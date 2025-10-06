Press review - page 689
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Industrial Production and range price movement
2020-12-07 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German Industrial Production]
[EUR - German Industrial Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers, mines, and utilities.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by German Industrial Production news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: European Union Employment Change and range price movement
2020-12-08 10:00 GMT | [EUR - European Union Employment Change]
[EUR - European Union Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by European Union Employment Change news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement
2020-12-09 15:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bearish breakdown; 48.46 is the key support level
2020-12-09 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 15.2M million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement
2020-12-10 07:00 GMT | [GBP - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - GDP] = Change in the total value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Industrial Production and range price movement
2020-12-15 02:00 GMT | [CNY - Industrial Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Industrial Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers, mines, and utilities.
==========
From rttnews article :
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by China Industrial Production news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and GOLD: United States Retail Sales Ex Autos
2020-12-16 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.
==========
From rttnews article:
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
2020-12-22 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bullish breakdown; weekly breakout with the bullish reversal; 56.90 is the key
2021-01-06 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 8.0M million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
2021-01-08 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German Trade Balance n.s.a.]
[EUR - German Trade Balance n.s.a.] = Trade Balance n.s.a. (not seasonally adjusted) shows the difference between Germany's export and import of goods and services over the reported period. A positive balance value indicates a trade surplus, while a negative one hints at a trade deficit. The year-over-year indicator provides seasonally unadjusted data. Higher than expected readings can affect the euro quotes positively.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by German Trade Balance n.s.a. news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: