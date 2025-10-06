Press review - page 690

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Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/CAD and GOLD (XAU/USD): Wholesale Inventories

2021-01-08 15:00 GMT | [USD - Wholesale Inventories]

  • past data is -0.1%
  • forecast data is -0.1%
  • actual data is 0.0% according to the latest press release

[USD - Wholesale Inventories] = Change in the total value of goods held in inventory by wholesalers.

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From kfgo article :

  • "The Commerce Department estimated last month that wholesale inventories dipped 0.1% in November. Stocks at wholesalers surged 1.3% in October. The component of wholesale inventories that goes into the calculation of gross domestic product fell 0.1% in November. Inventories decreased 2.1% in November from a year earlier."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by Wholesale Inventories news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by Wholesale Inventories news events

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Wholesale Inventories news events


USD/CAD: range price movement by Wholesale Inventories news events


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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Wholesale Inventories news events

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Wholesale Inventories news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, USD/CNH and AUD/USD: United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2021-01-13 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.2%
  • forecast data is 0.0%
  • actual data is 0.4% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.4 percent in December on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.2 percent in November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.4 percent before seasonal adjustment."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events

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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events

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AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events

AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, GBP/USD and USD/JPY: United States Retail Sales Ex Autos

2021-01-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]

  • past data is -1.3%
  • forecast data is 0.0%
  • actual data is -1.4% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.

==========

From reuters article :

  • "U.S. retail sales declined further in December as renewed measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 undercut spending at restaurants and reduced traffic to shopping malls, the latest sign the economy lost considerable speed at the end of 2020. Retail sales dropped 0.7% last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Data for November was revised down to show sales declining 1.4% instead of 1.1% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales unchanged in December."

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

ollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

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GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CNH Intra-Day FundamentalsChina Gross Domestic Product and range price movement 

2021-01-18 02:00 GMT | [CNY - GDP]

  • past data is 4.9%
  • forecast data is 0.4%
  • actual data is 6.5% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From businessinsider article :

  • "The Chinese economy beat expectations to grow 6.5% in the final quarter of 2020, according to official figures on Monday, capping off a rapid recovery from the coronavirus lockdowns in the first few months of the year and further cementing China as an economic powerhouse. The final-quarter figures meant gross domestic product grew 2.3% over 2020 as a whole. It was China's slowest expansion since the 1970s, but nonetheless made it the only major economy to grow last year."

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USD/CNH: range price movement by  China Gross Domestic Product news event 

USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news event


USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news event

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

The forum threads
  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The articles

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada  Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement 

2021-01-20 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.1%
  • forecast data is -0.1%
  • actual data is -0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

  • "Year over year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose at a slower pace in December (+0.7%) than in November (+1.0%). Consumer price growth slowed on lower air transportation prices (-14.5%) and reduced food price growth (+1.1%). Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose 1.0% in December—down from the 1.3% increase observed in November."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Crypto News - Bitcoin: secondary correction withint the bullish primary trend; 40,000 psy level is the key; possible breakdown to 17,553 fibo support level (based on the article)

Bicoin/USD daily chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Bitcoin traders and enthusiasts are riding the wave after the incredible rally from $9,000 to $42,000 throughout Q4:2020. It certainly was an incredible run – more than quadrupling in value in less than three months. Now we find ourselves in an early 2021 corrective phase which will end in either another Breakout/Rally attempt or an Excess Phase (Blow-off) Top."

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


What's next for Bitcoin – $56k or $16k?
What's next for Bitcoin – $56k or $16k?
  • www.thetechnicaltraders.com
Bitcoin traders and enthusiasts are riding the wave after the incredible rally from $9,000 to $42,000 throughout Q4:2020. It certainly was an incredible run – more than quadrupling in value in less than three months. Now we find ourselves in an early 2021 corrective phase which will end in either another Breakout/Rally attempt or an Excess...
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement 

2021-01-21 12:45 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]

  • past data is 0.00%
  • forecast data is 0.00%
  • actual data is 0.00% according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.

==========

From official report :

  • "First, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively. The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics."
  • "Second, the Governing Council will continue the purchases under the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) with a total envelope of €1,850 billion. The Governing Council will conduct net asset purchases under the PEPP until at least the end of March 2022 and, in any case, until it judges that the coronavirus crisis phase is over. The purchases under the PEPP will be conducted to preserve favourable financing conditions over the pandemic period. If favourable financing conditions can be maintained with asset purchase flows that do not exhaust the envelope over the net purchase horizon of the PEPP, the envelope need not be used in full. Equally, the envelope can be recalibrated if required to maintain favourable financing conditions to help counter the negative pandemic shock to the path of inflation."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB  Interest Rates news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:



Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Manufacturing PMI and range price movement 

2021-01-22 08:30 GMT | [EUR - German Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 58.3
  • forecast data is 58.5
  • actual data is 57.0 according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - German Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "Flash Germany PMI Composite Output Index at 50.8 (Dec: 52.0). 7-month low."
  • "Flash Germany Services PMI Activity Index at 46.8 (Dec: 47.0). 2-month low."
  • "Flash Germany Manufacturing Output Index at 58.6 (Dec: 61.3). 5-month low. "
  • "Flash Germany Manufacturing PMI at 57.0 (Dec: 58.3). 4-month low."

==========

EUR/USD: range price movement by German Manufacturing PMI news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by German Manufacturing PMI news event

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement  

2021-01-26 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]

  • past data is 38.1K
  • forecast data is 150.3K
  • actual data is 7.0K according to the latest press release

if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

  • "The UK employment rate, in the three months to November 2020, was estimated at 75.2%, 1.1 percentage points lower than a year earlier and 0.4 percentage points lower than the previous quarter."
  • "The UK unemployment rate, in the three months to November 2020, was estimated at 5.0%, 1.2 percentage points higher than a year earlier and 0.6 percentage points higher than the previous quarter."
  • "The Claimant Count increased slightly in December 2020, to 2.6 million; this includes both those working with low income or hours and those who are not working."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsAustralia CPI and range price movement 

2021-01-27 00:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]

  • past data is 1.6%
  • forecast data is 0.7%
  • actual data is 0.9% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.9% this quarter." 
  • "Over the twelve months to the December 2020 quarter the CPI rose 0.9%."

    ==========

    AUD/USD: range price movement by  Australia CPI news event 

    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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