Chart Patterns

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What would you call the patterns created on the charts? If you were to name them.
 

Are you talking about calndle patterns? Look at this article (and some my comment on it).

By the way - I am not professional with patterns - I am just learning it sorry.

 
newdigital:

Are you talking about calndle patterns? Look at this article (and some my comment on it).

By the way - I am not professional with patterns - I am just learning it sorry.

Yes..I think we all learn something new every day. Thanks
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