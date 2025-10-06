Press review - page 699

New comment
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day and daily ranging within s/r levels waiting for direction

2021-11-24 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is -2.1M
  • forecast data is -0.2M
  • actual data is 1.0M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

==========

"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.0M million barrels from the previous week."

==========

Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, AUD/USD and BTC/USD: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2021-12-03 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 546K
  • forecast data is 553K
  • actual data is 210K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 210,000 in November, and the unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage point to 4.2 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in professional and business services, transportation and warehousing, construction, and manufacturing. Employment in retail trade declined over the month".


==========

GBP/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

GBP/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

AUD/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


AUD/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

BTC/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

BTC/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

2021-12-03 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 31.2K
  • forecast data is 36.5K
  • actual data is 153.7K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

"Employment rose by 154,000 (+0.8%) in November and was 186,000 (+1.0%) higher than its pre-COVID February 2020 level. The unemployment rate fell to 6.0%, within 0.3 percentage points of what it was in February 2020".

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Stocks This Week: Buy Applied Materials (based on the article)

Applied Materials stock chart by Metatrader 5

"Applied Materials displays rising relative strength. Daily momentum shows a series of higher lows. The average low for the month has occurred in the period from the 12th through the 14th. This appears to be a buy point."


============

The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Stocks This Week: Buy Applied Materials And Thermo Electron
Stocks This Week: Buy Applied Materials And Thermo Electron
  • 2021.12.05
  • Bill Sarubbi
  • www.forbes.com
Here are stock selections for the strongest part of the year.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2021-12-07 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.10%
  • forecast data is 0.10%
  • actual data is 0.10% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

==========

From official report :

"At its meeting today, the Board decided to:

  • maintain the cash rate target at 10 basis points and the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances at zero per cent
  • continue to purchase government securities at the rate of $4 billion a week until at least mid February 2022".

    ==========

    AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

    AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 


    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - CAC 40, Dollar Index and USD/CNHFederal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

    2021-12-15 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

    • past data is 0.25%
    • forecast data is 0.25%
    • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • "The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent. With inflation having exceeded 2 percent for some time, the Committee expects it will be appropriate to maintain this target range until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee's assessments of maximum employment. In light of inflation developments and the further improvement in the labor market, the Committee decided to reduce the monthly pace of its net asset purchases by $20 billion for Treasury securities and $10 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. Beginning in January, the Committee will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $40 billion per month and of agency mortgage‑backed securities by at least $20 billion per month. The Committee judges that similar reductions in the pace of net asset purchases will likely be appropriate each month, but it is prepared to adjust the pace of purchases if warranted by changes in the economic outlook. The Federal Reserve's ongoing purchases and holdings of securities will continue to foster smooth market functioning and accommodative financial conditions, thereby supporting the flow of credit to households and businesses".

    ==========

    CAC 40: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

    CAC 40: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

    ==========

    Dollar Index: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

    Dollar Index: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

    ==========

    USD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

    USD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement 

    2021-12-16 12:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]

    • past data is 0.10%
    • forecast data is 0.10%
    • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)

    [GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • "The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 15 December 2021, the MPC voted by a majority of 8-1 to increase Bank Rate by 0.15 percentage points, to 0.25%. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £20 billion. The Committee also voted unanimously to maintain the stock of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £875 billion, and so the total target stock of asset purchases at £895 billion".

    ==========

    GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event 

    GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and USD/JPY: United States  Consumer Price Index (CPI)

    2022-01-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

    • past data is 0.8%
    • forecast data is 0.7%
    • actual data is 0.5% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • "The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.5 percent in December on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.8 percent in November,  the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.0 percent before seasonal adjustment".

    ==========

    EUR/USD: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

    EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

    ==========

    GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

    GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

    ==========

    USD/JPY: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

    USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (Brainwashing original system; free to download) together with following indicator:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Apple - daily breakdown with the bearish reversal by closed daily candle; RSI is in oversold level; 154.70 is key support for the ranging market condition to be started (based on the article)

    Apple share by Metatrader 5

    • "Apple presently has an above average rank, in the top 50% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors".
    • "But making Apple Inc an even more interesting and timely stock to look at, is the fact that in trading on Tuesday, shares of AAPL entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $157.02 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30".

    ============

    The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

     

    USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement

    2022-01-26 15:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]

    • past data is 0.25%
    • forecast data is 0.25%
    • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

    [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "The Bank of Canada today held its target for the overnight rate at the effective lower bound of ¼ %, with the Bank Rate at ½ % and the deposit rate at ¼ %. With overall economic slack now absorbed, the Bank has removed its exceptional forward guidance on its policy interest rate. The Bank is continuing its reinvestment phase, keeping its overall holdings of Government of Canada bonds roughly constant".

    ==========

    USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event 

    USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

    USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

    USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on Metatrader 5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    1...692693694695696697698699700701702703704705706...732
    New comment