Press review - page 693

New comment
 

Prothena Stock (PRTA): weekly bullish breakout; monthly possible bullish reversal; 28.66 is the key resistance for the next movement (based on the article)

Prothena Stock (PRTA) chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The stock price of Prothena Corporation (NASDAQ: PRTA), a biotechnology company focused on treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion, has seen a 9% rise over the last five trading days, after the company announced that PRX004 phase 1 study results were selected for Emerging Science Oral Presentation at AAN 2021. PRX004 is an investigational anti-amyloid immunotherapy for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis. Earlier in December 2020, the company announced positive results from early clinical trials for the treatment. The transthyretin amyloidosis market itself has a huge growth potential with estimated size of $14 billion in 2029, compared to a mere $0.6 billion in 2019."
  • "Looking at the recent rally, the 9% rise for PRTA stock over the last five days compares with a 2% rise seen in the broader S&P 500 index. Now, is PRTA stock poised to rise further? It looks that way. The company’s pipeline surely is promising, and based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last few years, we believe that there is a 60% chance of a rise in PRTA stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days)."

============

The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

What’s Next For Prothena Stock After A 9% Rise This Week?
What’s Next For Prothena Stock After A 9% Rise This Week?
  • 2021.04.19
  • Trefis Team
  • www.forbes.com
The stock price of Prothena Corporation (NASDAQ: PRTA) , a biotechnology company focused on treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion, has seen a 9% rise over the last five trading days, after the company announced that PRX004 phase 1 study results were selected for Emerging Science Oral Presentation at AAN 2021...
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand CPI and range price movement  

2021-04-20 23:45 GMT | [NZD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.5%
  • forecast data is 0.6%
  • actual data is 0.8% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From rttnews article :

  • "Consumer prices in New Zealand climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday. On a yearly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.5 percent - again beating forecasts for 1.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the three months prior."

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand CPI news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand CPI news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement 

2021-04-21 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]

  • past data is -0.8%
  • forecast data is 1.1%
  • actual data is 1.4% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

==========

From rttnews article :

  • "The value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on month in March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$30.724 billion. On a yearly basis, retail sales gained 2.3 percent in March following the 9.1 percent annual spike in February."

==========

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Retail Sales news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily ranging with 60/68 support/resistance levels for direction

2021-04-21 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is -5.9M
  • forecast data is -3.7M
  • actual data is 0.6M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

==========

"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 0.6M million barrels from the previous week."

==========

Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread


EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Great Britain Retail Sales and range price movement 

2021-04-23 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]

  • past data is 2.2%
  • forecast data is 0.5%
  • actual data is 5.4% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.

==========

From official report :

  • "Retail sales volumes continued to recover in March 2021, with an increase of 5.4% when compared with the previous month reflecting the effect of the easing of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions on consumer spending; sales were 1.6% higher than February 2020 before the impact of the coronavirus pandemic."

==========

GBP/USD M15: range price movement by Great Britain  Retail Sales news event 

GBP/USD M15: range price movement by Great Britain Retail Sales news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Manufacturing PMI and range price movement 

2021-04-23 08:30 GMT | [EUR - German Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 66.6
  • forecast data is 65.8
  • actual data is 66.4 according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - German Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

==========

From official report:

  • "Flash Germany Manufacturing PMI(3) at 66.4 (Mar: 66.6). 2-month low".
  • "Flash Germany Manufacturing Output Index at 67.7 (Mar: 68.9). 2-month low".
  • "Flash Germany Services PMI Activity Index at 50.1 (Mar: 51.5). 2-month low".
  • "Flash Germany PMI Composite Output Index at 56.0 (Mar: 57.3). 2-month low".

==========

EUR/USD: range price movement by German Manufacturing PMI news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by German Manufacturing PMI news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/CAD and USD/CNHFederal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

2021-04-28 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

  • past data is 0.25%
  • forecast data is 0.25%
  • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. With inflation running persistently below this longer-run goal, the Committee will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time so that inflation averages 2 percent over time and longer‑term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2 percent. The Committee expects to maintain an accommodative stance of monetary policy until these outcomes are achieved. The Committee decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent and expects it will be appropriate to maintain this target range until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee's assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time. In addition, the Federal Reserve will continue to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage‑backed securities by at least $40 billion per month until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee's maximum employment and price stability goals. These asset purchases help foster smooth market functioning and accommodative financial conditions, thereby supporting the flow of credit to households and businesses."

==========

Dollar Index: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

Dollar Index: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

==========

USD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USDGOLD (XAU/USD) and USD/JPY: ISM United States Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

2021-05-03 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 64.7
  • forecast data is 62.9
  • actual data is 60.7 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

==========

From official report :

  • “The April Manufacturing PMI® registered 60.7 percent, a decrease of 4 percentage points from the March reading of 64.7 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 11th month in a row after contraction in April 2020. The New Orders Index registered 64.3 percent, declining 3.7 percentage points from the March reading of 68 percent. The Production Index registered 62.5 percent, a decrease of 5.6 percentage points compared to the March reading of 68.1 percent. The Backlog of Orders Index registered 68.2 percent, 0.7 percentage point higher compared to the March reading of 67.5 percent. The Employment Index registered 55.1 percent, 4.5 percentage points lower than the March reading of 59.6 percent. The Supplier Deliveries Index registered 75 percent, down 1.6 percentage points from the March figure of 76.6 percent. The Inventories Index registered 46.5 percent, 4.3 percentage points lower than the March reading of 50.8 percent. The Prices Index registered 89.6 percent, up 4 percentage points compared to the March reading of 85.6 percent. The New Export Orders Index registered 54.9 percent, an increase of 0.4 percentage point compared to the March reading of 54.5 percent. The Imports Index registered 52.2 percent, a 4.5-percentage point decrease from the March reading of 56.7 percent.”

==========

EUR/USD: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

==========

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

============

USD/JPY: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events



==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2021-05-04 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.10%
  • forecast data is 0.10%
  • actual data is 0.10% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

==========

From official report :

  • At its meeting today, the Board decided to maintain the current policy settings, including the targets of 10 basis points for the cash rate and the yield on the 3-year Australian Government bond, as well as the parameters of the Term Funding Facility and the government bond purchase program.
  • The global economy is continuing to recover from the pandemic and the outlook is for strong growth this year and next. The recovery remains uneven, though, and some countries are yet to contain the virus. Global trade in goods has picked up strongly and commodity prices are mostly higher than at the start of the year. However, inflation remains low and below central bank targets.
  • The Bank's central scenario for GDP growth has been revised up further, with growth of 4¾ per cent expected over 2021 and 3½ per cent over 2022. A pick-up in business investment is expected and household spending will be supported by the strengthening in balance sheets over the past year. The unemployment rate is expected to continue to decline, to be around 5 per cent at the end of this year and around 4½ per cent at the end of 2022.
  • The Board is committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions to support a return to full employment in Australia and inflation consistent with the target. It will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 per cent target range. For this to occur, the labour market will need to be tight enough to generate wages growth that is materially higher than it is currently. This is unlikely to be until 2024 at the earliest.

==========

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

The forum threads
  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The articles






Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand  Employment Change and range price movement  

2021-05-04 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 0.6%
  • forecast data is -0.2%
  • actual data is 0.6% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Employment Change] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.

==========

From official report :

  • "The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.7 percent in the March 2021 quarter, continuing to fall from its recent peak of 5.2 percent in the September 2020 quarter but remaining high compared with recent years, Stats NZ said today".

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand  Employment Change news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Employment Change news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
1...686687688689690691692693694695696697698699700...732
New comment