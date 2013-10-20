optimizing EAs?
How do I optimize EAs on metatrader 5? on my program, there is no optimizer bar on the strategy tester. I am using metatrader 5 build 787.
- Date displayed in the Optimization report
- how do the strategy tester and optimization work?
- control points
you need to go to inputs to enter your optimization criteria.
then you can optimize
1mathboy1:
Do you know something called documentation ? ;-)
This article would be probably useful too.
angevoyageur:thanks for the links. in the documentation section, it says enable all symbols. does that mean adding symbols to the marketwatch window? because they are all there. I still cant figure it out :(
1mathboy1:Could you please attach screenshoot of your Strategy Tester (or better full page of your dekstop)
yes, the bar called "optimization." I do have the bottom 4 tabs though. Do you know how to find the tab? maybe something is disabled?
1mathboy1:The optimization tabs (optimization results & optimization graph) only appears AFTER you have started an optimization.
achidayat:
Files:
Screenshot_11x.png 153 kb
1mathboy1:
You simply have to enlarge your Strategy Tester window. Place your mouse on the border between the Strategy Tester window and the graphics, click and drag the border 2 or 3 cm higher.
angevoyageur:Thank you very much! yup, I see the optimization bar now
