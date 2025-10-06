Press review - page 694

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U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intraday bullish ranging; 71.34 is the next key resistance/target

2021-05-05 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 0.1M
  • forecast data is -0.5M
  • actual data is -8.0M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 8.0 million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Factory Orders and range price movement 

2021-05-06 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German Factory Orders]

  • past data is 1.4%
  • forecast data is 0.5%
  • actual data is 3.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - German Factory Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers.

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From official report:

  • According to provisional results of the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), real (price adjusted) new orders increased by a seasonally and calendar adjusted 3.0% in March 2021 compared with February 2021. Excluding major orders, real new orders in manufacturing were 1.6% higher than in the previous month.

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EUR/USD: range price movement by German Factory Orders news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by German Factory Orders news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:



Factory Orders m/m - economic index from Germany
Factory Orders m/m - economic index from Germany
  • www.mql5.com
The Factory Orders m/m indicator shows the percentage change in the total volume of orders for durable and non-durable goods received by German companies in the reported month compared to the
 

Stock Market: Philip Morris - long-term bullish breakout; 96.54 is the key resistance for the bullish breakout to be continuing (based on the article)

Philip Morris stock (NYSE: PM)

  • "Philip Morris stock (NYSE: PM) has rallied 34% in the last six months (126 trading days) and is currently trading at $95 per share. Despite belonging to a defensive sector (tobacco), the stock has been able to register healthy gains in the last few months with the company beating analysts’ expectations in Q1 2021 and providing an upbeat forecast for the coming quarters. But will PM’s stock continue its upward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a correction in the stock more likely?"

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

What’s Behind The 34% Jump In Philip Morris Stock?
What’s Behind The 34% Jump In Philip Morris Stock?
  • 2021.05.06
  • Trefis Team
  • www.forbes.com
Philip Morris stock (NYSE: PM) has rallied 34% in the last six months (126 trading days) and is currently trading at $95 per share. Despite belonging to a defensive sector (tobacco), the stock has been able to register healthy gains in the last few months with the company beating analysts’ expectations in Q1 2021 and providing an upbeat...
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, GBP/USD and Dow Jones Industrial AverageNon-Farm Payrolls

2021-05-07 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 770K
  • forecast data is 990K
  • actual data is 266K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

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From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 266,000 in April, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 6.1 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, other services, and local government education were partially offset by employment declines in temporary help services and in couriers and messengers".

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Dollar Index: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

Dollar Index: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

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GBP/USD: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

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Dow Jones: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

Dow Jones: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Stock Market: Buy Honeywell and Flowserve (based on the article)

Honeywell stock chart by Metatrader 5

Flowserve stock chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Cycles are topping. Monday will be up, but Tuesday is likely to be down. Note below that May OPEX week is atypical. It is strong only early in the week and then drifts down as the week progresses. The post-OPEX week has actually been stronger. However, momentum is likely strong enough to carry the averages over the near term. This may be the last bullish week of the month."

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The charts were made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Stocks This Week: Buy Honeywell And Flowserve
Stocks This Week: Buy Honeywell And Flowserve
  • 2021.05.09
  • Bill Sarubbi
  • www.forbes.com
Cycles are topping. Monday will be up, but Tuesday is likely to be down. Note below that May OPEX week is atypical. It is strong only early in the week and then drifts down as the week progresses. The post-OPEX week has actually been stronger. However, momentum is likely strong enough to carry the averages over the near term. This may be the...
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USD/CNH and CAC 40: United States  Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2021-05-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]

  • past data is 0.6%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 0.8% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.

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From official report :

  • "The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.8 percentin April on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.6 percent in March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 4.2 percent before seasonal adjustment. This is the largest 12-month increase since a 4.9-percent increase for the period ending September 2008".

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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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CAC 40: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

CAC 40: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

2021-05-26 03:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.25%
  • forecast data is 0.25%
  • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

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From official report :

  • The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to maintain the current stimulatory level of monetary settings in order to meet its consumer price inflation and employment objectives. The Committee will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25 percent, and the Large Scale Asset Purchase and Funding for Lending programmes unchanged.

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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ  Official Cash Rate news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement 

2021-06-02 02:30 GMT | [AUD - GDP]

  • past data is 3.2%
  • forecast data is 0.4%
  • actual data is 1.8% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

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From official report :

  • "The Australian economy rose 1.8% in seasonally adjusted chain volume measures". 
  • "Through the year GDP rose 1.1%". 
  • "The terms of trade rose 7.4%". 
  • "Household saving ratio decreased to 11.6% from 12.2%".

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  GDP news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia GDP news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Retail Sales and range price movement 

2021-06-02 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German Retail Sales]

  • past data is 7.7%
  • forecast data is 1.2%
  • actual data is -5.5% according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - German Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles and gas stations.

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From official report :

  • -5.5% on the previous month (in real terms, calendar and seasonally adjusted).
  • -5.4% on the previous month (in nominal terms, calendar and seasonally adjusted).
  • +4.4% on the same month a year earlier (in real terms).
  • +5.8% on the same month a year earlier (in nominal terms).

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EUR/USD: range price movement by German Retail Sales news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by German Retail Sales news event

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Nikkei 225: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2021-06-04 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 278K
  • forecast data is -396K
  • actual data is 559K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

  • Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 559,000 in May, and the unemployment rate declined by 0.3 percentage point to 5.8 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, in public and private education, and in health care and social assistance.

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USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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Nikkei 225: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events



Nikkei 225: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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