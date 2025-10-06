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Prothena Stock (PRTA): weekly bullish breakout; monthly possible bullish reversal; 28.66 is the key resistance for the next movement (based on the article)
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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand CPI and range price movement
2021-04-20 23:45 GMT | [NZD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From rttnews article :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand CPI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement
2021-04-21 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From rttnews article :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily ranging with 60/68 support/resistance levels for direction
2021-04-21 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 0.6M million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Great Britain Retail Sales and range price movement
2021-04-23 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M15: range price movement by Great Britain Retail Sales news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2021-04-23 08:30 GMT | [EUR - German Manufacturing PMI]
[EUR - German Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD: range price movement by German Manufacturing PMI news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/CAD and USD/CNH: Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2021-04-28 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and USD/JPY: ISM United States Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
2021-05-03 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2021-05-04 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========The forum threads
CodeBase
The articles
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Employment Change and range price movement
2021-05-04 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Employment Change] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Employment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After