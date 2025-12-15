How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 55
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2014.03.26 19:51
Building an Automatic News Trader
As Investopedia states, a news trader is "a trader or investor who makes trading or investing decisions based on news announcements". Indeed, economic reports such as a country's GDP, consumer confidence indexes and employment data of countries, amongst others, often produce significant movements in the currency markets. Have you ever attended a U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls release? If so, you already know that these reports may determine currencies' recent future and act as catalysts for trends reversals.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.04.13 12:13
Just some good article:
MetaTrader 5: Publishing trading forecasts and live trading statements via e-mail on blogs, social networks and dedicated websites
Did anyone tried web trading for Metatrader? I just opened demo trying to make a chart for technical analysis for example.
Just hope that MQ will add more indicators to it (especially Ichimoku indicator):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
More technical analysis tools added in the MetaTrader 4 Web platform
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2015.12.17 12:00
The latest version of the MetaTrader 4 Web platform features new tools for technical analysis. Recently, we announced the upcoming implementation of the MACD oscillator in order to demonstrate the indicator operation on a separate window. Eventually, we have decided to speed up and add a few different indicators in test mode:
You can configure the indicators by setting the necessary analytical parameters, including calculation period and shift relative to a price chart. Visual settings such as line color, width, and type, are to be added soon. The remaining indicators will appear in the Web platform after thorough testing. The future Web platform versions will also feature the ability to apply indicators to each other.
Stay tuned for more news!
This is how it works:
This web trading is working good - I like it:
This is EURUSD M30 chart with Moving Average indicator (SMA with period = 55; MA method = Simple; apply to Close):
This is EURUSD M30 chart with Moving Average indicator (SMA with period = 55; MA method = Simple; apply to Close):
Why M30 timeframe with SMA period 55? because this is famous trading system:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.14 16:11
About the famous CatFX trading system - StepSto_v1 was used for this system together with price crossing MA with period 55 on M30. And I see the entry now on CodeBase with this indicatior for MT5! StepSto_v1 indicator for MT5 is here. Thanks a lot to Igorad and to GODZILLA For now - we are having the hope to code MT5 EA based on this famous trading system.
Just for information.
Here are my top 6 reasons of why I choose Renko Bars and charts:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting in Financial Video January 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.08 15:48
Renko Bar |Day Trading | What are Renko Bars | How do Renko Bars Work | Part 1
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators: Renko
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.03 11:03
Renko (extraction from Achelis - Technical Analysis from A to Z)
============
Overview
The Renko charting method is thought to have acquired its name from "renga" which is the Japanese word for bricks. Renko charts are similar to Three Line Break charts except that in a Renko chart, a line (or "brick" as they're called) is drawn in the direction of the prior move only if prices move by a minimum amount (i.e., the box size). The bricks are always equal in size. For example, in a 5-unit Renko chart, a 20-point rally is displayed as four, 5-unit tall Renko bricks.
Kagi charts were first brought to the United States by Steven Nison when he published the book, Beyond Candlesticks.
Interpretation
Basic trend reversals are signaled with the emergence of a new white or black brick. A new white brick indicates the beginning of a new up-trend. A new black brick indicates the beginning of a new down-trend. Since the Renko chart is a trend following technique, there are times when Renko charts produce whipsaws, giving signals near the end of short-lived trends. However, the expectation with a trend following technique is that it allows you to ride the major portion of significant trends.
Since a Renko chart isolates the underlying price trend by filtering out the minor price changes, Renko charts can also be very helpful when determining support and resistance levels.
Calculation
Renko charts are always based on closing prices. You specify a "box size" which determines the minimum price change to display.
To draw Renko bricks, today's close is compared with the high and low of the previous brick (white or black):
If the closing price rises above the top of the previous brick by at least the box size, one or more white bricks are drawn in new columns. The height of the bricks is always equal to the box size.
If the closing price falls below the bottom of the previous brick by at least the box size, one or more black bricks are drawn in new columns. Again, the height of the bricks is always equal to the box size.
If prices move more than the box size, but not enough to create two bricks, only one brick is drawn. For example, in a two-unit Renko chart, if the prices move from 100 to 103, only one white brick is drawn from 100 to 102. The rest of the move, from 102 to 103, is not shown on the Renko chart.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
Alain Verleyen, 2013.03.17 16:54
For traders
MT5 user interface
Analysis
For developers
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
Alain Verleyen, 2013.03.15 16:12
How to start with MT5 platform : summary.
As our topic about "How to start with Metatrader 5" is going to be huge, here you find a summary, with main links.
For developpers.
Work in progress, stay tuned :-)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Windows 10 upgrade : what you should know !
Alain Verleyen, 2015.08.10 23:26
Hello All,
I am opening this topic to centralize all information about migrating to Windows 10. No much for now, but important points to be aware anyway.
Stay tuned...
P.S : Of course, only information related to MT4/MT5 will be reported here.