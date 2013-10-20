optimizing EAs?

How do I optimize EAs on metatrader 5? on my program, there is no optimizer bar on the strategy tester. I am using metatrader 5 build 787.
 

you need to go to inputs to enter your optimization criteria.

then you can optimize 

 
Do you mean this  bar ?

 
Do you know something called documentation ? ;-)

This article would be probably useful too.

 
thanks for the links. in the documentation section, it says enable all symbols. does that mean adding symbols to the marketwatch window? because they are all there. I still cant figure it out :(
 
yes, the bar called "optimization." I do have the bottom 4 tabs though. Do you know how to find the tab? maybe something is disabled?
 
Could you please attach screenshoot of your Strategy Tester (or better full page of your dekstop)
 
The optimization tabs (optimization results & optimization graph) only appears AFTER you have started an optimization.
 
Files:
Screenshot_11x.png  153 kb
 
You simply have to enlarge your Strategy Tester window. Place your mouse on the border between the Strategy Tester window and the graphics, click and drag the border 2 or 3 cm higher.


 
Thank you very much! yup, I see the optimization bar now
