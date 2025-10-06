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Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD: CB Consumer Confidence
2022-03-29 14:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From rttnews article :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily ranging within 104 support for the possible bearish reversal and 123 resistance for the bullish trend to be continuing
2022-03-30 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 3.4M million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada GDP and range price movement
2022-03-31 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dow Jones Industrial Average: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2022-04-01 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 431,000 in March, and the unemployment rate declined to 3.6 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains continued in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, retail trade, and manufacturing".
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USD/JPY : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========XAU/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Dow Jones Industrial Average : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD: Germany Trade Balance
2022-04-04 06:00 GMT | [EUR - Germany Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - Germany Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
==========
From rttnews article :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Germany Trade Balance news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Building Permits and range price movement
2022-04-04 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Building Permits]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Building Permits] = Change in the total value of new building permits issued.
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From official report :
"The total value of building permits rose 21.0% to a record $12.4 billion in February, with British Columbia (+130.2%) leading the way. Construction intentions in the residential sector were up 9.8%, while the non-residential sector jumped 43.2%, driven mainly by large hospital permits in British Columbia and Quebec".
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Building Permits news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2022-04-05 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD: United States Initial Jobless Claims
2022-04-07 12:30 GMT | [USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.
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From official report :
"In the week ending April 2, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 166,000, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised down by 31,000 from 202,000 to 171,000. The 4-week moving average was 170,000, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised down by 30,500 from 208,500 to 178,000".
==========EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2022-04-08 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
"Employment rose by 73,000 (+0.4%) in March. The unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 5.3%, the lowest rate on record since comparable data became available in 1976".
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2022-04-11 01:30 GMT | [CNY - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From rttnews article :
"China's consumer price inflation accelerated more than expected in March and producer price inflation eased further, official data showed on Monday. Consumer price inflation rose to 1.5 percent in March from 0.9 percent in February, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. The rate was also above the economists' forecast of 1.2 percent."
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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CodeBase
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