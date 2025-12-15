How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 5
As some members asked the question about "where can I find some feature in MT5 to open M2 or M3 chart" so please watch this small video about it:
Concerning signals ... I see some members asked about how to unsubscribe from the signals. I subscribed to some free signal 3 days ago (with no problem so far). Just some information/topics about the signals which I collected about signals:
By the way, what are the criteria to select good signals to subscribe? I used just one criteria: I saw well-known privider and subscribed :) But it may be really interesting to know (or to read, or to understand, or to evaluate) some simple but usefull criteria to be used by the people to subscribe to the signals. If someone is having experience with it so please share here.
By the way, there is some topic about Suggestions for the signal but we can create our own criteria in anyway.
New build 756 was issued. Some interesting changes about the signals were made:
1. If we press Visualize button (see image) so MT5 will load all signal's history, will open all the charts and will show all the trades for this signal
2. Algorithm of calculation of volume (lot size) was changed for signal subscribers (examples):
So, for now, as I understand - we can backtest any signal in MT5 terminal. So, I will try it:
So, no one wants to select publicly any signal to subscribe? I am talking about criteria and traders/subscribers/ expectation ... well, in this case - I will try to select some signals for myself using this thread for example. What is the minimum subscription length/duration? One week? It's ok. I will try to evaluate some signals here just to decide: to subscribe or not to subscribe (and it will be the question) for example :)
One more article about the signals
General information on Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
When I installed Metatrader 5 and started to trade - I was really confused about:
- where are my orders,
- how can I see all my trades and close them one by one (not all of them simultaniously).
- i open sell ... after that - I open the other sell on same pair ... orders are summarized!
Why MT5 wants for me to martingale with no hedging :) :)
So, for the first time, just to start - we need to read this article:
Orders, Positions, and Deals in MetaTrader 5
Hi ,
I had same problem now " The position volume may increase as a result of a new trading operation in the same direction."
how can I set different Limits or stops for the Positions after been merged ,
Thank you in advance
