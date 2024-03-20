MQL5 Cloud Network launched
Yay! I'll be installing on a few more machines :)
Can I suggest the following enhancements in order of preference:
1) Proxy support so that we can get through restrictive firewalls.
2) Local distribution agents so that if I have e.g. 2 machines I can have one act as a master for both and hopefully reduce overall bandwidth usage.
(this could also be usefull for the liveupdate so that 2 machines and X agents wouldn't be 2X kb download).
Once again, thanks for going live :)
Yay! I'll be installing on a few more machines :)
Can I suggest the following enhancements in order of preference:
1) Proxy support so that we can get through restrictive firewalls.
2) Local distribution agents so that if I have e.g. 2 machines I can have one act as a master for both and hopefully reduce overall bandwidth usage.
(this could also be usefull for the liveupdate so that 2 machines and X agents wouldn't be 2X kb download).
Once again, thanks for going live :)
The items 2 is very important.
Now, I have 4 computers in a local network, all are running metatesters, it uses a lot bandwidth.
I use another computer in the same local network to get on line, it's very slow now.
Can you make some improvement to reduce bandwidth usage for this case ?
Price is fixed at...?
Price is fixed at...?
Just a state report:
FYI, I have gotten the registration bonus of $2 ! Thank you very much!
But I still have not get any "$3 for each registered agent" bonus!
Also, I haven't made any money from all my agents yet. All the profits are displayed as 0.00.
And what does "Jobs" mean ? one of my agents has finished 600 jobs.
Just a state report:
FYI, I have gotten the registration bonus of $2 ! Thank you very much!
But I still have not get any "$3 for each registered agent" bonus!
Also, I haven't made any money from all my agents yet. All the profits are displayed as 0.00.
And what does "Jobs" mean ? one of my agents has finished 600 jobs.
Hiya,
I can't answer for the admins as to what is and isn't happening with the money - but during the trial phase I saw that earnings were only showing once a day - i.e. you'd get one "payment" line under payments to show how much you had "earned" for the day. We'll know if I'm right in a few hours :).
Hiya,
I can't answer for the admins as to what is and isn't happening with the money - but during the trial phase I saw that earnings were only showing once a day - i.e. you'd get one "payment" line under payments to show how much you had "earned" for the day. We'll know if I'm right in a few hours :).
I have now added my laptop with 4 processors and 3 identical servers with 8 processors each.
On my statistics the processors from my laptop and the first server shows up. Total = 12.
It seems like the two last servers don’t show up in the statistics and I can see they are connected and the “Test passed” count is increasing.
Is this a bug?
All of the 3 servers is coming from the same public ip. Is that a problem?
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Today, MetaQuotes Software Corp. has launched a new service MQL5 Cloud Network. This is a cloud computing network, which connects computers of many users around the world and distributes resources among them. This network will be useful for those who need additional power for their tasks, and for those who can provide such power for a fee. For the users that provide their resources commission is equal to 10%.
"The MQL5 Cloud Network allows traders to quickly optimize their automated trading," - said Renat Fatkhullin, CEO of MetaQuotes Software Corp. "Owners of free resources that are involved in the new service get a new source of income. Thus, the MQL5 Cloud Network builds bridges between those who need productive capacities and the owners of spare resources."
The launch of the MQL5 Cloud Network is a logical step in the strategic program aimed at accelerating optimization. First, remote testing agents were added in the terminal, through which multi-threaded testing became possible. This allowed traders to greatly increase the speed of Expert Advisor optimization. With the launch of the MQL5 Cloud Network, they can finally forget about long hours and days spent waiting for the completion of testing. And most importantly - the processing power of the network is available not only to traders, but also to anyone who needs additional power. For example, for research involving complex calculations.
To start working in the MQL5 Cloud Network, you only need to download and install the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester Agent. Optimization of complex trading robots requiring a lot of computation is no longer a problem! If you are registered on MQL5.com, the MQL5 Cloud Network is already available to you - just enter the "Agents" tab in your profile. You do not need to create a new account!We invite you all traders and interested enthusiasts to join the MQL5 Cloud Network. Install the Strategy Tester agent and start making money right now. Contributed to the solution of resource-demanding tasks!