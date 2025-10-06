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Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/CAD and GOLD (XAU/USD): Wholesale Inventories
2021-01-08 15:00 GMT | [USD - Wholesale Inventories]
[USD - Wholesale Inventories] = Change in the total value of goods held in inventory by wholesalers.
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From kfgo article :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by Wholesale Inventories news events
==========USD/CAD: range price movement by Wholesale Inventories news events
==========GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Wholesale Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, USD/CNH and AUD/USD: United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2021-01-13 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events
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AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, GBP/USD and USD/JPY: United States Retail Sales Ex Autos
2021-01-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.
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From reuters article :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
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GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2021-01-18 02:00 GMT | [CNY - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From businessinsider article :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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CodeBase
The articles
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2021-01-20 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: secondary correction withint the bullish primary trend; 40,000 psy level is the key; possible breakdown to 17,553 fibo support level (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2021-01-21 12:45 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]
[EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2021-01-22 08:30 GMT | [EUR - German Manufacturing PMI]
[EUR - German Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by German Manufacturing PMI news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement
2021-01-26 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia CPI and range price movement
2021-01-27 00:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators: