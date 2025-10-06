Press review - page 697

New comment
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

2021-09-10 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 94.0K
  • forecast data is 7.3K
  • actual data is 90.2K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

  • "Employment rose by 90,000 (+0.5%) in August, the third consecutive monthly increase. Employment is within 156,000 (-0.8%) of its February 2020 level, the closest since the onset of the pandemic".
  • "The unemployment rate fell 0.4 percentage points to 7.1% in August, the lowest rate since the onset of the pandemic".


==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Sell Short Marathon Petroleum (based on the article)

Marathon Petroleum stock price by Metatrader 5

  • "The Marathon Petroleum weekly cycle tops on September 19th and can be sold short on Friday. All three short and all three long signals have been profitable in the last year. The daily and the monthly cycles also are in decline. September has been a weak month for this stock. It has closed on the downside in nine of the last eleven years. The period from the 17th through the 23rd has been the weakest interval in the month. The 22nd has been the most bearish day of the month. The share price is due to fall closer to $50 by the end of this month".


============

The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


Stocks This Week: Sell Short Marathon Petroleum And SL Green Realty
Stocks This Week: Sell Short Marathon Petroleum And SL Green Realty
  • 2021.09.12
  • Bill Sarubbi
  • www.forbes.com
The S&P is likely to rise moderately into Friday and then to decline after the 17th.
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsNew Zealand GDP and range price movement  

2021-09-15 22:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]

  • past data is 1.4%
  • forecast data is -5.6%
  • actual data is 2.8% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today".

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily breakout with bullish reversal; 76 is the key resistance

2021-09-22 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is -6.4M
  • forecast data is -1.0M
  • actual data is -3.5M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

==========

"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 6.4M million barrels from the previous week."

==========

Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

The forum threads
  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The articles

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement 

2021-09-23 11:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]

  • past data is 0.10%
  • forecast data is 0.10%
  • actual data is 0.10% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 22 September 2021, the Committee judged that the existing stance of monetary policy remained appropriate. The MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £20 billion. The Committee voted by a majority of 7-2 for the Bank of England to continue with its existing programme of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, maintaining the target for the stock of these government bond purchases at £875 billion and so the total target stock of asset purchases at £895 billion."

==========

GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4: 

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4) 
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4) 
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread  
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement 

2021-09-28 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]

  • past data is -2.7%
  • forecast data is -2.5%
  • actual data is -1.7% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

==========

From official report :

  • Australian retail turnover fell 1.7 per cent in August 2021, seasonally adjusted, according to the Retail Trade figures released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). This was the third consecutive monthly fall in turnover following falls of 2.7 per cent in July 2021, and 1.8 per cent in June 2021.

    ==========

    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Retail Sales news event 

    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     
    EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: European Union Unemployment Rate

    2021-09-30 09:00 GMT | [EUR - Unemployment Rate]

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

    [EUR - Unemployment Rate]  = Percentage of the total work force that is unemployed and actively seeking employment during the previous month.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • In August 2021, the euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.5%, down from 7.6% in July 2021 and from 8.6% in August 2020. The EU unemployment rate was 6.8% in August 2021, down from 6.9% in July 2021 and from 7.7% in August 2020. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.


    ==========

    EUR/USD: range price movement by European Union Unemployment Rate  news event

    EUR/USD: range price movement by European Union Unemployment Rate news event

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread



    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

    2021-10-06 01:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

    • past data is 0.25%
    • forecast data is 0.50%
    • actual data is 0.50% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

    [NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment.

    ==========

    NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ  Official Cash Rate news event 

    NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

    ============

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, Dollar Index and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls

    2021-10-08 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

    • past data is 366K
    • forecast data is 490K
    • actual data is 194K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 194,000 in September, and the unemployment ratefell by 0.4 percentage point to 4.8 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, in professional and business services, in retail trade, and in transportation and warehousing. Employment in publiceducation declined over the month".

    ==========

    USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


    Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread


    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, Brent Crude Oil and Dow Jones Industrial Average: United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)

    2021-10-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]

    • past data is 0.1%
    • forecast data is  0.2%
    • actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.4 percent in September on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.3 percent in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.4 percent before seasonal adjustment.
    • The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.2 percent in September, after increasing 0.1 percent in August. Along with the index for shelter, the indexes for new vehicles, household furnishings and operations, and motor vehicle insurance also rose in September. The indexes for airline fares, apparel, and used cars and trucks all declined over the month.

    ==========

    USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

    USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

    ==========

    Brent Crude Oi : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

    Brent Crude Oi : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

    ============

    Dow Jones Industrial Averag : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

    Dow Jones Industrial Averag : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
    1...690691692693694695696697698699700701702703704...732
    New comment