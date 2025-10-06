Press review - page 691
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bullish ranging with 56.59 daily resistance level
2021-01-27 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 9.9M million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement
2021-01-27 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
2021-01-28 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2021-02-02 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========The forum threads
CodeBase
The articles
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Employment Change and range price movement
2021-02-02 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Employment Change] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2021-02-10 01:30 GMT | [CNY - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From rttnews article :
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by China Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and GBP/USD: United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2021-02-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index (DXY), Brent Crude Oil and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Initial Jobless Claims
2021-02-11 13:30 GMT | [USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.
==========
From official report :
==========Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events
==========
Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events
==========GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and USD/JPY: United States Retail Sales Ex Autos
2021-02-17 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.
==========
From marketwatch article :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2021-02-18 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After