How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 45
help about signals tab
angevoyageur, 2014.03.28 13:23
That question has been asked numerous time, please do some search before posting : MQL5.com Search - Quick, Easy and Convenient!
About signal tab :
Contact your Broker, not all Brokers offer signals on MT4
Is this enough ?
Hello, I just tried to load MT5 on my Mac I installed Play on Mac and went through all the steps and I can't get a shortcut to appear on my POM window. Also, my MT5 charts are not real time and are showing Feb.14 any help? Thanks
Indicators: AMA_STL_HTF
newdigital, 2014.07.13 12:00
Adaptive Moving Average
Adaptive moving average (AMA), as the name suggests is an adaptation of moving average. It is designed to adapt according to the dynamic market as needed.
----
Simple moving average (SMA) and its cousins weighted moving averages (WMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA) all work fantastic when the market is trending. However when the market is range bound they pick up a lot of market noise generating a lot of premature signals. Moreover, they are all inherently lagging in nature.
In a quest to remedy shortcomings of moving averages, Perry J. Kaufmann, first introduced adaptive moving average in his book The Smarter Trading: Improving Performance in Changing Markets.
20-Day-SMA & AMA In Action:
Prior to Mr. Kaufmann's introduction of AMA, traders employed combination of more than a single moving average such as The Double Crossover Method and The Triple Crossover Method.
The reasons behind employing multiple combination of moving averages are based on the following facts:
So the genius in Kaufmann's AMA was a system smart enough to vary its speed according to a combination of market direction and speed.
In another words, when the market is trending, AMA speeds up along with the trend. When the market is range bound and does nothing AMA slows down.
Thus it righteously earns the name "adaptive" as it self adjusts to market direction and speed.
Kaufmann's AMA achieves sense of market direction and speed by incoporating the efficiency ratio.Adaptive Moving Average Trading Rules
Following are the trading rules for the Adaptive Moving Average:
PriceChannel Parabolic system
newdigital, 2014.07.15 12:32
about how to post the charts from Charts section.
1. Click on this link :
2. After that - go to the post, place cursor on some place of the post, and press this button:
and the chart will be appeared on this 'some place'.
3. How to delete chart on the post (in case it is mistaken, or in any other reason)?
Press this button
and after that - use Backspace on keyboard to delete the chart/text.
download EA from Market to more than 1 MT5 terminal
Alexx, 2012.12.05 09:19
As per the Rules:
IV.8: For each Buyer, a secure version of the Product is automatically created, which allows using it only on the equipment (computer hardware and operating system), from which a purchase request was sent.IV.11: After purchasing the Product, the Buyer can have two free-of-charge Activations of it on a different hardware
To activate the product on another computer (if it differs from the one you used for purchasing the product), go to Toolbox-> Market -> Pruchased -> click Install agains the product (your MQL5.community account must be specified in the terminal settings.
As many users want to make their technical/fundamental/any analysis so I have to explain about the rules how it should be going on this website.
1. Start your thread with your "technical/fundamental/any analysis/article". I mean - first post of your thread should be your content/your text/your article/your image/charts etc.
2. "External technical/fundamental/any analysis/article".
2.1. It is recommended to include "external analysis" in your thread.
2.2. BUT! All "external technical/fundamental/any analysis/articles" should be placed on this thread first: Press review
2.3. "External technical/fundamental/any analysis" should be placed with link to the source (in case the users want to go to their website to read whole the article).
2.4. To place any "external technical/fundamental/any analysis" to your thread - use "to pocket" feature by doing the following:
press this link which is located below your post with "external analysis/article"
after that - press this button (in your thread) to post it (to your thread)
3. The thread with 1 or 2 posts is not the thread. Those are posts :)
If you open the thread so make sure that you are going to make/manage this thread for many posts (made by you or other members).
4. If you open the thread it means - you have something to post there - you will/should post on your thread without waiting for the members to join for posting :)
Sorry for complicated explanation.
-------------------
My example - this thread: EURUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 27.07 - 03.08: Bearish
The thread was started with my analysis (first post of the thread), all external analysis was uploaded to this thread Press review first and used from "to pocket" to be placed from this thread Press review to my thread here EURUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 27.07 - 03.08: Bearish
In this case - the members will understand and can compare my personal analysis with the analysis made by famous external sources.
PriceChannel Parabolic system
newdigital, 2013.03.22 14:04
PriceChannel Parabolic system
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition
Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download
How to trade
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting
Trading examples
Metaquotes demo
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000
I want to clarify something related to misunderstanding ... it is concerning external technical analysis/news events/articles.
1. There is no any section or sub-section on the forum related to this kind of content. What does it mean? It means that we should upload high impacted/significant news/analysis only during a day. Why? Because other members want to use the forum as well for asking something, to reply to something ... But if we will post technical analysis content rapidly as 1 post per 1 minute so the other members will not be able to post anything, right? And they will not be able to read anything ... because how it is possible to read one article per minute?
2. The content (incl technical analysis) should be interesting for many/most of the members of the forum.
Example: is technical analysis thread "EURNZD Analysis" making on the way as 1 post per 2 minute - really interesting for most of the members of the forum? If not so why should we accept those kind of posting on the forum?
Example - I am making 1 to 4 posts related to external fundamental news events together with my technical analysis.
From 1 to 4!
Not from 50 to 100.
Because no any 50 or 100 significant financial news events are coming during a one day.
----------
If some users are posting something on the forum so you can always ask one simple question: What For?
Just for information.
Example - do you see how AUDUSD price was moved during Building Approvals news event?
2014-07-31 01:30 GMT (or 03:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Building Approvals]
Interesting? Yes, because many users are trading news events.
How to Start with Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2014.07.29 14:18
How to Start with Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2014.07.31 09:37
I want to clarify something related to misunderstanding ... it is concerning external technical analysis/news events/articles.
1. There is no any section or sub-section on the forum related to this kind of content. What does it mean? It means that we should upload high impacted/significant news/analysis only during a day. Why? Because other members want to use the forum as well for asking something, to reply to something ... But if we will post technical analysis content rapidly as 1 post per 1 minute so the other members will not be able to post anything, right? And they will not be able to read anything ... because how it is possible to read one article per minute?
2. The content (incl technical analysis) should be interesting for many/most of the members of the forum.
Example: is technical analysis thread "EURNZD Analysis" making on the way as 1 post per 2 minute - really interesting for most of the members of the forum? If not so why should we accept those kind of posting on the forum?
Example - I am making 1 to 4 posts related to external fundamental news events together with my technical analysis.
From 1 to 4!
Not from 50 to 100.
Because no any 50 or 100 significant financial news events are coming during a one day.
----------
If some users are posting something on the forum so you can always ask one simple question: What For?
Just for information.
Some users can say: "So, what to do? If I want to post a lot on the forum about technical anaysis, about my systems - what to do? I am good programmer and trader. You guys are having a lot of limitations on the forum".
There is simple answer: use blogs.
1. Blogs
2. Add new post:
3. Select the category, and change the avatar.
Please note - this is avatar for your particular blog post only.
Means - you are not changing your profile avatar by using blog post avatar.
It is recommended to have different blog post avatar for every new post.
Means: new post = new avatar.
You may use almost any image for avatar (image is automatically "transferred" to avatar size).
For example - we can use those images from google.
4. Select image:
How to select image? We may use google for that.
5. Upload/post your content/text/charts etc.
Please note - you should upload the charts using this button (do not use attachment button to upload the images inside your blog):
6. Limitations.
Almost every blog post is well promoted by official social networks of MQ and private social networks of moderators. But promotion in social networks are not going to be more often than 1 post per 1 hour. So, it is strongly recommended to make the posts using at least 1 hour inverval with different blog post avatars.
Use timer for that:
7. The rules.
The blogs are having more freedom for now comparing with the forum so we can promote ourselves (our programming skills and trading for example).
More strict rules will be established later.
Limitation for personal promotion: market prodicts and the signals should be promoted in hidden way. What does it mean?
Example: if your blog post is related to Moving Averages indicator so you will clue the members up concerning this indicator, how to use it and so on. And as an example - you can provide the link to your market product which is related to this indicator.
Please note: the blogs (blog posts) are very well promoted in social networks + search engines. Why? Because new members/users/newbies are coming in case of promotion. And because of that - every your blog post should be interesting for newbies.
7.1. Negative example:
"My signal is very good so subscribe to it"
7.2. Good example:
"What do you know about RSI indicator? I will explain you about it. RSI indicator ....[text]. We here in CodeBase are having many good free ndicators related to RSI - feel free to ask me how to use them. But if you want to use something more advanced than CodeBase - you can look at [link to market product related to RSI]"
----------------
That's all