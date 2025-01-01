The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Rate Statement is published 11 times a year, after each RBA meeting. It is usually announced by the RBA's Governor.

The statement provides information on the bank's interest rate decision and discussion of economic conditions that influenced this decision.

The RBA Rate Statement may cause fluctuations in the Australian dollar quotes. The central bank interest rate is one of the most important monetary policy instruments. It is changed upon the occurrence of a certain set of conditions in the market. An increase in the interest rate usually leads to an increase in the Australian dollar, and a decrease may weaken the national currency.