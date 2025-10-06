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GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement
2022-04-12 06:00 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The UK unemployment declined in three months to February and job vacancies rose to a new record high, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. The jobless rate fell 0.2 percent points from the previous quarter to 3.8 percent in three months to February. The rate came in line with expectations. At the same time, the employment rate was largely unchanged at 75.5 percent, but remained below the pre-pandemic level".
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and Google: United States Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI)
2022-04-12 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy .
==========
From official report :
"The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in March following a 0.5-percent increase the prior month. The shelter index was by far the biggest factor in the increase, with a broad set of other indexes also contributing, including those for airline fares, household furnishings and operations, medical care, and motor vehicle insurance. In contrast, the index for used cars and trucks fell 3.8 percent over the month".
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NZD/USD : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========Dollar Index : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Google : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Trade Balance and range price movement
2022-04-13 04:08 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) - good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the previous month.
==========
From asahi article :
"China’s exports rose 15.7 percent over a year ago in March while imports were flat amid disruption.. With almost no growth in imports, China’s global trade surplus surged by 243 percent to $47.4 billion. Exports to the 27-nation European Union fell 9.1 percent from a year ago to $44.4 billion while imports tumbled 41.6 percent to $24.3 billion. China’s surplus with Europe jumped 179.3 percent to $20.1 billion".
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Trade Balance news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily ranging for possible bullish reversal; 108.97 is the key
2022-04-03 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 9.4 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2022-04-14 11:45 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]
[EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
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From official report :
"The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively".
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EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BusinessNZ New Zealand Services Index and range price movement
2022-04-18 22:30 GMT | [NZD - BusinessNZ Services Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - BusinessNZ Services Index] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the services industry.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The services sector in New Zealand climbed into expansion territory in March, the latest survey from BusinessNZ showed on Tuesday with a Performance of Services Index score of 51.6".
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NZD/USD: range price movement by BusinessNZ Services Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD: European Union Industrial Production
2022-04-20 09:00 GMT | [EUR - Industrial Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[EUR - Industrial Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers, mines, and utilities.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Eurozone industrial production rose more than expected in February after falling in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday. Industrial output rose 0.7 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 0.7 percent decrease in January, which was revised from a no change reading. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.2 percent".
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EUR/USD: range price movement by European Union Industrial Production news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand CPI and range price movement
2021-04-20 23:45 GMT | [NZD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Consumer prices in New Zealand jumped to a 30-year high of 6.9 percent on year in the first quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday. On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.8 percent - again beneath expectations for an increase of 2.0 percent and up from 1.4 percent in the three months prior".
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand CPI news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Japan Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2022-04-21 23:30 GMT | [JPY - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[JPY - CPI] = The index estimates price changes from the perspective of the consumer, in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Overall consumer prices in Japan climbed 1.2 percent on year in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. On a monthly basis, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent - unchanged from the previous month and in line with expectations".
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by Japan Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Retail Sales and range price movement
2022-04-22 06:00 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
==========
From rttnews article :
"UK retail sales declined more than expected in March and the falling trend is likely to continue as consumer confidence fell near record low in April amid rising inflation and interest rates. Retail sales dropped 1.4 percent on a monthly basis, largely due to the 7.9 percent fall in non-store retailing".
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Retail Sales news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: