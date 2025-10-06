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U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day and daily ranging within s/r levels waiting for direction
2021-11-24 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.0M million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, AUD/USD and BTC/USD: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2021-12-03 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========AUD/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========BTC/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2021-12-03 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report :
"Employment rose by 154,000 (+0.8%) in November and was 186,000 (+1.0%) higher than its pre-COVID February 2020 level. The unemployment rate fell to 6.0%, within 0.3 percentage points of what it was in February 2020".
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Stocks This Week: Buy Applied Materials (based on the article)
"Applied Materials displays rising relative strength. Daily momentum shows a series of higher lows. The average low for the month has occurred in the period from the 12th through the 14th. This appears to be a buy point."
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2021-12-07 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
"At its meeting today, the Board decided to:
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - CAC 40, Dollar Index and USD/CNH: Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2021-12-15 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
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CAC 40: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Dollar Index: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2021-12-16 12:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and USD/JPY: United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2022-01-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (Brainwashing original system; free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
Apple - daily breakdown with the bearish reversal by closed daily candle; RSI is in oversold level; 154.70 is key support for the ranging market condition to be started (based on the article)
============
The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement
2022-01-26 15:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
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Chart was made on Metatrader 5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: