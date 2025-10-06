Press review - page 700

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Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and Hang Seng IndexFederal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

2022-01-26 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

  • past data is 0.25%
  • forecast data is 0.25%
  • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

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From official report :

"The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent. With inflation well above 2 percent and a strong labor market, the Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate. The Committee decided to continue to reduce the monthly pace of its net asset purchases, bringing them to an end in early March. Beginning in February, the Committee will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $20 billion per month and of agency mortgage‑backed securities by at least $10 billion per month. The Federal Reserve's ongoing purchases and holdings of securities will continue to foster smooth market functioning and accommodative financial conditions, thereby supporting the flow of credit to households and businesses".

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

AUD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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Hang Seng Index (HK50) : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

Hang Seng Index (HK50) : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 


 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2022-02-01 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.10%
  • forecast data is 0.10%
  • actual data is 0.10% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

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From official report :

At its meeting today, the Board decided to maintain the cash rate target at 10 basis points and the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances at zero per cent. It also decided to cease further purchases under the bond purchase program, with the final purchases to take place on 10 February.

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    AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

    AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

     

    EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP)

    2022-02-02 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]

    • past data is 776K
    • forecast data is 185K
    • actual data is -301K according to the latest press release 
    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "Private-sector employment decreased by -301,000 from December to January, on a seasonally adjusted basis".

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    EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

    EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

    ==========

    Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    ==========

    The forum threads
    1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
    2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
    3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
    4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

    CodeBase

    1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
    2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
    3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
    4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
    5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

    The articles

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement 

    2022-02-03 12:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]

    • past data is 0.25%
    • forecast data is 0.50%
    • actual data is 0.50% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)

    [GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 2 February 2022, the MPC voted by a majority of 5-4 to increase Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 0.5%. Those members in the minority preferred to increase Bank Rate by 0.5 percentage points, to 0.75%. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to begin to reduce the stock of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, by ceasing to reinvest maturing assets. The Committee also voted unanimously for the Bank of England to begin to reduce the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, by ceasing to reinvest maturing assets and by a programme of corporate bond sales to be completed no earlier than towards the end of 2023 that should unwind fully the stock of corporate bond purchases."

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    GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event 

    GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, Dollar Index (DXY) and Brent Crude Oil: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

    2022-02-04 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

    • past data is 510K
    • forecast data is -192K
    • actual data is 467K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 467,000 in January, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 4.0 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment growth continued in leisure and hospitality, in professional and business services, in retail trade, and in transportation and warehousing".

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    USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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    Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


    Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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    Brent Crude Oil : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    Brent Crude Oil : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


     

    U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bullish with 94 resistance level and bullish triangle pattern to be formed

    2022-02-09 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

    • past data is -1.0M
    • forecast data is 1.5M
    • actual data is -4.8M according to the latest press release

    [USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

    ==========

    "U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 4.8M million barrels from the previous week."

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    Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

    Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

    Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
    EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
    • www.mql5.com
    The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Nikkei 225: United States  Consumer Price Index (CPI)

    2022-02-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

    • past data is 0.5%
    • forecast data is 0.4%
    • actual data is 0.6% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.6 percent in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.5 percent before seasonal adjustment".

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    USD/JPY : range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

    USD/JPY : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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    GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event

    GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

    ==========

    Nikkei 225 : range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

    Nikkei 225 : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (Brainwashing original system; free to download) together with following indicator:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement  

    2022-02-15 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]

    • past data is -51.6K
    • forecast data is 23.2K
    • actual data is -31.9K according to the latest press release

    if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

    [GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.

    ==========

    From rttnews article :

    " The UK unemployment rate remained unchanged in three months to December, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday. "

    ==========

    GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event 

    GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

    2022-02-17 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

    • past data is 64.8K
    • forecast data is 28.3K
    • actual data is 12.9K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

    [AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

    ==========

    From rttnews article :

    "The unemployment rate in Australia was a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month. The Australian economy added 12,900 jobs last month, defying expectations for a flat reading following the increase of 64,8oo jobs in December."

      ==========

      AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

      AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

      ==========

      The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals:  Japan Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement

      2022-02-17 23:30 GMT | [JPY -  CPI]

      • past data is 0.8%
      • forecast data is 0.6%
      • actual data is 0.5% according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for JPY in our case)

      [JPY -  CPI] = The index estimates price changes from the perspective of the consumer, in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year.

      ==========

      From rttnews article :

      "Consumer prices in Japan were up 0.5 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent and down from 0.8 percent in December. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was up 0.2 percent on year - missing forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent and down from 0.5 percent a month earlier."

      ==========

      USD/JPY: range price movement by Japan Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event 

      USD/JPY: range price movement by Japan Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event

      USD/JPY: range price movement by Japan Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

      Same system for MT4:

      1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
      2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
      3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
      4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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