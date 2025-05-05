running multiple sequential tests
hello,
I'd like to run many test with different parameters and/or on different pairs automatically.
for example I'd like to test my EA on EURUSD2012 and CADCHF2011 wihtout having to manually restart backtest at the end of the first run, in this way I could let my laptop work overnight and collect results the morning after.
someone knows a script or some other way to do it?
thanks
You can do this with MT4, there are config and ini files to allow you to do it . . . it's all documented in the Help, have you looked in the MT5 help for command line options ?
hi,
I've found somthing about here
http://www.pssforex.com/index.php/support/mt5_support/configuration_file
btw is not clear wheteher I can run sequentially myEA on different pairs
p.s. I use MT5
thanks
- www.pssforex.com
hi,
I've found somthing about here
http://www.pssforex.com/index.php/support/mt5_support/configuration_file
btw is not clear wheteher I can run sequentially myEA on different pairs
p.s. I use MT5
hi,
I've found somthing about here
http://www.pssforex.com/index.php/support/mt5_support/configuration_file
btw is not clear wheteher I can run sequentially myEA on different pairs
p.s. I use MT5
thanks
See the documentation. This topic would probably help you.
so if I want to run a series of optimizations I should set up one file.ini for each optimization run?
and then find a way to call these files in sequence ?
path_to_terminal\terminal.exe /config:c:\myconfiguration_1.ini
path_to_terminal\terminal.exe /config:c:\myconfiguration_2.ini
...
is that right?
so if I want to run a series of optimizations I should set up one file.ini for each optimization run?
and then find a way to call these files in sequence ?
path_to_terminal\terminal.exe /config:c:\myconfiguration_1.ini
path_to_terminal\terminal.exe /config:c:\myconfiguration_2.ini
...
is that right?
Yes. You only have to put these commands in a text file with a .bat extension ( batch file).
great. I'm going to try
thanks
I'm sorry, I'm not able to find any guide or example of .set file for EA tester input parameters do you guys have any example or manual for it?
Why not look in the MT5 Help ? it's all in there . . .
The MT5 Help that comes as part of MT5 tells you all you need to know, have you looked at it ? have you pressed F1 while in MT5 ?
Input parameters from a file specified in ExpertParameters are used for testing/optimization of an Expert Advisor.
·If that setting is absent, parameters from an EA_name.set file located in the terminal_folder/tester/ directory are used for testing/optimization of an Expert Advisor. In such a file the last specified set of input parameters of an Expert Advisor is stored.
·If there is no such file, then the default parameters specified in the code of the Expert Advisor will be used for testing. Optimization will be impossible.
·In order to create or change a set of parameters, you should select an Expert Advisor at the "Settings" tab of the strategy tester and specify necessary input parameters and ranges of their variation at the corresponding tab.
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hello,
I'd like to run many test with different parameters and/or on different pairs automatically.
for example I'd like to test my EA on EURUSD2012 and CADCHF2011 wihtout having to manually restart backtest at the end of the first run, in this way I could let my laptop work overnight and collect results the morning after.
someone knows a script or some other way to do it?
thanks