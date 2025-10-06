Press review - page 701

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NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

2022-02-23 01:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.75%
  • forecast data is n/a
  • actual data is 1.00% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

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From official report :

"The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1 percent. The Committee also agreed to commence the gradual reduction of the Reserve Bank’s bond holdings under the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme - through both bond maturities and managed sales".

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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ  Official Cash Rate news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2022-03-01 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.10%
  • forecast data is 0.10%
  • actual data is 0.10% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

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From official report :

At its meeting today, the Board decided to maintain the cash rate target at 10 basis points and the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances at zero per cent.

    ==========

    AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

    AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and S&P 500 : United States Nonfarm Payrolls

    2022-03-04 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

    • past data is 481K
    • forecast data is 407K
    • actual data is 678K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 678,000 in February, and the unemployment rate edged down to 3.8 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, health care, and construction".

    ==========

    EUR/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    EUR/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    USD/CAD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


    USD/CAD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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    S&P 500 : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    S&P 500 : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

    2022-03-11 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

    • past data is -200.1K
    • forecast data is 132.0K
    • actual data is 336.6K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

    [CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "Employment climbed 337,000 (+1.8%) in February, more than offsetting losses that coincided with stricter public health measures in January. The unemployment rate dropped 1.0 percentage points to 5.5% in February 2022, lower than in February 2020 (5.7%) and similar to the record low (5.4%) observed in May 2019 ".

    ==========

    USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

    USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement  

    2022-03-15 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]

    • past data is -67.3K
    • forecast data is 20.3K
    • actual data is -48.1K according to the latest press release

    if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

    [GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.

    ==========

    From rttnews article :

    "In February, payrolled employees showed another monthly increase of 275,000 to a record 29.7 million. Further, jobless claims declined sharply by 48,100 in February from the last month. The claimant count fell to seasonally adjusted 4.4 percent from 4.5 percent in January".

    ==========

    GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event 

    GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    ==========

    Same systems for MT4/MT5:

    The beginning

    1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
    2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
    3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
    4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
    5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
    6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

    After

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, Dollar Index and DAX IndexFederal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

    2022-03-16 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

    • past data is 0.25%
    • forecast data is 0.50%
    • actual data is 0.50% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. With appropriate firming in the stance of monetary policy, the Committee expects inflation to return to its 2 percent objective and the labor market to remain strong. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 1/4 to 1/2 percent and anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate. In addition, the Committee expects to begin reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities at a coming meeting".

    ==========

    USD/CNH : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

    USD/CNH : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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    Dollar Index : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

    Dollar Index : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

    ==========

    DAX Index : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

    https://charts.mql5.com/31/934/ger30-m30-acy-securities-pty.png

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

    2022-03-17 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

    • past data is 28.3K
    • forecast data is 36.0K
    • actual data is 77.4K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

    [AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

    ==========

    From rttnews article :

    "The jobless rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. The Australian economy added 77,400 jobs last month, blowing away forecasts for an increase of 37,000 jobs following the gain of 12,900 jobs in the previous month".

      ==========

      AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

      AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

      Same system for MT4:

      1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
      2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
      3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
      4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement 

      2022-03-17 12:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]

      • past data is 0.50%
      • forecast data is 0.75%
      • actual data is 0.75% according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)

      [GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.

      ==========

      From official report :

      "The MPC sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 16 March 2022, the MPC voted by a majority of 8-1 to increase Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 0.75%. One member preferred to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%."

      ==========

      GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event 

      GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

      All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       
      Meta (Facebook) Stock was bounced from 190 support level to above for possible bear market rally to be started (based on the article)

      Meta (Facebook) Stock chart by Metatrader 5

      • Ramki Ramakrishnan, Elliott Wave specialist, suggests a possible retest of the $200 level, but After we move to between $233 and $260.
        "There is a reasonably good chance that we will attempt a retest of the $200 level again once we complete this current rally."

      ============

      The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

      Has Meta (Facebook) Stock Seen The Bottom?
      Has Meta (Facebook) Stock Seen The Bottom?
      • 2022.03.20
      • Ramki Ramakrishnan
      • www.forbes.com
      On February 6, 2022, I posted an article on Forbes.com discussing the nearest technical support for Meta (NASDAQ: FB). The stock had closed on Friday the 6th February at $237.09. In that article, I had presented you with some charts of Meta, and using a branch of technical analysis known as Elliott Waves, I suggested that there will be some...
       

      GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Great Britain Retail Sales and range price movement 

      2022-03-25 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]

      • past data is 1.9%
      • forecast data is 0.6%
      • actual data is -0.3% according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)

      [GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.

      ==========

      From official report :

      • "Retail sales volumes fell by 0.3% in February 2022 following a rise of 1.9% (unrevised) in January 2022; sales volumes were 3.7% above their pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) February 2020 levels".
      • "Non-store retailing sales volumes fell by 4.8% over the month following strong growth in December (2.7%) and January (4.0%); sales volumes were 33.2% above their pre-coronavirus February 2020 levels".
      • "Food store sales volumes fell by 0.2% in February 2022 with large falls in alcohol and tobacco stores, which may be linked to higher spending in pubs and restaurants as confidence increased in going out; food store sales volumes were 0.1% below pre-coronavirus February 2020 levels".

      ==========

      GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Great Britain  Retail Sales news event 

      GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Great Britain Retail Sales news event

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

      All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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