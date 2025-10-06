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Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and Hang Seng Index : Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2022-01-26 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Hang Seng Index (HK50) : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2022-02-01 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP)
2022-02-02 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.
==========
From official report :
"Private-sector employment decreased by -301,000 from December to January, on a seasonally adjusted basis".
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EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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CodeBase
The articles
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2022-02-03 12:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, Dollar Index (DXY) and Brent Crude Oil: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2022-02-04 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 467,000 in January, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 4.0 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment growth continued in leisure and hospitality, in professional and business services, in retail trade, and in transportation and warehousing".
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USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Brent Crude Oil : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bullish with 94 resistance level and bullish triangle pattern to be formed
2022-02-09 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 4.8M million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Nikkei 225: United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2022-02-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.6 percent in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.5 percent before seasonal adjustment".
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USD/JPY : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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Nikkei 225 : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (Brainwashing original system; free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement
2022-02-15 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.
==========
From rttnews article :
" The UK unemployment rate remained unchanged in three months to December, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday. "
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2022-02-17 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The unemployment rate in Australia was a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month. The Australian economy added 12,900 jobs last month, defying expectations for a flat reading following the increase of 64,8oo jobs in December."
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Japan Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2022-02-17 23:30 GMT | [JPY - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[JPY - CPI] = The index estimates price changes from the perspective of the consumer, in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Consumer prices in Japan were up 0.5 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent and down from 0.8 percent in December. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was up 0.2 percent on year - missing forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent and down from 0.5 percent a month earlier."
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by Japan Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: