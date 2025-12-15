How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 49
Something Interesting in Financial Video November 2014
newdigital, 2014.11.27 10:23
Suri Duddella, Webinar: The Success and Failure of Chart Patterns
Suri Duddella, 19+ years full-time Futures/Equities/Options Trader. Patterns based Algorithmic Trading. Author -- "Trade Chart Patterns Like The Pros" book.
======
A chart pattern is a distinct formation on a stock chart that creates a trading signal, or a sign of future price movements. Chartists use these patterns to identify current trends and trend reversals and to trigger buy and sell signals.
Identifying chart patterns is simply a system for predicting stock market trends and turns! Well, a trend is merely an indicator of an imbalance in the supply and demand. These changes can usually be seen by market action through changes in price. These price changes often form meaningful chart patterns that can act as signals in trying to determine possible future trend developments. Research has proven that some patterns have high forecasting probabilities. These patterns include: The Cup & Handle, Flat Base, Ascending and Descending Triangles, Parabolic Curves, Symmetrical Triangles, Wedges, Flags and Pennants, Channels and the Head and Shoulders Patterns.
How to Start with Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2014.05.07 18:18Just a reminder
There is good article concerning to fundamental trading (for creation of the EAs related to News Trading) :
============
Building an Automatic News Trader
As Investopedia states, a news trader is "a trader or investor who makes trading or investing decisions based on news announcements". Indeed, economic reports such as a country's GDP, consumer confidence indexes and employment data of countries, amongst others, often produce significant movements in the currency markets. Have you ever attended a U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls release? If so, you already know that these reports may determine currencies' recent future and act as catalysts for trends reversals.
new bee
newdigital, 2013.12.23 16:51
you should read and read ...
and read articles.
No any personal consultant here sorry ... people may help but just for some concrete questions.
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
angevoyageur, 2013.08.20 19:47
A must ! Before using it or asking any question : please read the Online Help (Also accessible by F1 on your MT5 platform)
Strategy Tester
Optimization
Running optimization from command line : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13468
Cloud
Work in progress, stay tuned !
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.09.01 21:06
This my post? red dotted lines are for possible sell stop trade, blue dotted lines are are possible buy stop ...
=============
Anyway - I just copied some latest summary from this thread :
=============
Market Condition Evaluation
story/thread was started from here/different thread
================================
Market condition
================================
3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe
================================
PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.
================================
MaksiGen trading system
================================
Merrill's patterns are on this page.
================================
Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.
================================
Scalp_net trading system
================================
MTF systems
more to follow ...
================================
MA Channel Stochastic system is here.
================================
Ichimoku
How to Start with Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.09.20 08:21
Summaries :
====
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
angevoyageur, 2013.03.15 16:12
How to start with MT5 platform : summary.
As our topic about "How to start with Metatrader 5" is going to be huge, here you find a summary, with main links.
For developpers.
Work in progress, stay tuned :-)
Chart Patterns
newdigital, 2013.09.08 15:33
Look at the following post :
What is an Inside bar? (based on dailyfx article)
Inside bars are easily identified pricing patterns that can be found on virtually any chart. The pattern itself requires some simple technical analysis, which includes identifying a series of highs and lows on a daily chart. The idea is that the current candle on the graph will not exceed the previous candles high or low, thus leaving it “inside”.
new bee
newdigital, 2013.12.23 16:51
