1 year of Cloud's agents providing
Just 1 year today.
See this topic for more information https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13542#cloud
Tell me please, what kind of processor you have? How many hours of computer work?
i7 860 2.8Ghz, my PR is around 130. It runs 24h/24 all days. Time taken for the Cloud is 276 hours 57 minutes.
Just 1 year today.
See this topic for more information https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13542#cloud
Hi Alain.
I started last year in July and have total 16 cores...
But I will not reach your benefits next July...
What is your secret ? (if any)
Regards.
R.
I don't have any secret, sorry.
What is your PR ? Is your computer always running ?
Hi,
Yes, all computers are running H24 but remote usage is only from 22 to 9 (our timezone)
I have several PR (averages):
2 cores @ PR77 old intel laptop @2.1Ghz
4 cores @ PR94 2 old intel laptop @2.1Ghz
8 cores @ PR120 new AMD FX-8320 8 cores @ 3.5Ghz
4 cores @ PR151 new Intel I3 3220 4 logical cores @ 3.3Ghz
R.
Hi,
Yes, all computers are running H24 but remote usage is only from 22 to 9 (our timezone)
I have several PR (averages):
2 cores @ PR77 old intel laptop @2.1Ghz
4 cores @ PR94 2 old intel laptop @2.1Ghz
8 cores @ PR120 new AMD FX-8320 8 cores @ 3.5Ghz
4 cores @ PR151 new Intel I3 3220 4 logical cores @ 3.3Ghz
R.
What do you mean by "remote usage is only from 22 to 9" ? You have configure to only allow CLoud agents between 22h to 9h ?
Did you get very different results for each computer ?
What do you mean by "remote usage is only from 22 to 9" ? You have configure to only allow CLoud agents between 22h to 9h ?
Did you get very different results for each computer ?
You have configure to only allow CLoud agents between 22h to 9h ? Yes as I optimize for myself during day.
Yes, results are quite different:
8 cores is the less used
4 cores used to be the more used before new year (???)
2 cores slow laptops are now the more used.
R.
You have configure to only allow CLoud agents between 22h to 9h ? Yes as I optimize for myself during day.
Yes, results are quite different:
8 cores is the less used
4 cores used to be the more used before new year (???)
2 cores slow laptops are now the more used.
R.
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Just 1 year today.
See this topic for more information https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13542#cloud