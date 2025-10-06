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U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intraday bullish ranging; 71.34 is the next key resistance/target
2021-05-05 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 8.0 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Factory Orders and range price movement
2021-05-06 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German Factory Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - German Factory Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD: range price movement by German Factory Orders news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Stock Market: Philip Morris - long-term bullish breakout; 96.54 is the key resistance for the bullish breakout to be continuing (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, GBP/USD and Dow Jones Industrial Average: Non-Farm Payrolls
2021-05-07 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
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Dollar Index: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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GBP/USD: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
============
Dow Jones: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Stock Market: Buy Honeywell and Flowserve (based on the article)
============
The charts were made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USD/CNH and CAC 40: United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2021-05-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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CAC 40: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2021-05-26 03:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement
2021-06-02 02:30 GMT | [AUD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia GDP news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Retail Sales and range price movement
2021-06-02 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German Retail Sales]
[EUR - German Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles and gas stations.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by German Retail Sales news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Nikkei 225: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2021-06-04 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Nikkei 225: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: