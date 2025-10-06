Press review - page 696

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AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2021-08-03 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.10%
  • forecast data is 0.10%
  • actual data is 0.10% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

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From official report :

"At its meeting today, the Board decided to:

  • maintain the cash rate target at 10 basis points and the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances of zero per cent
  • maintain the target of 10 basis points for the April 2024 Australian Government bond
  • continue to purchase government securities at the rate of $5 billion a week until early September and then $4 billion a week until at least mid November".

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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand  Employment Change and range price movement  

2021-08-03 22:45 GMT | [NZD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 0.6%
  • forecast data is 0.7%
  • actual data is 1.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Employment Change] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.

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From official report :

  • "The seasonally adjusted unemployment and underutilisation rates fell to 4.0 and 10.5 percent, respectively, in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today".

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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand  Employment Change news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Employment Change news event

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Employment Change news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar IndexUSD/CNH and GBP/USD: ISM United States Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

2021-08-04 14:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Services PMI]

  • past data is 60.1
  • forecast data is 60.5
  • actual data is  64.1  according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - ISM Services PMI]  =  Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers, excluding the manufacturing industry.

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From official report :

  • "The Services PMI® registered another all-time high of 64.1 percent, which is 4 percentage points higher than the June reading of 60.1 and eclipses the previous record of 64 percent in May 2021. The July reading indicates the 14th straight month of growth for the services sector, which has expanded for all but two of the last 138 months".

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ISM Services PMI  news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ISM Services PMI news events

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USD/CNH: range price movement by ISM Services PMI  news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by ISM Services PMI news events

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GBP/USD: range price movement by ISM Services PMI  news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by ISM Services PMI news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily breakout with the possible bearish reversal; 70 is the key psy support level

2021-08-05 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is -4.1M
  • forecast data is -3.2M
  • actual data is 3.6M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 3.6M million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread



EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and USD/CAD: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2021-08-06 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 938K
  • forecast data is 870K
  • actual data is 943K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

  • Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 943,000 in July, and the unemployment rate declined by 0.5 percentage point to 5.4 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, in local government education, and in professional and business services.

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USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread



Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsGerman ZEW Economic Sentiment and range price movement 

2021-08-10 09:00 GMT | [EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment]

  • past data is 63.3
  • forecast data is 72.6
  • actual data is 40.4 according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed German institutional investors and analysts.

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From official report :

"The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany decreased in the current August 2021 survey, falling 22.9 points to a new reading of 40.4 points compared to July. This is the third time since May that the indicator has dropped, this time even somewhat stronger than in the previous month. The assessment of the economic situation in Germany improved in August, and currently stands at 29.3 points, 7.4 points higher than in July."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by German ZEW Economic Sentiment news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by German ZEW Economic Sentiment news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by German ZEW Economic Sentiment news event

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

The forum threads
  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The articles

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and Dax Index: United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2021-08-11 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]

  • past data is 0.9%
  • forecast data is 1.2%
  • actual data is 0.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.

==========

From official report :

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.5 percent in July on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.9 percent in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.4 percent before seasonal adjustment.

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in July after increasing 0.9 percent in June. Along with shelter and new vehicles, the indexes

for recreation, for medical care, and for personal care increased in July. The index for used cars also increased in July, but the 0.2-percent advance was much smaller than in recent months. The index for motor vehicle insurance declined in July, and the index for airline fares fell slightly.

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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

Dollar Index M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

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Dax Index: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

Dax Index: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CNH: United States Retail Sales

2021-08-17 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]

  • past data is 0.7%
  • forecast data is 0.1%
  • actual data is -1.1% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

==========

From marketwatch article :

  • U.S. stocks fell Tuesday, threatening to end a five-day run of record finishes for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indexes, after July retail sales came in weaker than expected.
  • U.S. stocks recovered Monday from early losses, and the S&P 500 notched its 49th record close of 2021. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each established a fifth straight record close, while the Nasdaq Composite weakened by 0.2%.
  • Retail sales fell 1.1% in July, and were down 0.4% after excluding autos. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had penciled in a 0.3% monthly drop in sales in July, or a 0.2% gain when autos are excluded.

    ==========

    GBP/USD : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    GBP/USD : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    ==========

    AUD/USD : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    AUD/USD : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    ==========

    USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, EUR/USD and S&P 500Fed Chair Powell Speaks

    2021-08-27 14:00 GMT | [USD - Fed Chair Powell Speaks]

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Fed Chair Powell Speaks] = The speech about the economic outlook at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.

    ==========

    From theguardian article :

    • "Powell’s remarks were far less hawkish than some Wall Street analysts had expected and had an instant impact on the financial markets. The S&P 500 and the technology-dominated Nasdaq share price indices both reached new peaks in the immediate aftermath of the Fed’s chairman’s speech, while there were falls in both the dollar and yields on US Treasury bills.
    • Wall Street had been braced for Powell to flesh out plans to start tapering away the support the Fed has been providing to the US economy through its asset-buying programme. Instead, he warned that an over-hasty tightening of policy could be "particularly harmful" to jobs."

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    Dollar Index: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events

    Dollar Index: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events

    Dollar Index: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events

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    EUR/USD: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events

    EUR/USD: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events


    EUR/USD: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events

    ============

    S&P 500: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events

    S&P 500: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USD/JPY and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls

    2021-09-03 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

    • past data is 1053K
    • forecast data is 23K
    • actual data is 235K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 235,000 in August, and the unemployment rate declined by 0.2 percentage point to 5.2 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. So far this year, monthly job growth has averaged 586,000. In August, notable job gains occurred in professional and business services, transportation and warehousing, private education, manufacturing, and other services. Employment in retail trade declined over the month".

    ==========

    USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread


    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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