Press review - page 695

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EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Trade Balance

2021-06-09 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German Trade Balance n.s.a.]

  • past data is 20.2B
  • forecast data is 15.4B
  • actual data is 15.5B according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - German Trade Balance n.s.a.] = Trade Balance n.s.a. (not seasonally adjusted) shows the difference between Germany's export and import of goods and services over the reported period. A positive balance value indicates a trade surplus, while a negative one hints at a trade deficit. The year-over-year indicator provides seasonally unadjusted data. Higher than expected readings can affect the euro quotes positively.

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From official report :

  • The foreign trade balance showed a surplus of 15.5 billion euros in April 2021. In April 2020, the surplus amounted to 3.4 billion euros. The calendar and seasonally adjusted surplus of April 2021 was 15.9 billion euros.

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EUR/USD: range price movement by German Trade Balance n.s.a. news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by German Trade Balance n.s.a. news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement

2021-06-09 15:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]

  • past data is 0.25%
  • forecast data is 0.25%
  • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

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From official report :

  • The Bank of Canada today held its target for the overnight rate at the effective lower bound of ¼ percent, with the Bank Rate at ½ percent and the deposit rate at ¼ percent. The Bank is maintaining its extraordinary forward guidance on the path for the overnight rate. This is reinforced and supplemented by the Bank’s quantitative easing (QE) program, which continues at a target pace of $3 billion per week.

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USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day breakdown to the secondary correction; daily bullish ranging near 72 psy resistance level

2021-06-09 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is -5.1M
  • forecast data is -0.3M
  • actual data is -5.2M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 5.2 million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, GBP/USD and USD/CNH: United States Retail Sales

2021-06-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]

  • past data is 0.9%
  • forecast data is 0.5%
  • actual data is -1.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

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From marketwatch article :

  • "Retail sales fell sharply in May, suggesting the U.S. is no longer getting a big boost from massive federal fiscal stimulus, but consumers are still spending a lot more now than they did a year ago in a good omen for the economy".
  • "Sales at U.S. retailers sank 1.3% last month, the government said Tuesday. Sales were held down by fewer purchases of new cars and trucks. Automakers have struggled for months to produce enough vehicles to meet rising demand in the face of major global shortage of computer chips".
  • "If autos are excluded, retail sales fell a smaller 0.7% in May."

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

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GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread



Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD and NZD/USD: United States Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index m/m

2021-06-25 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core PCE Price Index]

  • past data is 0.7%
  • forecast data is 0.5%
  • actual data is 0.5% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core PCE Price Index] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.

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From marketwatch article :

  • A key measure of U.S. inflation rose sharply again in May and showed prices rising at the fastest annual pace since 2008, signaling consumers can expect to pay more for goods and services over the summer as the economy recovers from the pandemic. 
  • The rate of PCE inflation is now almost double the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal, but senior officials have downplayed the increase. Fed leaders insist prices will ease next year as the economy returns to normal, most people go back to work and widespread shortages of labor and supplies fade away. 
  • The core PCE price index moved up 0.5% in May. That nudged the increase over the past 12 months to 3.4% from 3.1%.

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Core PCE Price Index news events

AUD/USD: range price movement by Core PCE Price Index news events

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NZD/USD: range price movement by Core PCE Price Index news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by Core PCE Price Index news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bear market rally; daily bullish ranging within 72.5/77.8 support/resistance levels

2021-07-08 16:00 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is -6.7M
  • forecast data is -3.4M
  • actual data is -6.9M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 6.9M million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Hang Seng Index (HK50): United States  Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2021-07-13 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.6%
  • forecast data is 0.1%
  • actual data is 0.9% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :


  • "The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.9 percent in June on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.6 percent in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This was the largest 1-month change since June 2008 when the index rose 1.0 percent. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.4 percent before seasonal adjustment; this was the largest 12-month increase since a 5.4-percent increase for the period ending August 2008."

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USD/JPYrange price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event 

USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event  


GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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Hang Seng Index (HK50): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event 

Hang Seng Index (HK50): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement 

2021-07-21 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]

  • past data is 0.4%
  • forecast data is -0.6%
  • actual data is -1.8% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

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From rttnews article :

  • "Australia's retail sales declined more than expected in June, preliminary data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed on Wednesday. Retail sales decreased 1.8 percent month-on-month in June, in contrast to a 0.4 percent rise in May. This was also bigger than the economists' forecast of -0.5 percent."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Retail Sales news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread



Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsECB M3 Money Supply  and range price movement 

2021-07-27 09:00 GMT | [EUR -  ECB M3 Money Supply]

  • past data is 8.5%
  • forecast data is 7.9%
  • actual data is 8.3% according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR -  ECB M3 Money Supply]  = Change in the total quantity of domestic currency in circulation and deposited in banks.

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From rttnews article :

  • "The euro area money supply grew at a slower pace in June and the credit to the private sector logged a steady expansion, data from the European Central Bank revealed on Tuesday. The M3 money supply rose 8.3 percent on a yearly basis in June, which was slower than the revised 8.5 percent growth posted in May. At the same time, annual growth in the narrow measure M1 increased marginally to 11.7 percent from 11.6 percent in the previous month".

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EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB M3 Money Supply  news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB M3 Money Supply news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 
Facebook Stock (NASDAQ: FB): long-term primary bullish with 375.33 as a nearest resistance level for the bullish trend to be continue (based on the article)


Facebook share (NASDAQ: FB) Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

Facebook share (NASDAQ: FB) Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5



  • "Facebook reported record second-quarter results Wednesday afternoon that shattered analyst expectations, but shares of the tech giant fell immediately after the announcement amid concerns the company’s growth is no longer up to par with smaller rivals Twitter and Snap following their staggering results last week."
  • " Facebook shares fell 4% to $358 in post-market trading immediately after the release; the stock has climbed about 38% this year—more than double the tech-heavy Nasdaq's 16% increase."

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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


Facebook’s Stock Has Gained 70% Since 2017. Why?
Facebook’s Stock Has Gained 70% Since 2017. Why?
  • 2020.02.27
  • Trefis Team
  • www.forbes.com
Facebook saw its stock price rise by almost 70% over the last three years, from around $130 in February 2017 to over $220 recently. A significant jump in Total Revenue primarily drove this rise. Notably, the company’s stock price could have gained substantially more if its Net Income margin...
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