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2021-06-09 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German Trade Balance n.s.a.]
[EUR - German Trade Balance n.s.a.] = Trade Balance n.s.a. (not seasonally adjusted) shows the difference between Germany's export and import of goods and services over the reported period. A positive balance value indicates a trade surplus, while a negative one hints at a trade deficit. The year-over-year indicator provides seasonally unadjusted data. Higher than expected readings can affect the euro quotes positively.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by German Trade Balance n.s.a. news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement
2021-06-09 15:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day breakdown to the secondary correction; daily bullish ranging near 72 psy resistance level
2021-06-09 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 5.2 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, GBP/USD and USD/CNH: United States Retail Sales
2021-06-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From marketwatch article :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD and NZD/USD: United States Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index m/m
2021-06-25 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core PCE Price Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core PCE Price Index] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.
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From marketwatch article :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Core PCE Price Index news events
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NZD/USD: range price movement by Core PCE Price Index news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bear market rally; daily bullish ranging within 72.5/77.8 support/resistance levels
2021-07-08 16:00 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 6.9M million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Hang Seng Index (HK50): United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2021-07-13 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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Hang Seng Index (HK50): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement
2021-07-21 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From rttnews article :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB M3 Money Supply and range price movement
2021-07-27 09:00 GMT | [EUR - ECB M3 Money Supply]
[EUR - ECB M3 Money Supply] = Change in the total quantity of domestic currency in circulation and deposited in banks.
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From rttnews article :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB M3 Money Supply news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: