Chart Patterns
What would you call the patterns created on the charts? If you were to name them.
newdigital:
Look at the following post :
I mean the circled patterns. What would you call them?
Are you talking about calndle patterns? Look at this article (and some my comment on it).
By the way - I am not professional with patterns - I am just learning it sorry.
newdigital:Yes..I think we all learn something new every day. Thanks
By the way - I am not professional with patterns - I am just learning it sorry.
Are you talking about calndle patterns? Look at this article (and some my comment on it).
By the way - I am not professional with patterns - I am just learning it sorry.
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