How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 3
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I understand that I do not understand anything ... especially - what is the condition to open the trade?
First EA's article is not explaining it ... I think - I will know about it later, no problem.
Well ... good question: I created EA based on MA. What is the condition to open the trade? What is the logic? I see that it is profitable ... but why? what is the condition for buy or sell? I think - it will be our second EA's article to read and to experiment with.
More to follow.
Shouldnt this be an article? Because otherwise its crocodile
What is crocodile? No, I do not want the article. There is article about it. Few articles. There are some differences between the article and posts on the forum.
Well ... good question: I created EA based on MA. What is the condition to open the trade? What is the logic? I see that it is profitable ... but why? what is the condition for buy or sell? I think - it will be our second EA's article to read and to experiment with.
More to follow.
All those questions are related to this article:
Exploring Trading Strategy Classes of the Standard Library - Customizing Strategies
It will be our next examples. And our first modification of our first EA.
More to follow.
To create my first EA - I used this article:
MQL5 Wizard: Creating Expert Advisors without Programming
So, I did exactly what was described on this article with the following exception:
- I selected MA with the period of 55 (because I remember famous CatFX trading system which is something about the price crossing MA with period 55 on M30 timeframe);
and
- I used Exponential in 'Method' - 'Averaging Method' - just double click by mouse on the word 'Simple and you will have a choice.
yes, I did it !
And it is my first EA (attached).
About the famous CatFX trading system - StepSto_v1 was used for this system together with price crossing MA with period 55 on M30. And I see the entry now on CodeBase with this indicatior for MT5! StepSto_v1 indicator for MT5 is here. Thanks a lot to Igorad and to GODZILLA For now - we are having the hope to code MT5 EA based on this famous trading system.
Just for information.
I am trying to make a payment.
All wright, until the system says it's going to send a SMS message to my mobile phone... It doesn't.
can you help me ??
egum
is it problem with payment or with push message?
for push messages - instal mobile version of MT5 to receive your MetaQuotes ID - you will get this id to your phone, after that - go to your 'profile - security' inside this forum, and place this number (and click 'Save' buttom). And you will receive push messages.
I am trying to make a payment.
All wright, until the system says it's going to send a SMS message to my mobile phone... It doesn't.
can you help me ??
egum
If there's no problem when adding your mobile phone number in https://www.mql5.com/en/users/Egumektk/security, then wait for the sms, it usually takes time. Last time I had to wait for about 10 minutes for the sms.
If the sms still not come, please write to service desk.
I want to share my experience with optimization of EA. It is about this thread. My friend created good EA according to the system I traded here, and I wanted to optimize the settings for it. The problem was the following: EA is very complex one and can be used for any trading style started from scalping and finishing by normal day trading depends on the settings and timeframe used. EA is having a lot of parateters to optimize. So, what is my experience ....
First of all, I decided to make fast generic optimization (using Cloud). It costs me less than 0.1 credit but I stopped on 191 pass. Because it already took 3 hours 16 minutes for 191 passes with totall passes 19200. It is from my log file:
2013.01.15 18:03:02 Statistics optimization passed in 3 hours 16 minutes 13 seconds
2013.01.15 18:03:02 Tester genetic optimization finished on pass 191 (of 19200)
Credits 0.01
After that - I decided to make Slow Complete Algorithm using Cloud (in every ticks of course). I did it during 4 hours 27 minutes 09 seconds with total passes of 5183 spending 20.22 credit for Cloud - see the results on this page.
- Cloud is helping a lot.
- In case of complex EA with many parameters to optimize - it may be better to start with Slow Complete Algorithm using Cloud. Yes, we will spend some money (more than few dollars exactly) but we will receive possible ranges of the settings for many parameters in very quick way.
- After we get it - we can make fast generic optimization (using Cloud) spending less than 0.1 credit just to obtain more specific information about some particular parameter.
Thus, my conclusion is the following.
All those questions are related to this article:
Exploring Trading Strategy Classes of the Standard Library - Customizing Strategies
It will be our next examples. And our first modification of our first EA.
More to follow.
For the next coming week: I will try to make modification of my first EA using this article (just stucked with patterns there sorry). After that - will try to create template according to this one Step-By-Step Guide to writing an Expert Advisor in MQL5 for Beginners , this article A Quick Start Or a Short Guide for Beginners and this article Transferring Indicators from MQL4 to MQL5