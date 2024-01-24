Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction
I've been using a version of cycle analysis (digital filters) for a while now with success ( i don't use normal minute or 5 minute charts though). IT's my understanding from what you are showing that the indicator repaints. Every bar a new transform is done, and the line is modified. I've been witness to it in action and never took the time to appropriately view in real time how this method could be used. Perhaps i'm wrong and this is something different than what i have seen? Attahced is what i found on my computer (FFT).
cl
Yes, I think you have the same indicator I have. That is the default template. I have added a volatility channel breakout indicator (blue and red arrows) to help with timing (mindhero). It would seem that by taking the signals with the direction of the composite would be in our favor. Yes, it does re-calculate the waves on every bar. But it seems to me in forex, you have to based on the constant flow of news affecting prices. If we were trading stocks, news is not as fast paced, and a descent prediction may occur well into the future (90% accurate to 100 days - per Millard). That is why I find myself sticking to the lower timeframes, where the cycles are established and quickly absorbed by the news.
I've been trying to read about FFT. The math is way over my head. I like SSA too (over-priced for me). It has a prediction mode which I like, to extrapolate the cycles into the future. I am going to try to do the same with this indicator, but can only do it with the waves. I tried re-creating the composite by adding the individual cycles (should work in theory), but couldn't get it to work.
The FFT routine does something extra in computing the composite that I don't know about.
If I can just extrapolate enough into the future to at least project a timeframe where a turning point should occur would be ecstasy.
But currently, by adding some trendlines and by using a little pattern recognition, I think we'll have something.
Carl
That's beautifull.
But where are the indics ?
TRADERS WANTS FACTS NOT TEASING.
I don't have the FFTW package with me here at work.
Just g00gle "FFTW MT4" and you'll find it.
...or you can be lazy and wait until I upload it later.
Carl
I've run accross this FFT cycle indicator in the past couple of weeks. It is very interesting to say the least. I would like to know if anybody else has any experience with this type of cycle analysis.
I've know of Hurst, Clyde Lee, and Brian Millard. Brian Millards' work is among the best I've seen. Check out this page if you haven't seen his work yet: Brian Millard
The only thing is I am unsure as to the correct usage of this indicator.
I've been watching how these cycles work for weeks. Sometimes they are spot-on, other times they are out of sync. And, I think they are out of sync because of news that causes a major shift in the outlook of a currency. Its like throwing a stone into a pond. New waves cause the other waves to change phase.
Just playing around this morning (at work!?!?), I wanted to see how these cycle indicators would react. So, after the news, I began watching prices.
I'm using the 1M EURUSD because my account is small (FXCM), but the cycles still seem to work. From these pictures, the RED indicator is a composite of the highest magnitude of 7 cycles. The other colors are the top 4 cycles.
After the news, prices hit the daily pivot. The composite and individual cycles predicted a down move after that "Winding spring" just below the daily pivot at around 1.4320. The light green and orange cycles are topping out. The dark green and aqua are already on the way down. So I got short just before the downside break at 1.4312.Putting my real money on the line, I made a nice low risk 45 pips for the day.
What name this indicator?Send my pleas?
Trading at work, what a bad boy
You remember this movie and this song
Bad boys, bad boys whatcha gonna do whatcha gonna do?
When they come for you? Bad boys bad boys whatcha gonna do?
I wait your upload, to be sure to have the same files as you !
THANKS !
What name this indicator?Send my pleas?
"mindhero." Its on forex-tsd somewhere, just do a search. Its a volatility based channel breakout indicator, which I explained on the first post.
Big Joe,
I know. I am a bad boy. But, I have a great job that gives me lots of flexability. In fact, I can stay a little later today to ease my conscience.
Carl
That's beautifull.
But where are the indics ?TRADERS WANTS FACTS NOT TEASING.
Who's teasing? I was just posting a comparison pic to start the conversation....here you go.
cl
The FFT indicator comes from MQL Service
The code of this indicator comes from MQL Service (see link in my signature). I've written it more than two years ago. Would love to see some strategies based on it.
The code of this indicator comes from MQL Service (see link in my signature). I've written it more than two years ago. Would love to see some strategies based on it.
The code of this indicator comes from MQL Service (see link in my signature). I've written it more than two years ago. Would love to see some strategies based on it.
Hi Michal, actually i did extensive research on polyphonic waves inside & outside the market, i usually find cycles by hand, i mean i developed indi to find cycles according to time (no price is involved..)...., the FFT indi is nice add to my research/collection, so thank you.
to get more precise readings from the market you need to find the SPEED! ! !
Also, it would be cool to have option to see the cycles more into history (if you can add it to the indi it would be cool...)
I have many more "ideas" to add to this indi like alert's on the combinations of the waves(formations) and more...so if you like to keep this project running i would love to help.
Anyhow, here is a nice site to start learn & see WAVES in action, i just love this site!
Acoustics and Vibration Animations
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I've run accross this FFT cycle indicator in the past couple of weeks. It is very interesting to say the least. I would like to know if anybody else has any experience with this type of cycle analysis.
I've know of Hurst, Clyde Lee, and Brian Millard. Brian Millards' work is among the best I've seen. Check out this page if you haven't seen his work yet: Brian Millard
The only thing is I am unsure as to the correct usage of this indicator.
I've been watching how these cycles work for weeks. Sometimes they are spot-on, other times they are out of sync. And, I think they are out of sync because of news that causes a major shift in the outlook of a currency. Its like throwing a stone into a pond. New waves cause the other waves to change phase.
Just playing around this morning (at work!?!?), I wanted to see how these cycle indicators would react. So, after the news, I began watching prices.
I'm using the 1M EURUSD because my account is small (FXCM), but the cycles still seem to work. From these pictures, the RED indicator is a composite of the highest magnitude of 7 cycles. The other colors are the top 4 cycles.
After the news, prices hit the daily pivot. The composite and individual cycles predicted a down move after that "Winding spring" just below the daily pivot at around 1.4320. The light green and orange cycles are topping out. The dark green and aqua are already on the way down. So I got short just before the downside break at 1.4312.
Putting my real money on the line, I made a nice low risk 45 pips for the day.