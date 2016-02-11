Meta Tester 5
You mean the MQL5 Cloud?
It depends on the task you have taken.
Hello everyone!
I use the MEta Tester 5 but it almost does not use CPU and so the credit earnings are very low.
Do you have any idea how to make it use more CPU power?
Regards
I have 7 agents,but only earned $0.58 since Jan 2013. :(.
BTW,my location is shanghai,china.
I am optimizing EAs with cloud in very often way but I never care about countries ... I like to see more agents because more agetnts = more speed. As to the money I pay so ... read this one :
How to Start with Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.01.16 14:04
I want to share my experience with optimization of EA. It is about this thread. My friend created good EA according to the system I traded here, and I wanted to optimize the settings for it. The problem was the following: EA is very complex one and can be used for any trading style started from scalping and finishing by normal day trading depends on the settings and timeframe used. EA is having a lot of parateters to optimize. So, what is my experience ....
First of all, I decided to make fast generic optimization (using Cloud). It costs me less than 0.1 credit but I stopped on 191 pass. Because it already took 3 hours 16 minutes for 191 passes with totall passes 19200. It is from my log file:
After that - I decided to make Slow Complete Algorithm using Cloud (in every ticks of course). I did it during 4 hours 27 minutes 09 seconds with total passes of 5183 spending 20.22 credit for Cloud - see the results on this page.
Thus, my conclusion is the following.
- Cloud is helping a lot.
- In case of complex EA with many parameters to optimize - it may be better to start with Slow Complete Algorithm using Cloud. Yes, we will spend some money (more than few dollars exactly) but we will receive possible ranges of the settings for many parameters in very quick way.
- After we get it - we can make fast generic optimization (using Cloud) spending less than 0.1 credit just to obtain more specific information about some particular parameter.
I am optimizing EAs with cloud in very often way but I never care about countries ... I like to see more agents because more agetnts = more speed. As to the money I pay so ... read this one :
wow great! how to make sure the demand rating high like that?any idea?
Good for you guys, I have almost nothing compared yours... :-( The value in Sep : 0.00084 credits
I'm also from Europe as angevoyageur. 4 agents are active, but I see only 3 within my profile.
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Hello everyone!
I use the MEta Tester 5 but it almost does not use CPU and so the credit earnings are very low.
Do you have any idea how to make it use more CPU power?
Regards