Customizable Timeframe Selection.
  3. Clear Visualization and color candle selection
  4. Real-Time Updates. 
  5. User-Friendly Interface. 


    Candles Fusion is a must-have tool for traders seeking a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and increased trading precision
    by merging higher timeframe candles onto the current chart, it empowers traders to identify key support and resistance levels,
    spot trend reversals, and uncover hidden trading opportunities with greater accuracy.



    Produits recommandés
    Chart Mirror Client MT4
    Fabio Albano
    Indicateurs
    This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 4 Client, it needs the Metatrader 4 or 5 Server versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Details of how it works in the video.
    FREE
    HMA Trend
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.59 (69)
    Indicateurs
    A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
    FREE
    AP Vwap Bands Pro MT4
    Allan Graham Pike
    Indicateurs
    AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT4) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC), FX, indices, and metals. Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes: Day, Week, or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open). Why
    FREE
    TPX Heiken Ashi
    TPX
    Indicateurs
    Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
    FREE
    Trade history MT4
    Andriy Konovalov
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    The indicator plots charts of profit taken at the Close of candles for closed (or partially closed) long and short orders individually. The indicator allows to filter orders by the current symbol, specified expert ID (magic number) a nd the presence (absence) of a substring in a order comment , to set the start time and the periodicity of profit reset (daily, weekly or monthly) to calculate the profit chart. The indicator also displays the floating (not fixed) profit of the opened orders at the
    High Low Open Close MT4
    Alexandre Borela
    4.81 (21)
    Indicateurs
    Si vous aimez ce projet, laissez un examen 5 étoiles. Cet indicateur tire les prix ouverts, élevés, bas et de fermeture pour les prix spécifiés période et il peut être ajusté pour un fuseau horaire spécifique. Il s ' agit là d ' un niveau important qui s ' intéresse à de nombreux domaines institutionnels et professionnels. traders et peut être utile pour vous de connaître les endroits où ils pourraient être plus active. Les périodes disponibles sont les suivantes : Jour précédent. Semaine pré
    FREE
    Cumulative Delta MT4
    Evgeny Shevtsov
    4.86 (29)
    Indicateurs
    The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
    FREE
    MCP Touch system
    Anton Iudakov
    Indicateurs
    Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, do not redraw. The indicator works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. The strategy includes: price touching the moving average in the direction of the trend, as well as an extraordinary recalculation of the classic ADX indicator to determine the trend as an additional filtering of entries. Entries are displayed on the chart as arrows and, as mentioned above, the arrows are not redr
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicateurs
    "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
    New Bar Alarm Free
    Tomoyuki Nakazima
    Indicateurs
    This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
    FREE
    Forex Market Profile and Vwap
    Lorentzos Roussos
    4.83 (6)
    Indicateurs
    Profil du marché Forex (FMP en abrégé) Ce que ce n'est pas : FMP n'est pas l'affichage TPO classique à code alphabétique, n'affiche pas le calcul global du profil de données du graphique et ne segmente pas le graphique en périodes et ne les calcule pas. Ce qu'il fait : Plus important encore, l'indicateur FMP traitera les données situées entre le bord gauche du spectre défini par l'utilisateur et le bord droit du spectre défini par l'utilisateur. L'utilisateur peut définir le spectre en tiran
    FREE
    Traditional MACD MT4
    Daniel Lewis
    4.58 (55)
    Indicateurs
    MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
    FREE
    Trendlines Oscillator MT4
    Cao Minh Quang
    Indicateurs
    The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
    Rainbow MT4
    Jamal El Alama
    Indicateurs
    Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
    FREE
    Zig Zag 123
    Stephen Reynolds
    Indicateurs
    Zig Zag 123 tells us when a reversal or continuation is more likely by looking at the shift in supply and demand. When this happens a signature pattern appears known as 123 (also known ABC) will often break out in direction of higher low or lower high. Stop loss and take profit levels have been added. There is a panel that shows the overall performance of your trades for if you was to use these stop loss and take profit levels.  We get alerted if a pattern 123 appears and also if the price re
    FREE
    Owl smart levels
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.24 (37)
    Indicateurs
    Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
    Session High Low
    Jerome Asiusin
    Indicateurs
    This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
    FREE
    BoxInside MT4
    Evgeny Shevtsov
    4.83 (6)
    Indicateurs
    This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M5 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M5 to H1, M5 - for the H4 period, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be c
    FREE
    MASi Three Screens
    Aleksey Terentev
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
    FREE
    Magic Macd Cross
    Christophe Godart
    Indicateurs
    This classic "old school" MAGIC MACD indicator gives you the cross of the parameters you set. Standart setting is (12,26,9) . The arrows give you a possible change of trend. Be careful and do not use this indicator as a single signal source. FREE version  Please feel free to check out our other REX indicator series. We do have other free indicators.     "OLD BUT GOLD"
    FREE
    QualifiedEngulfing
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    Indicateurs
    QualifiedEngulfing est la version gratuite de l'indicateur ProEngulfing . ProEngulfing est la version payante de l'indicateur Advance Engulf. Téléchargez-le ici. Quelle est la différence entre la version gratuite et la version payante de ProEngulfing ? La version gratuite a une limitation d'un signal par jour. Présentation de QualifiedEngulfing - Votre indicateur de motif Engulf professionnel pour MT4 Libérez la puissance de la précision avec QualifiedEngulfing, un indicateur de pointe conçu p
    FREE
    Extremum Reverse Bar
    Yurij Izyumov
    2.8 (5)
    Indicateurs
    This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
    FREE
    Power Renko MT4
    Pierce Vallieres
    Indicateurs
    Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
    DF Fibonacci Trader Pro MT4
    Mark David Griffin
    Utilitaires
    DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro est un système de trading automatisé conçu pour MetaTrader 4. Il utilise les niveaux de prix basés sur Fibonacci, combinés à une analyse des tendances et des structures, pour définir les points d'entrée et de sortie. L'EA prend en charge les positions longues et courtes et intègre des paramètres de gestion des risques. Fonctionnalités principales : • Utilise la logique de retracement et d'extension de Fibonacci pour tracer les points d'entrée, SL et TP. • Ta
    FREE
    Harmonic Shark
    Sergey Deev
    Indicateurs
    The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
    RadarBoard
    Vitali Platonov
    Indicateurs
    Nous savons tous que si l'essence devient plus chère, absolument tout augmente. Après tout, la hausse des coûts de transport est répercutée sur le prix de livraison de chaque produit. Prenons un exemple quotidien : une année chaude entraîne un surplus de céréales, incitant les producteurs à baisser leurs prix pour s'adapter à l'offre du marché. De la même manière, l'indicateur RadarBoard aide à identifier des corrélations évidentes sur les marchés des changes. Si l'or s'apprécie, il est acheté e
    FREE
    MTF Stochastic
    Sergey Deev
    Indicateurs
    The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
    MarketProfile EForex
    Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
    Indicateurs
    Market Profile Shows where the price has spent more time, highlighting important levels that can be used in trading. It is a powerful tool which is designed to take the fundamental components which comprise every market; price/volume/time, and visually display their relationship in real-time as the market develops for a pre-determined time period. Very powerful tool!
    MTF Kijun
    Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
    4 (1)
    Indicateurs
    The indicator plots higher timeframe Kijun-sen (of Ichimoku ) on lower timeframes. To change timeframes, in the timeframe field enter the number: M1    PERIOD_M1 1 1 minute. M5    PERIOD_M5 5 5 minutes. M15  PERIOD_M15 15 15 minutes. M30  PERIOD_M30 30 30 minutes. H1    PERIOD_H1 60 1 hour. H4    PERIOD_H4 240 4 hour. D1    PERIOD_D1 1440 Daily. W1   PERIOD_W1 10080 Weekly. MN1  PERIOD_MN1 43200 Monthly. By default, the Kijun is shifted 3 periods forward but if you wish to have it exactly as
    Trendline indicator
    David Muriithi
    2 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
    FREE
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.82 (145)
    Indicateurs
    Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (68)
    Indicateurs
    L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.89 (18)
    Indicateurs
    M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
    Dynamic Scalper System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicateurs
    L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (98)
    Indicateurs
    Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Indicateurs
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    SMC Easy Signal
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.67 (12)
    Indicateurs
    2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
    Game Changer Indicator
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
    Trend Screener
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.79 (95)
    Indicateurs
    Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    Indicateurs
    CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
    Entry Points Pro
    Yury Orlov
    4.61 (170)
    Indicateurs
    Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
    Adaptive Volatility Range
    Stanislav Konin
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (55)
    Indicateurs
    Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (14)
    Indicateurs
    Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicateurs
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicateurs
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    Indicateurs
    Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    Indicateurs
    ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
    FX Power MT4 NG
    Daniel Stein
    4.95 (20)
    Indicateurs
    FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
    Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
    Duc Hoan Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Offre spéciale  : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   pendant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats  !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5  : Rejoignez mon canal MQL5 pour recevoir les dernières nouvelles Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner est un indicateur de support/résistance qui ajoute un contexte de volume à la structure des prix. En montrant comment l’activité de trading se concentre autour des pivots récents, il aide les utilisateurs à voir où
    Auto Optimized RSI
    Davit Beridze
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
    PZ Trend Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.8 (5)
    Indicateurs
    Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
    Market Structure Break Out
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    5 (7)
    Indicateurs
    Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
    Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.33 (6)
    Indicateurs
    Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
    RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
    Duc Hoan Nguyen
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Indicateurs
    Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
    PRO Renko System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (28)
    Indicateurs
    Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
    Gold AMS
    Aleksandr Makarov
    Indicateurs
    Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
    Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
    Stanislav Konin
    Indicateurs
    Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
    Gold Flux Signal
    Leandro Bernardez Camero
    Indicateurs
    Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
    Plus de l'auteur
    WH Fair Value Gap MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    4.76 (29)
    Indicateurs
    Vivez une expérience de trading comme jamais auparavant avec notre indicateur MT5 Fair Value Gap (FVG) inégalé Considéré comme le meilleur de sa catégorie, cet indicateur de marché MQL5 sort de l'ordinaire. offrant aux traders un niveau inégalé de précision et de compréhension de la dynamique du marché. Version EA :   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5 Indicateur basé sur SMC :   WH SMC Indicator MT5 Caractéristiques: Meilleure analyse de l’écart de juste valeur de sa catégorie. Prise en charge de plus
    FREE
    WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Présentation de notre Expert Advisor (EA) de pointe basé sur l'indicateur d'écart de juste valeur très efficace. Conçu pour les traders débutants et expérimentés, cet EA s'appuie sur des algorithmes sophistiqués pour identifier et exploiter les inefficacités du marché, vous assurant de capitaliser sur chaque opportunité de trading. CONTACTEZ-MOI   après l'achat pour le guide manuel (.pdf) Version MT4 :   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4 Caractéristiques principales : Détection des écarts de juste vale
    WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    Experts
    Présentation de notre Expert Advisor (EA) de pointe basé sur l'indicateur d'écart de juste valeur très efficace. Conçu pour les traders débutants et expérimentés, cet EA s'appuie sur des algorithmes sophistiqués pour identifier et exploiter les inefficacités du marché, vous assurant de capitaliser sur chaque opportunité de trading. CONTACTEZ-MOI   après l'achat pour le guide manuel (.pdf) Version MT5 :   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5 Caractéristiques principales : Détection des écarts de juste valeu
    WH DrawFib Pro MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (9)
    Indicateurs
    Êtes-vous fatigué de dessiner manuellement les niveaux de Fibonacci sur vos graphiques ? Êtes-vous à la recherche d'un moyen pratique et efficace d'identifier les principaux niveaux de support et de résistance dans votre trading ? Cherchez pas plus loin!   Présentation de DrawFib Pro, l'indicateur ultime de MetaTrader 5 qui effectue automatiquement   les niveaux   d'ibonacci       en s'appuyant sur vos graphiques et fournit des alertes en temps opportun lorsque ces niveaux sont dépassés. Avec Dr
    FREE
    WH AutoFib EA MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    4.6 (5)
    Experts
    AutoFib EA est un conseiller expert de pointe conçu pour exploiter la puissance des niveaux de retracement et d'extension de Fibonacci pour le trading automatisé. Que vous soyez un trader novice ou expérimenté, AutoFib EA renforce votre stratégie de trading avec précision et efficacité. Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Ajustez le paramètre en fonction   des résultats de vos tests. Des questions ? N'hésitez pas à   demander. Caractéristiques principales : Trading automatisé :   ouvrez d
    FREE
    WH Fair Value Gap MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    4.36 (11)
    Indicateurs
    Vivez une expérience de trading comme jamais auparavant avec notre indicateur MT4 Fair Value Gap (FVG) inégalé Considéré comme le meilleur de sa catégorie, cet indicateur de marché MQL5 sort de l'ordinaire. offrant aux traders un niveau inégalé de précision et de compréhension de la dynamique du marché. Version EA :   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4 Indicateur basé sur SMC : WH SMC Indicator MT4 Caractéristiques: Meilleure analyse de l’écart de juste valeur de sa catégorie. Prise en charge de plusi
    FREE
    WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    4.18 (11)
    Indicateurs
    Bienvenue dans notre   modèle de vague de prix   MT5 -- (modèle ABCD) -- Le modèle ABCD est un modèle de trading puissant et largement utilisé dans le monde de l'analyse technique. Il s'agit d'un modèle de prix harmonique que les commerçants utilisent pour identifier les opportunités potentielles d'achat et de vente sur le marché. Avec le modèle ABCD, les traders peuvent anticiper les mouvements de prix potentiels et prendre des décisions éclairées sur le moment d'entrer et de sortir des trans
    FREE
    WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (5)
    Indicateurs
    Bienvenue dans l'indicateur avancé de reconnaissance de formes Gartley Cet indicateur détecte le modèle Gartley basé sur HH et LL de la structure des prix et les niveaux de Fibonacci, et lorsque certains niveaux fib sont atteints, l'indicateur affichera le modèle sur le graphique. Version MT4 :   WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4 **Cet indicateur fait partie du   combo   Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5   , qui inclut toute la reconnaissance des formes.** Caractéristiques : Algorithme avancé pour
    FREE
    WH Range BreakOut EA MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Exploitez le potentiel du trading de rupture avec   Range Breakout EA,   un conseiller expert méticuleusement conçu pour identifier et négocier les plages de marché avec précision et confiance. Contact Me     After Purchase to Send you a     PDF Manual     and .Set Files. ** Entrées par défaut pour       EURUSD - H1   . Caractéristiques principales : Détection de plage dynamique :   identifie automatiquement les plages de marché en fonction de vos délais et niveaux clés préférés. Logique de conf
    WH Trend Continuation MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (4)
    Indicateurs
    Vous en avez marre de passer à côté des tendances rentables du marché ? Souhaitez-vous disposer d'un outil fiable capable d'identifier les continuations de tendance avec précision et exactitude ? Cherchez pas plus loin! Notre indicateur de poursuite de tendance est là pour renforcer votre stratégie de trading et vous aider à garder une longueur d'avance. L'indicateur de continuation de tendance est un outil puissant, spécialement créé pour aider les traders à identifier et confirmer les modèl
    WH DrawFib Pro MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (7)
    Indicateurs
    Êtes-vous fatigué de dessiner manuellement les niveaux de Fibonacci sur vos graphiques ? Êtes-vous à la recherche d'un moyen pratique et efficace d'identifier les principaux niveaux de support et de résistance dans votre trading ? Cherchez pas plus loin!   Présentation de DrawFib Pro, l'indicateur ultime de MetaTrader 4 qui effectue automatiquement   les niveaux   d'ibonacci       en s'appuyant sur vos graphiques et fournit des alertes en temps opportun lorsque ces niveaux sont dépassés. Avec Dr
    FREE
    WH Auto TrendLine MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    Indicateurs
    Présentation d'Auto Trendline, l'indicateur MT5 innovant qui automatise le processus de dessin des lignes de tendance sur vos graphiques. Dites adieu à la tâche fastidieuse et fastidieuse de dessiner manuellement les lignes de tendance, et laissez Auto Trendline faire le travail pour vous ! * Contactez-moi après l'achat pour vous envoyer    des instructions et un guide étape par étape. Grâce à son algorithme avancé, Auto Trendline détecte et dessine automatiquement des lignes de tendance pour
    WH ThreeLine Strike MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    Indicateurs
    Indicateur de frappe à trois lignes       pour MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Cet outil avancé est conçu pour vous aider à identifier les retournements de marché potentiels avec précision et facilité. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou expérimenté, cet indicateur peut améliorer vos décisions de trading et maximiser vos profits. Contact me after purchase for guidance  Caractéristiques principales : Signaux d'inversion précis   : détectez les inversions de tendance potentielles en fonction du modèle de grè
    WH SMC Indicator MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT4 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT4 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT5 platform
    WH ChartSync Pro MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (2)
    Utilitaires
    Unlock the power of synchronized chart analysis with Chart Sync, your ultimate solution for harmonizing technical objects across multiple charts on the same trading symbol, ChartsSync Pro MT5 is a groundbreaking MetaTrader 5 utility designed to streamline your trading workflow, enhance analysis precision, and amplify your trading decisions. Features: Effortless Object Synchronization. Multi-Chart Harmony. User-Friendly Interface. Real-Time Updates. Sync Objects Color,Width and Style. Supporte
    FREE
    WH Trading Sessions MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    Indicateurs
    Améliorez votre précision de trading avec l'indicateur MT5   WH   Trading Sessions   pour MetaTrader 5 ! Cet outil puissant vous permet de visualiser et de gérer facilement les principales sessions de marché. Basé   sur :   Indicateur WH SMC MT5 Version MT4 :   Sessions de trading WH MT4 Caractéristiques principales : Panneau d'interface utilisateur interactif   – Sélectionnez et basculez facilement entre les sessions de trading   en Asie, à Londres et à New York   . Alertes et paramètres pe
    FREE
    WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    4.4 (5)
    Indicateurs
    Bienvenue dans notre   modèle de vague de prix   MT4 -- (modèle ABCD) --     Le modèle ABCD est un modèle de trading puissant et largement utilisé dans le monde de l'analyse technique. Il s'agit d'un modèle de prix harmonique que les commerçants utilisent pour identifier les opportunités potentielles d'achat et de vente sur le marché. Avec le modèle ABCD, les traders peuvent anticiper les mouvements de prix potentiels et prendre des décisions éclairées sur le moment d'entrer et de sortir des t
    FREE
    WH Order Block MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Welcome to order block indicator – your complete solution for identifying high-probability zones using order blocks , BOS (Break of Structure) , and CHOCH (Change of Character) . Designed for precision and speed, this tool gives you the edge in spotting potential reversal and continuation zones just like the pros. Features : Automatic Order Block Detection:  Effortlessly identifies valid bullish and bearish order blocks based on price structure and market behavior. BOS & CHOCH Detection:  Buil
    Ultimate Fractals MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    Cet indicateur est basé sur le célèbre indicateur fractal mais avec beaucoup de personnalisation   et de flexibilité, il s'agit d'un outil puissant pour identifier les inversions de tendance et maximiser votre potentiel de profit. Avec ses fonctionnalités avancées et son interface conviviale, c'est le choix ultime pour les traders de tous niveaux. Version MT5 :     Ultimate Fractals MT5 Caractéristiques : Nombre de bougies fractales personnalisables. Lignes d'inversion. Paramètres personnalisa
    FREE
    Ultimate Fractals MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    Indicateurs
    Cet indicateur est basé sur le célèbre indicateur fractal mais avec beaucoup de personnalisation   et de flexibilité, il s'agit d'un outil puissant pour identifier les inversions de tendance et maximiser votre potentiel de profit. Avec ses fonctionnalités avancées et son interface conviviale, c'est le choix ultime pour les traders de tous niveaux. Version MT4 :   Ultimate Fractals MT4 Caractéristiques : Nombre de bougies fractales personnalisables. Lignes d'inversion. Paramètres personnalisabl
    FREE
    WH Range BreakOut MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    Débloquez une nouvelle dimension du trading avec notre indicateur MQL5 de pointe, Range BreakOut MT5 Cet outil puissant est conçu pour identifier et capitaliser sur les mouvements de prix lorsqu'ils sortent des fourchettes établies, vous offrant la précision et la confiance nécessaires pour prospérer dans le monde dynamique des marchés financiers. Version MT4  :   WH Range BreakOut MT4 Caractéristiques: Détection précise de la portée. Multi Symboles et multi TimeFrames (Scanner). Signaux de r
    WH AutoFib EA MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    4 (1)
    Experts
    AutoFib EA est un conseiller expert de pointe conçu pour exploiter la puissance des niveaux de retracement et d'extension de Fibonacci pour le trading automatisé. Que vous soyez un trader novice ou expérimenté, AutoFib EA renforce votre stratégie de trading avec précision et efficacité. Test     The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Ajustez le paramètre en fonction de vos tests       résultats. Des questions ? N'hésitez pas à       demander. Caractéristiques principales : Trading automatisé :    
    FREE
    WH ThreeLine Strike MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    Indicateurs
    Indicateur ThreeLine Strike   pour MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Cet outil avancé est conçu pour vous aider à identifier les retournements de marché potentiels avec précision et facilité. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou expérimenté, cet indicateur peut améliorer vos décisions de trading et maximiser vos profits. Contact me after purchase for guidance  Caractéristiques principales : Signaux d'inversion précis   : détectez les inversions de tendance potentielles en fonction du modèle de grève à trois l
    WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    Indicateurs
    Bienvenue dans l'indicateur de reconnaissance avancée du motif Gartley Cet indicateur détecte le modèle de Gartley basé sur HH et LL de la structure des prix et des niveaux de Fibonacci, et lorsque certains niveaux de fib sont atteints, l'indicateur affichera le modèle sur le graphique. Version MT5 :   WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5 **Cet indicateur fait partie du   combo     WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4   , qui inclut toute la reconnaissance de formes.** Caractéristiques : Algorithme ava
    FREE
    WH Range BreakOut EA MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    Experts
    Exploitez le potentiel du trading de rupture avec   Range Breakout EA,   un conseiller expert méticuleusement conçu pour identifier et négocier les plages de marché avec précision et confiance. Contact Me     After Purchase to Send you a     PDF Manual     and .Set Files. ** Entrées par défaut pour       EURUSD - H1   . Caractéristiques principales : Détection de plage dynamique :   identifie automatiquement les plages de marché en fonction de vos délais et niveaux clés préférés. Logique de conf
    WH Range BreakOut MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    Indicateurs
    Débloquez une nouvelle dimension de trading avec notre indicateur MQL4 de pointe, Range BreakOut MT4 Cet outil puissant est conçu pour identifier et capitaliser sur les mouvements de prix lorsqu'ils sortent des fourchettes établies, vous offrant la précision et la confiance nécessaires pour prospérer dans le monde dynamique des marchés financiers. Version MT5  :   WH Range BreakOut MT5 Caractéristiques: Détection précise de la portée. Multi Symboles et multi TimeFrames (Scanner). Signaux
    WH Trading Sessions MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    Indicateurs
    Améliorez votre précision de trading avec le       Séances de trading   WH   MT4       Indicateur pour MetaTrader 4 ! Cet outil puissant vous permet de visualiser et de gérer facilement les principales sessions de marché. Basé sur :   WH SMC Indicator MT4 Version MT5 :   Sessions de trading WH MT5 Caractéristiques principales : Panneau d'interface graphique interactif       – Sélectionnez et basculez facilement entre       Asie, Londres et New York       séances de trading. Alertes et paramèt
    FREE
    WH SMC Indicator MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    Indicateurs
    Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the   Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT5 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT5 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT4 platfo
    WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    Indicateurs
    Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns. The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you ca
    WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Bienvenue dans l'indicateur de reconnaissance Ultimate Harmonic Patterns Le modèle Gartley, le modèle Bat et le modèle Cypher sont des outils d'analyse technique populaires utilisés par les traders pour identifier les points d'inversion potentiels sur le marché. Notre indicateur de reconnaissance des modèles harmoniques ultimes est un outil puissant qui utilise des algorithmes avancés pour analyser les marchés et identifier ces modèles en temps réel. Avec notre indicateur de reconnaissance des
    Filtrer:
    Aucun avis
    Répondre à l'avis