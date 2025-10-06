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AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2021-08-03 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From official report :
"At its meeting today, the Board decided to:
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Employment Change and range price movement
2021-08-03 22:45 GMT | [NZD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Employment Change] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
==========
From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Employment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/CNH and GBP/USD: ISM United States Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
2021-08-04 14:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Services PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Services PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers, excluding the manufacturing industry.
==========
From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ISM Services PMI news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by ISM Services PMI news events
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GBP/USD: range price movement by ISM Services PMI news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily breakout with the possible bearish reversal; 70 is the key psy support level
2021-08-05 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 3.6M million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and USD/CAD: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2021-08-06 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German ZEW Economic Sentiment and range price movement
2021-08-10 09:00 GMT | [EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment]
[EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed German institutional investors and analysts.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by German ZEW Economic Sentiment news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========The forum threads
CodeBase
The articles
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and Dax Index: United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2021-08-11 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.
==========
From official report :
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.5 percent in July on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.9 percent in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.4 percent before seasonal adjustment.The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in July after increasing 0.9 percent in June. Along with shelter and new vehicles, the indexes
for recreation, for medical care, and for personal care increased in July. The index for used cars also increased in July, but the 0.2-percent advance was much smaller than in recent months. The index for motor vehicle insurance declined in July, and the index for airline fares fell slightly.
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events
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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events
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Dax Index: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CNH: United States Retail Sales
2021-08-17 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
From marketwatch article :
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GBP/USD : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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AUD/USD : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, EUR/USD and S&P 500 : Fed Chair Powell Speaks
2021-08-27 14:00 GMT | [USD - Fed Chair Powell Speaks]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)[USD - Fed Chair Powell Speaks] = The speech about the economic outlook at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.
==========
From theguardian article :
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Dollar Index: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events
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S&P 500: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USD/JPY and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2021-09-03 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: