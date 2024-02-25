Strategy Tester

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Is there a way to test all time frames in one run, that out puts all results per time frame?
 
KenMcCormick:
Is there a way to test all time frames in one run, that out puts all results per time frame?
I use it like this:

Put in your extern variables this

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES mPeriod=PERIOD_H1;

and then you have to replace all your _Period with mPeriod.

for exemple 

iBands_handle = iBands(_Symbol,mPeriod,20,0,2,PRICE_CLOSE);

then you can easily test all timeframes in one run

Backtest all timeframes

It works fine for me :)

 
Does nzdchf in strategy tester work for you? I did a simple average cross but it doesn't work. It works with majors crosses. What can I do?
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Smoothing Methods
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Smoothing Methods
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Smoothing Methods - Documentation on MQL5
 
mulqwe:
Does nzdchf in strategy tester work for you? I did a simple average cross but it doesn't work. It works with majors crosses. What can I do?
I use AlpariUK on which it isn't possible to trade NZDCHF on MT5. Isnt' it?
 
mulqwe:
Does nzdchf in strategy tester work for you? I did a simple average cross but it doesn't work. It works with majors crosses. What can I do?
What do you mean by "it doesn't work" ? Can you explain what you tried and what you get (error message from logs or ???).
 
mulqwe:
Does nzdchf in strategy tester work for you? I did a simple average cross but it doesn't work. It works with majors crosses. What can I do?
was the symbol offered by the broker in the first place? else when you try to use the strategy for the first time on that symbol, it will spend a little time to download the data.
 
YANND:
I use it like this:

Put in your extern variables this

and then you have to replace all your _Period with mPeriod.

for exemple

then you can easily test all timeframes in one run

It works fine for me :)

This is a nice idea. Thank you fir sharing here.

Br, Candles

 

YANND:
I use it like this:

Put in your extern variables this

and then you have to replace all your _Period with mPeriod.

for exemple 

then you can easily test all timeframes in one run

It works fine for me :) 

It is a good idea. I seldom optimize the parameter which is type of ENUM_TIMEFRAMES. So the "Optimize" feature does more than simple optimization :)
 
Candles:

This is a nice idea. Thank you fir sharing here.

Br, Candles

You can even use the same technique for testing several Symbols in one run. Just create your own enumeration with all the Symbols you need and let it run through.
 
YANND:
You can even use the same technique for testing several Symbols in one run. Just create your own enumeration with all the Symbols you need and let it run through.

Very nice thinking. I will do this.

 

I would like to make also backtesting having in results all hourly time frames but isn't yet clear for me.

I have inside my Expert the following code. How should I change it? Thank you.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES    Signal_NonLagMA_TimeFrameMA=0; 


if(!ExtExpert.Init(Symbol(),Period(),Expert_EveryTick,Expert_MagicNumber))
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