Press review - page 702

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Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USDCB Consumer Confidence

2022-03-29 14:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]

  • past data is 105.7
  • forecast data is 106.9
  • actual data is 107.2 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.

==========

From rttnews article :

"The Conference Board released a report on Tuesday showing an unexpected improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of March. The report showed the Conference Board's consumer confidence index rose to 107.2 in March from a revised 105.7 in February".

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EUR/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily ranging within 104 support for the possible bearish reversal and 123 resistance for the bullish trend to be continuing

2022-03-30 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is -2.5M
  • forecast data is -2.0M
  • actual data is -3.4M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 3.4M million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada GDP and range price movement 

2022-03-31 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

  • past data is 0.1%
  • forecast data is 0.0%
  • actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.2% in January, up for the eighth month in a row. Goods-producing industries increased 0.8% in January, while the effects of the Omicron variant continued to take the wind out of the sails of services-producing industries (0.0%), with specific client-facing industries feeling direct impacts".

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and  Dow Jones Industrial Average: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2022-04-01 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 750K
  • forecast data is 492K
  • actual data is 431K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 431,000 in March, and the unemployment rate declined to 3.6 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains continued in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, retail trade, and manufacturing".

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USD/JPY : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/JPY : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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XAU/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


XAU/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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Dow Jones Industrial Average : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


Dow Jones Industrial Average : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USDGermany Trade Balance

2022-04-04 06:00 GMT | [EUR -  Germany Trade Balance]

  • past data is 9.4B
  • forecast data is 11.3B
  • actual data is 11.5B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR -  Germany Trade Balance] =  Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.

==========

From rttnews article :

"German exports rebounded at a stronger-than-expected pace in February, data from Destatis showed on Monday. Exports grew 6.4 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 3.0 percent fall in January. Shipments were forecast to climb 1.5 percent. As a result, the trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 11.5 billion from EUR 8.9 billion in January. This was also well above the economists' forecast of EUR 9.6 billion."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by Germany Trade Balance news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by Germany Trade Balance news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Building Permits and range price movement 

2022-04-04 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Building Permits]

  • past data is -8.2%
  • forecast data is 6.9%
  • actual data is 21.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Building Permits] = Change in the total value of new building permits issued.

==========

From official report :

"The total value of building permits rose 21.0% to a record $12.4 billion in February, with British Columbia (+130.2%) leading the way. Construction intentions in the residential sector were up 9.8%, while the non-residential sector jumped 43.2%, driven mainly by large hospital permits in British Columbia and Quebec".

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Building Permits news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Building Permits news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2022-04-05 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.10%
  • forecast data is 0.10%
  • actual data is 0.10% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

==========

From official report :

"At its meeting today, the Board decided to maintain the cash rate target at 10 basis points and the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances at zero per cent. The strength of the Australian economy is evident in the labour market, with the unemployment rate falling further to 4 per cent in February. Underemployment is also at its lowest level in many years. Job vacancies and job ads are at high levels and point to continuing strong growth in employment over the months ahead. The RBA's central forecast is for the unemployment rate to fall to below 4 per cent this year and to remain below 4 per cent next year".

    ==========

    AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

    AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD: United States Initial Jobless Claims

    2022-04-07 12:30 GMT | [USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims]

    • past data is 171K
    • forecast data is 201K
    • actual data is 166K according to the latest press release

    if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "In the week ending April 2, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 166,000, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised down by 31,000 from 202,000 to 171,000. The 4-week moving average was 170,000, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised down by 30,500 from 208,500 to 178,000".

    ==========

    EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events


    EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

    2022-04-08 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

    • past data is 336.6K
    • forecast data is 77.5K
    • actual data is 72.5K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

    [CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "Employment rose by 73,000 (+0.4%) in March. The unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 5.3%, the lowest rate on record since comparable data became available in 1976".

    ==========

    USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

    USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement 

    2022-04-11 01:30 GMT | [CNY - CPI]

    • past data is 0.9%
    • forecast data is 1.3%
    • actual data is 1.5% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)

    [CNY - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

    ==========

    From rttnews article :

    "China's consumer price inflation accelerated more than expected in March and producer price inflation eased further, official data showed on Monday. Consumer price inflation rose to 1.5 percent in March from 0.9 percent in February, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. The rate was also above the economists' forecast of 1.2 percent."

    ==========

    USD/CNH: range price movement by China Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event 

    USD/CNH: range price movement by China Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event

    ==========

    Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    ==========

    The forum threads
    1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
    2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
    3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
    4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

    CodeBase

    1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
    2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
    3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
    4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
    5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

    The articles

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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