1 year of Cloud's agents providing

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Just 1 year today.

See this topic for more information https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13542#cloud

 

Nice achievement. I myself am a cloud client so this is quite a great project with so many benefits.

 
angevoyageur:

Just 1 year today.

See this topic for more information https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13542#cloud

Tell me please, what kind of processor you have? How many hours of computer work?
 
barabashkakvn:
Tell me please, what kind of processor you have? How many hours of computer work?
i7 860 2.8Ghz, my PR is around 130. It runs 24h/24 all days. Time taken for the Cloud is 276 hours 57 minutes.
 
angevoyageur:
i7 860 2.8Ghz, my PR is around 130. It runs 24h/24 all days. Time taken for the Cloud is 276 hours 57 minutes.
Thank you.
 
angevoyageur:

Just 1 year today.

See this topic for more information https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13542#cloud

Hi Alain.

I started last year in July and have total 16 cores...

 

But I will not reach your benefits next July...

What is your secret ? (if any) 

Regards.

 R.

 
remulix:

Hi Alain.

I started last year in July and have total 16 cores...

 

But I will not reach your benefits next July...

What is your secret ? (if any) 

Regards.

 R.

I don't have any secret, sorry.

What is your PR ? Is your computer always running ?

 
angevoyageur:

I don't have any secret, sorry.

What is your PR ? Is your computer always running ?

Hi,

Yes, all computers are running H24 but remote usage is only from 22 to 9 (our timezone)

I have several PR (averages):

2 cores @ PR77  old intel laptop @2.1Ghz

4 cores @ PR94  2 old intel laptop @2.1Ghz

8 cores @ PR120 new AMD FX-8320 8 cores @ 3.5Ghz

4 cores @ PR151 new Intel I3 3220 4 logical cores @ 3.3Ghz

R. 

 
remulix:

Hi,

Yes, all computers are running H24 but remote usage is only from 22 to 9 (our timezone)

I have several PR (averages):

2 cores @ PR77  old intel laptop @2.1Ghz

4 cores @ PR94  2 old intel laptop @2.1Ghz

8 cores @ PR120 new AMD FX-8320 8 cores @ 3.5Ghz

4 cores @ PR151 new Intel I3 3220 4 logical cores @ 3.3Ghz

R. 

What do you mean by "remote usage is only from 22 to 9" ? You have configure to only allow CLoud agents between 22h to 9h ?

Did you get very different results for each computer ?

 
angevoyageur:

What do you mean by "remote usage is only from 22 to 9" ? You have configure to only allow CLoud agents between 22h to 9h ?

Did you get very different results for each computer ?

You have configure to only allow CLoud agents between 22h to 9h ? Yes as I optimize for myself during day.

Yes, results are quite different:

8 cores is the less used

4 cores used to be the more used  before new year (???) 

2 cores slow laptops are now the more used.

R. 

 
remulix:

You have configure to only allow CLoud agents between 22h to 9h ? Yes as I optimize for myself during day.

My agents are always available, maybe this is the "secret" ?

Yes, results are quite different:

8 cores is the less used

4 cores used to be the more used  before new year (???) 

2 cores slow laptops are now the more used.

R. 

Probably the higher PR are most used ? Not sure.
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