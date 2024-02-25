Strategy Tester
- Phoenix_5_6_03 what is the currect optimization this ea
- Detect strategy tester
- Evaluating Trading Strategies
Is there a way to test all time frames in one run, that out puts all results per time frame?
Put in your extern variables this
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES mPeriod=PERIOD_H1;
and then you have to replace all your _Period with mPeriod.
for exemple
iBands_handle = iBands(_Symbol,mPeriod,20,0,2,PRICE_CLOSE);
then you can easily test all timeframes in one run
It works fine for me :)
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Does nzdchf in strategy tester work for you? I did a simple average cross but it doesn't work. It works with majors crosses. What can I do?
Does nzdchf in strategy tester work for you? I did a simple average cross but it doesn't work. It works with majors crosses. What can I do?
Does nzdchf in strategy tester work for you? I did a simple average cross but it doesn't work. It works with majors crosses. What can I do?
I use it like this:
Put in your extern variables this
and then you have to replace all your _Period with mPeriod.
for exemple
then you can easily test all timeframes in one run
It works fine for me :)
This is a nice idea. Thank you fir sharing here.
Br, Candles
YANND:
I use it like this:
Put in your extern variables this
and then you have to replace all your _Period with mPeriod.
for exemple
then you can easily test all timeframes in one run
It works fine for me :)
This is a nice idea. Thank you fir sharing here.
Br, Candles
You can even use the same technique for testing several Symbols in one run. Just create your own enumeration with all the Symbols you need and let it run through.
Very nice thinking. I will do this.
I would like to make also backtesting having in results all hourly time frames but isn't yet clear for me.
I have inside my Expert the following code. How should I change it? Thank you.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Signal_NonLagMA_TimeFrameMA=0; if(!ExtExpert.Init(Symbol(),Period(),Expert_EveryTick,Expert_MagicNumber))
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